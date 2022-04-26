Newest country music festival in Sacramento announces headliners: Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt

Organizers for GoldenSky released more details about Sacramento’s upcoming new music festival Tuesday.

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt were announced as the festival’s co-headliners, and tickets are going up for sale Friday.

Entertainment company Danny Wimmers Presents announced in late March its preliminary plans to bring a two-day country music festival to Sacramento this fall.

What to know:

GoldenSky is taking place Oct. 15 and 16, the weekend right after rock festival Aftershock, at Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento.

Organizers recently announced Tim McGraw will be headlining at the festival Saturday and Sam Hunt on Sunday. Other artists in the line up include Brothers Osborne, Midland and Carly Pearce.

What else is planned?

In addition to the music performances, the two-day festival also has other activities planned throughout the weekend, including dining, dancing and beer tasting.

The GoldenSky Beer Festival will be open daily from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 for attendees 21 years of age and up interested in sampling beer from local, regional and national breweries. Admission is $10 a day, or free for those who purchase a festival pass before May 6.

The dance hall will also be open daily for line dancing, two stepping and other dance lessons. It is also home to one of the festival’s other main attractions: Billy, the mechanical bull.

The festival will also be setting up a Loud Lounge for those wanting to “experience the cannabis community.” The lounge plans to be a space for people to celebrate and learn more about the plant that produces marijuana.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are going up on the festival’s website Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. There are several pass options available.

General admission prices for a single-day pass start at $60 and can go up to $80 depending on availability. These include access to all of the festival’s other activities, rest areas, water refill stands, bars and food vendors. General admission weekend passes begin at around $90.

VIP tickets that start at $130 per day include access to special entry lanes, dedicated VIP areas in front of the main stage and lanyard among other things.

People of all ages are welcome to the event and must have a pass to enter.

