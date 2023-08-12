Newcastle's hammering of Aston Villa a perfect response to doom-mongers

Sandro Tonali had a brilliant debut for Newcastle, scoring within five minutes - Reuters/Scott Heppell

“We are top of the league,” chanted the Newcastle fans as they filtered out of St James’ Park. Having taken note of his team being ignored by the Sky Sports pundits in their predictions for the Premier League top six, this was Eddie Howe’s perfect response.

The hosts swept aside their highly regarded opponents with their ruthless attacking. In Sandro Tonali they have found a player who has added quality to their midfield, while Harvey Barnes also settled immediately with a goal on his debut.

Many are expecting a dip in form from Newcastle this season, primarily as they must cope with midweek Champions League football. Yet there is irresistible momentum at St James’ Park on evenings like this when the black and white shirts pour forward. The season is a few hours old but they are indeed top of the table on goal difference.

The only thing that could restrain them was the new rules in the technical area. With only one person allowed in at a time, Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall took turns on their feet. It was a slight change of formation, while on the pitch it was the same system as last season with the addition of Tonali’s quality.

“When you consider it’s his first game in England, how calm he was before the match. He is just taking it in his stride and he was magnificent for us,” said Howe. “His style was really effective for us. He is an incredible technician off both feet and it was good to see him in the penalty area scoring.

“We pursued him for a long long time, paid a big fee for him because I fell in love watching him play the game. He can do a bit of everything and will suit the Premier League. I dont want to go over the top and put on more pressure but plreaase he looked good in the shirt.”

Tonali scored a fine opener, running from deep to get on the end of Anthony Gordon's cross - AFP via Getty Images/Ian Hodgson

Tonali had instantly been taken into the hearts of fans when he arrived from Serie A and his status was cemented within six minutes when he scored a classic midfielder’s goal, arriving late on to Anthony Gordon’s cross.

He looked worth every penny of the £55 million paid to AC Milan as he glided around the pitch, covering ground yet looking composed on the ball. “He drinks Moretti, eats spaghetti, he hates f------ Sunderland,” rang from the home support after he found the net and celebrated wildly in those opening exchanges.

The Italian won the early battle of the big summer signings, even if Moussa Diaby levelled for Villa after starting the move that led to Lucas Digne crossing from the left. Ollie Watkins flicked on and Diaby steered a half-volley into the corner of the net.

It was Tonali who had a hand in Alexander Isak restoring the lead with a tap-in, then Newcastle ran away with the match in the second half.

Isak added his second goal — Newcastle’s third — when he seized on Ezri Konsa’s mistake and chipped over Emi Martinez. Barnes came on and set up Callum Wilson for the next goal, then raced through himself in stoppage time and finished neatly as Villa’s defence fell away.

While television pundits expect Newcastle to fall down the table, there was nothing but optimism in the stands. They are oversubscribed for tickets as everyone wants to be on the winning bandwagon.

“We want the supporters to dream,” said Howe, although he has the prospect of Manchester City next up. “It’s the hardest fixture in the Premier League so that is a sobering thought for us. We’re looking at can we win the game fully in the knowledge they are the best team, they have been the benchmark.”

Villa players, just before kick-off, posed for their team photo wearing t-shirts in support of Emi Buendia who had suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury on the eve of the season. And in the first half there were concerns for Tyrone Mings when he was carried off on a stretcher, after collapsing to the floor while chasing a ball. He will have a further scan on Sunday.

“Tyrone is a huge player for us. A leader,” said Villa team-mate John McGinn. “After losing Emi [Buendia], it is a bitter blow and we are keeping our fingers crossed for him. It is devastating to see him like that. Pau [Torres] comes in, we’ve spent a lot of money to recruit him, and we have no excuses.”

