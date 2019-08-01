Newest NBA 2K20 trailer slaps the Toronto Raptors in the mouth

Kawhi Leonard, in his new Los Angeles Clippers jersey, takes it to the rim against the Toronto Raptors during the gameplay trailer for NBA 2K20. (Twitter//@NBA2K)

83 seconds. That was the length of the gameplay trailer for NBA 2K20 released to Twitter on Thursday morning.

And while the clip featured an extremely catchy tune, displayed the game’s stunning detail and highlighted many of the league’s stars that will be playing for new squads in the upcoming season, its lack of the reigning champions simply can’t be ignored.

The Next is Now 😤 2K20 Gameplay is here with familiar faces in new places. Experience #NBA2K20 for the first time on 2K Day 9/6!



Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/Nq9slFRBKw pic.twitter.com/0jouBhUtvh — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 1, 2019

If you didn’t know that the Toronto Raptors were in the trailer, there’s a good chance you would have missed them. Their lone appearance, for a total of about two seconds, occurred when former Raptor Kawhi Leonard — now with the Los Angeles Clippers — takes the ball to the basket against Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Co.

That’s cold on so many levels. That’s like (insert Game of Thrones reference here).

Highlights of Buddy Hield hitting a triple, Aaron Gordon taking it to the hole and Malcolm Brogdon diving to collect a loose ball nearly all lasted longer than Toronto’s time in the video.

While I don’t want to take anything away from those three individuals, they have combined to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy precisely zero times. So, why isn’t there just a few seconds of NBA champion Kyle Lowry taking a charge or NBA champion Marc Gasol hesitating for a second before nailing a shot from beyond the arc?

And since I’m in the midst of complaining anyway, where were the Canadians? We’re seriously supposed to believe that Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins and/or RJ Barrett weren’t good enough to get some love from the game’s marketing department?

Am I taking all of this a little too seriously? Definitely.

Does that change that fact that the Raptors got shafted? Definitely not.

