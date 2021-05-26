The Newest Amazon Storefront Features the Interior Design Style All Over Your Social Media

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

amazon.com

This year has taken so many unprecedented twists and turns. Among them: The popularization of cottagecore decor. The calm, cozy, and often cool-toned aesthetic transforms homes into peaceful sanctuaries with just a few simple design tweaks. Bringing this scene to real life isn’t just about following trends, though—this serene decor can have a very positive impact on your mood, especially when you’re home often, experts say.

“The pandemic made us all redefine the who, what, and where we find happiness and inspiration—and our homes become the source of it all,” Krista Stokes told Real Simple in October 2020. The designer and art director for Hidden Pond, a resort in Kennebunkport, Maine, continued: “Our own walls instead of museums, our kitchen and dining rooms instead of our favorite restaurant, our individual workstations instead of one provided for us, our own bedrooms instead of escaping to a hotel when we need to recharge.”

This airy escapism is now easier to achieve thanks to Amazon’s new cottagecore storefront, which features kitchenware, furniture, and bedroom accessories that look like they were made on—and for—the prairie. On these pages, you’ll find everything from decorative antique-looking mirrors suitable for entryways, bedrooms, and living spaces to tea kettles that are as attractive as they are functional.

These pieces can completely change the feel of the room in which they’re placed, and adding just one to your cart can give your home a soothing refresh. Everything in the cottagecore storefront ranges dramatically in price, but we found 12 standout items that cost under $200. In fact, most of them are under $50. Shop them all below.

Stonebriar Ceramic Wall Mirror

Add a touch of color to entryways or gallery walls with this antique-looking ceramic mirror. The diamond shape and detailed edges make it look elegant and expensive, when in reality it’s just one of those things.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Toptier Cast Iron Teapot

It’s rare that a kitchen appliance doubles as decor, but this teapot does just that. The cast iron design includes a removable stainless steel infuser as well as a golden handle that remains cool to the touch regardless of how hot the pot gets.

Story continues

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

eHemco Trunk

Storage units have never looked better than this woven trunk. Set it in living rooms and bedrooms to conceal eyesores like papers, blankets, and pillows. No one has to know what’s inside.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Barnyard Designs Tobacco Baskets

You know a basket is special when it can be hung up as art when not in use. These woven barnyard designs look highbrow and rustic all at once, which makes it easy to repurpose them for multiple occasions. Top them with candles and flowers for holiday dinners, or keep things practical by placing napkins or utensils in them for weeknight meals.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Old Dutch Canister Set

Good-looking storage canisters can conceal and organize flour, sugar, and pantry goods and decorate a countertop at the same time. Each of these four canisters has a seal to protect its contents from going bad, and their copper-lacquered metallic finish works seamlessly with a kitchen’s existing colorscape.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set

Attractive and functional, the Hudson Essentials measuring cups nest into one another to take up as little space as possible in drawers and cupboards. Alternatively, hang them on hooks in your kitchen to play up the minimalist cottage look.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Safavieh Lani Leaf Gold Table Lamps

Table lamps aren’t typically treated as focal points, but that’s probably because they don’t have the rustic and elegant look of these Safavieh fixtures. The lights look as if they’ve been passed down by family members for generations, when actually, they can arrive at your doorstep in a few days.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Homcom Upholstered Rocking Armchair

A cushioned rocking chair that reclines is the epitome of comfort and relaxation. Unwind after long days in this minimal seat fit for cabins and apartments alike. The under-$200 price point is notable for this furniture category.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Décor Therapy Accent Table

An accent table can bring new life to an otherwise dreary corner of a room. This oak unit from Décor Therapy has a vintage feel thanks to its circular shape, carved legs, and low secondary shelf (hello, extra storage), but it’s sturdy enough to hold up a lamp or a fan as needed. The mossy green and blue hues are especially cottagecore, and both happen to be 40 percent off right now.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Micbridal Botanical Floral Duvet Cover

Bring cottagecore into your bedroom with a floral and fluffy duvet cover that exudes the romanticized aspects of living on the prairie. The cotton set (it comes with pillowcases) is breathable, lightweight, and hypoallergenic. Each size, including king, costs less than $70.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Dokot Embroidery Throw Pillow Case Covers

For $30, you can snag a beautiful throw pillow with designs so intricate, you’d think they were hand-stitched. The elegant accessories can dress up a simple bedroom set or minimalist living room couch.

Rustic Vintage Antique Decor Amazon

Barnyard Designs Vintage Herb and Spices Chalkboard

This vintage-looking artwork adds hominess to any kitchen. It’s the kind of decoration that you’ll get asked about by dinner guests and family members each time they come over.