Newcastle's transformation in two years is extraordinary – now they can shock PSG

Eddie Howe said his first thought after taking the Newcastle job was Premier League survival - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

When Newcastle United face European giants Paris St-Germain inside a pulsating St James’ Park it will be the most powerful and evocative symbol of the club’s transformation under their Saudi Arabian owners.

As a spectacular drone display over the city’s skyline has hammered home the last few nights - a trick borrowed from the country’s role as hosts of a Formula One Grand Prix and the work of Newcastle’s new Saudi Arabian shirt sponsors, Sela, Newcastle “are back” in the big time. It is a pinch yourself moment for everyone attached to this emotional and hugely sentimental football club.

“Two years ago [when the takeover happened] nothing like this was in our thoughts,” said manager Eddie Howe, who has done more than anyone to ensure the project is everything PIF hoped it would be, given how quickly he has catapulted the team back into the European elite.

“Things have moved really quickly, the speed with which it has happened, because the only thought we had when I got here was to stay in the Premier League.

“The swing of momentum has shifted so powerfully, so quickly and positively, my thought is to keep that momentum for as long as we can, because it is so powerful.

“I cannot wait to experience a home atmosphere [in the Champions League]. I know what our supporters are going to bring , their noise, their positivity and energy. I’m fully aware of what this means to the club and the city. I’m really looking forward to it, we believe it is a game we can win.”

Kylian Mbappe signs autographs before PSG train at St James' Park - Reuters/Lee Smith

PSG coach Luis Enrique said: “They are the team in pot 4 no one wanted. They are very good with and without the ball, they have a very high press. They are almost the complete football team. Nobody wanted to face them because we know how good they were last season.

“I’ve played here before, it wasn’t easy then and it won’t be tomorrow either. It is a hostile atmosphere in a football sense, but it is also a spectacular place to play too. There is no reason why Newcastle cannot go far in the Champions League.”

The excitement has been rising for days. The city is throbbing with talk of European glory. Old memories have been stirred, of famous Champions League nights like the 3-2 win over Barcelona in 1997 or the 1–0 victory over Juventus in 2002.

Newcastle were contenders then. Two second-place finishes in the Premier League under Kevin Keegan. And again under the late, great, Sir Bobby Robson, who finished fourth, third and fifth. It was a club that believed; that held its head high. A club that at least tried (and failed) to end its long wait for silverware. A city that adored its football team.

And then the bubble burst. A long, fractious decline set in. When the history books are written, the Mike Ashley years, which began in 2007, may as well be called The Great Depression.

It was two years ago this week, amid a flurry of clandestine meetings with the Premier League and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, that a consortium, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, were finally moving into position to secure a protracted and controversial takeover.

It would utterly transform the fortunes of a club that had been mired in mediocrity by Ashley, who had turned a passionate and proud football institution into little more than a black and white striped billboard for his retail empire.

Newcastle fans protest against Mike Ashley's ownership in 2019 - PA/Richard Sellers

Having fallen out of love with the idea of competing at the top level of English football more than a decade earlier, Ashley and Newcastle were trapped in a toxic relationship. Supporters complained and protested, but in the main, by the autumn of 2021 they were broken; angry, frustrated and disillusioned.

The previous weekend, a side managed by the equally unpopular Steve Bruce, had been beaten 2-1 at Wolves. Bruce had kept the team up for two years - the only thing asked of him by his employer - but he was the public face of a despised regime and the defeat at Wolves was the latest in a long line of drab, listless displays. The mood was often mutinous, but there was mainly a grim resignation to their collective fate. Newcastle were sleepwalking towards a third relegation to the Championship since 2009. It was a joyless football club to support and cover.

The takeover changed everything. It was like a jolt of electricity through the city, bringing a club on life support back from the dead. The change in approach, mood and ambition has been absolute.

In just 24 months, Newcastle have turned a relegation battle in that first season to Champions League qualification in the second. Under a brilliant manager, they have soared faster and higher than anyone imagined was possible in such a short time scale. A wild dream made into a thrilling reality.

It is not a fairytale story, though. Some people continue to sneer this is a cynical exercise in sports washing by a despotic, oil-rich state. PIF are the world’s richest sovereign wealth fund and, having purchased the club for £305 million, Newcastle have spent around £350 million on new players, with the initial splurge in 2022 largely bankrolled by their owner’s deep pockets. In April this year, Newcastle’s net spend was the second highest - behind Chelsea - in the Premier League in the period since the takeover.

The atmosphere at St James' Park is now one of the most vociferous in the Premier League - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Financial Fair Play rules have put a stranglehold on such lavish spending habits. Newcastle were only able to spend around £125 million this summer, almost half of which went on the Italy international Sandro Tonali. They had to sell one of the best players, Allan Saint-Maximin, to help fund the rest.

Newcastle, though, are not here solely because of their new-found spending power. They are here because of Howe, who has tapped into the positive energy unleashed by the takeover, building such powerful momentum that the team are years ahead of schedule.

The arrival of PSG is the embodiment of that. This is the game and the stage Newcastle supporters feared they would never grace again. There will be few better or bigger occasions in English football this season.

“There is a great feeling around the football club right now,” said captain Kieran Trippier. “It has been so long since this club was playing in the Champions League, we know how special this is to everyone, how exciting it is for the fans

“Everywhere you go, everyone you speak to, the whole city is buzzing. You can feel and hear it everywhere you go. It’s great to be a part of, we are building something special. We deserve to be where we are.

“We have progressed so quickly, I certainly did not think I would be playing in the Champions League so soon after I signed. We were in a relegation battle when I got here, now we are playing at the elite level, the best clubs in Europe. We are going to enjoy it and we are going to put on a performance our supporters can be proud of.”

