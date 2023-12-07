Newcastle XI vs Everton: Anthony Gordon injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup today

Anthony Gordon should play for Newcastle against Everton on Thursday night (Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon should feature for Newcastle against former club Everton tonight despite a slight knock.

Eddie Howe was forced to substitute the young winger after he scored the winner against Manchester United at St James' Park on Saturday night.

Speaking after that game, the Newcastle boss admitted he was unsure over the extent of Gordon's issue, though he is expected to play back at Goodison Park this evening.

"He just said he was feeling tightness in his hip," revealed manager Howe. "Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious."

Losing Gordon would have been just the latest major blow for Newcastle, who will be without Nick Pope for around four months after he dislocated his shoulder at the weekend.

Martin Dubravka came off the bench against former loan club Manchester United so should get the gloves ahead of Loris Karius on Thursday.

Howe said of Pope: "We anticipate he'll be operated on - there's no doubt he needs an operation - so he will be out for a period of time, we think around four months."

Pope joins a hefty absentee list at Newcastle comprising 12 first-team players.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Injured: Pope, Longstaff, Willock, Barnes, Wilson, Burn, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Botman

Suspended: Tonali

Time and date: 7:30pm GMT on Thursday December 7, 2023

Venue: Goodison Park

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video