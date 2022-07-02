Newest Kansas City Royals relief pitcher lands in Detroit to close out ‘whirlwind’ week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lynn Worthy
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

As of Saturday afternoon, right-handed relief pitcher Wyatt Mills had still taken more plane flights as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization than he’d made appearances as a Royal.

The flights, a trade, the barrage of new faces and names and a promotion from the minors to the majors have all been part of a week Mills appropriately described as a “whirlwind.”

Mills, acquired as part of the Carlos Santana trade with the Seattle Mariners, joined the Royals on Friday night during the Royals’ series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Of course, even Mills’ commute to the ballpark in Detroit couldn’t occur without its share of hiccups. Traveling on a holiday weekend made his last-minute travel anything but seamless.

“I got here in the third inning, it wasn’t the smoothest transition at the airport, so it turned into 30 minutes later than I thought,” Mills said of joining the club on Friday night. “But (got here) in the third inning. Got changed real quick, ran out, was ready to go.”

Mills said the delay getting to the ballpark had to do with a 30-40 minute wait for bags coming off his flight and then navigating through traffic in an Uber.

Mills pitched the previous night for the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers. That was his lone appearance for the Royals organization at any level since being dealt by the Mariners on Monday.

“The trade happened while I was on an airplane from Houston back to Tacoma,” Mills said. “We land and my manager comes up and is like, ‘Have you been checking your phone?’ I’m like no. ‘Well, you’ve been traded to Kansas City.’ So that’s how I found out.

“Most people leave from the airport to go back home instead of taking the bus back to the field, so I didn’t really get to say bye to many people.

“Right to Omaha, played in one game and then called up kind of unexpectedly. I thought that I was going to have a little time to get acclimated, but no complaints here on the call-up.”

Mills did throw in the bullpen in the middle of Friday night’s game.

If the timing appeared odd, warming up while starting pitcher Brad Keller was cruising through his first five innings on 54 pitches, it’s because Mills wasn’t preparing to enter the game.

He was basically doing a modified version of the pre-game throwing he would typically have done on the field before the start of the game.

In eight appearances in the majors this season, Mills posted a 4.15 ERA (four earned runs in 8 2/3 innings) with a 0.92 WHIP, a .179 opponent’s batting average and six strikeouts in three innings of work.

This season in the minors, Mills posted a 1.74 ERA, with a 1.02 WHIP, a .178 opponent’s batting average, 18 strikeouts and eight walks in 17 appearances (20 2/3 innings).

He has almost no familiarity with the players on the Royals’ current major-league roster other than having pitched to hitters Emmanuel Rivera and Edward Olivares. But Mills did take a measure of comfort in the idea that the Royals had been keeping tabs on him for years.

“The fact that they’ve openly said that they liked me (and) I was told that they tried to trade for me a couple years ago and it didn’t go through — now they have their chance that it worked out for them — obviously you want to be somewhere that you’re liked and they have plans for you,” Mills said.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot, and so far the team has been really welcoming. It’s a great experience so far.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • What will Christian Koloko's role be next season with Raptors?

    Imman Adan and Daniel Hackett discuss how the Toronto Raptors might use the No. 33 pick next season and look back at how management has deployed other rookies in the past. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C