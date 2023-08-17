Newcomer to Placer County election leading incumbent, according to campaign finance reports

Is an upset on the horizon for a Placer County incumbent?

Campaign finance reports released last week show Karen Henson, a contender for the county’s 4th District supervisors seat, has taken a significant lead in fundraising over incumbent Supervisor Suzanne Jones.

Henson, a Realtor, raised $36,326 since the launch of her campaign in April. Jones trails her, having raised $11,226 for the quarter.

The race in November 2024 will determine who will represent the residents of Granite Bay and much of unincorporated southern Placer County.

Henson took the lead in part to large donations from Destiny Christian Church pastors Greg Fairrington and Kathy Oates-Fairrington, who contributed a combined $11,000. Henson has been a member of the church for three years and is engaged in volunteer work there, she told The Sacramento Bee.

The American Council for Evangelicals also donated $5,500, according to the finance reports.

Additionally, she received important endorsements from Supervisors Bonnie Gore and Shanti Landon, who represent the Roseville and Lincoln communities, respectively.

Henson said she was motivated to get involved in local politics after hearing disappointment from community members about the level of service they were getting from Jones. According to Henson, critics say Jones has not made herself accessible to constituents.

“I love people, I love to help and I love to serve, that’s just what I do,” Henson said. “It was amazing when I said I’ll do this how many community people said ‘how can I help, how can I help.’”

Jones, who defeated longtime incumbent Supervisor Kirk Uhler in 2020, said the funding gap between her and Henson did not cause her to worry nor did the accusations made against her.

“My campaign is going great,” she said. “I have four more fundraisers coming up so the money doesn’t concern me so much.”

Jones received donations from the Placer County Deputy Sheriff Political Action Committee and Sheriff Wayne Woo. She has received endorsements from Woo as well as the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and from Supervisor Jim Holmes.

“All those endorsements are indicative of the job I’m doing,” she said. “I’m doing a good job, a great job as a matter of fact. My constituents email me all the time thanking me for the job I’m doing.”

Her largest donation of $1,902 came from her own 2020 campaign fund, according to her campaign finance report.

Jones’ report does not show any expenditures for fundraisers at this point in the race and so far she has spent only $2,400 on consulting and signs, her report shows.

Henson’s $8,100 in expenditures include a professional photographer, at least two fundraiser events, political consulting fees and $2,000 for website development.

Both candidates are members of the county’s Republican Central Committee and will compete for the party’s endorsement next month.