Newcastle's centre-back gamble has Eddie Howe praying for more injury luck

When a video began to circulate online of Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles fending off a gang who had attacked his younger brother, the centre-back was praised by some supporters for showing more fight than his defensive colleagues had shown in a late defeat by 10-man Liverpool.

It was an easy joke to make and a harsh one given Newcastle’s defence had been the only department to emerge with any real credit from the 1-0 loss at Manchester City the previous weekend.

But the joke from social media comedians did hint at a more serious point – a potential weakness in Newcastle’s squad that has not, to the surprise of many, been addressed this summer.

When Newcastle drew up their list of transfer priorities at the end of last season, the signing of a centre-back was high on the agenda. Yet, with multiple club sources insisting that there is no money left to make more long-term signings this window, the club have failed to bring a new one in.

It leaves them looking vulnerable in the centre of defence, where first choice pair Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have played almost every single game under manager Eddie Howe for the last 12 months.

They have been excellent, but there were already signs at the end of last season that teams had worked out a way to hurt them.

The chief problem is that neither player is particularly quick and with right-back Kieran Trippier a key part of Newcastle’s offensive threat bombing forward, opposition managers had identified the right channel, and the space left by Trippier when he attacked, as a chink in the armour.

The plan is to get Schar running backwards, pull him out of the middle of the pitch and expose him one on one with a pacey forward. The Switzerland defender has been one of the most improved players under Howe – he was dropped to the bench by former manager Steve Bruce – but has too many mistakes in him to be considered an elite player in that position.

Howe loves him for his distribution skills and he is composed on the ball, reads the games superbly and has a ferocious shot. But he is not a mobile, quick or physically dominant centre-half.

Newcastle had looked at a variety of players in that position but all were considered too inexperienced to replace Schar immediately or too expensive for the available budget.

As ever with recruitment, a compromise had to be reached and Newcastle decided to address other needs.

The signing of right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton and left-back Lewis Hall from Chelsea filled other gaps in the squad.

Livramento has been identified as the long term successor to Trippier, who will turn 33 this year. Hall has joined on loan for the season, with an obligation to buy, that has eaten up £28 million, possibly rising to £35 million, of next summer’s transfer budget.

Newcastle definitely needed a left back, but few expected them to pursue a young right-back as well.

The strategy can be likened to an NFL franchise approaching the draft, where sometimes it is preferable to get the best player left on the board with that assigned pick, regardless of position, rather than fill a specific area of need with an inferior quality player.

The chance to sign Livramento, who was one of the most exciting young defensive players in the Premier League before a serious knee injury at Southampton, was perceived to be too good to pass up.

The sacrifice in signing a 20-year-old like Livramento, with vast potential but not much top flight experience, was that Newcastle would have to gamble at centre-back.

Schar and Botman avoided any long-term injuries last season but that was as much down to luck as anything else. Indeed, Botman was taken off with an ankle injury against Liverpool which, although not serious, will almost certainly rule him out for a couple of weeks at least.

That leaves Howe with Lascelles, who has been happy to be a squad player for the last year or so, and Dan Burn who has played almost all of his football on Tyneside as a left-back. Burn was at fault for Liverpool’s second goal after moving into the middle of defence following Botman’s injury.

Burn has been a wonderful signing for Newcastle and has not let anyone down at left-back, but the thought of him starting at centre-back when the team line up for the first Champions League game next month is a sobering one.

If you were being blunt, Lascelles is a defender who would do well for a team in the bottom half of the Premier League – as he was at Newcastle under Rafael Benítez and Bruce – and Burn was moved out to left-back as Howe wanted his presence in the team, but did not think he was better than Botman or Schar in the middle.

Newcastle needed an upgrade at centre-back to improve the squad, but now look like they are going to have to make do with what they had, at least until January by which time the Champions League group stage will be over.

Newcastle could delve into the loan market before deadline day but if the Botman injury is not serious they will probably leave things as they are.

Back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and Liverpool are not disastrous results but it has exposed the squad’s limitations in competing with the Premier League’s elite sides. How they are going to cope against the best from Europe in the Champions League remains to be seen.

Compromises had to be made this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, but in failing to add another centre-back, Howe knows he will need more good luck with injuries for his first-choice pair.

