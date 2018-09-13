Newcomer North Alabama has monumental assignment vs. Bison

(STATS) - So which movie will North Alabama coach Chris Willis show his team on its way to top-ranked North Dakota State?

"Miracle"?

"Rocky"?

Must be "Rudy."

Only two games into becoming an FCS program, the Lions face a monumental assignment Saturday at North Dakota State. The host Bison are only, oh, the defending national champion and playing for a record seventh title in eight years this season.

"This will be a very difficult game against a very good football team that is as good as advertised," UNA coach Chris Willis said. "This has to be the best team that any football team from this university has ever faced. We've played a lot of good ones, but nobody at their level."

Don't be fooled, North Alabama isn't a start-up program that's going to lose by big scores from week to week. The Lions are reclassifying from Division II, where they were a power, a three-time national champ (1993-95) and a two-time national runner-up, most recently two years ago. They just happened to fall to 5-5 in their final D-II season last year, making it quite surprising when they opened their FCS era with a 34-30 win at defending Big Sky co-champ Southern Utah on Sept. 1.

They followed up that performance with a 25-20 in-state victory at Alabama A&M last week to improve to 2-0 heading into the trip to the Fargodome, where North Dakota State (1-0) has won 60 of its last 62 nonconference games.

"They're coming in with a lot of confidence, I know that," Bison coach Chris Klieman said. "You win two games on the road to start off your Division I era, you're catching all of our eyes for sure. One thing's for sure, our kids are definitely not going to look ahead, so to speak. We've got to play really good football."

The two programs have met once previously, NDSU winning 35-7 in the 1985 Division II national championship game in McAllen, Texas. The Lions are 1-7 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, with each game occurring on the D-II level and the win against Valdosta State in 2003.

They've been led this season by quarterback Christian Lopez, a junior college transfer who has accounted for seven touchdowns in the two wins. The Lions trailed after three quarters both times.

"It tells me a lot about the resolve of their team, too," Klieman said. "Both of those games were on the road and they were down and they found a way to come back in two pretty good environments."

Said Willis: "We are confident, but not overconfident. We're playing as a unit and right now we're in a good place."