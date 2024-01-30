Newcastle XI vs Aston Villa: Trippier injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news today

Newcastle hope to have Kieran Trippier back for tonight's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

The right-back was substituted late on in the FA Cup win at Fulham on the weekend after a long-standing groin injury flared up.

Toon boss Eddie Howe said post-match that the issue was likely down to fatigue as he added: "Fingers crossed, it's nothing serious."

Trippier is not the only doubt for Newcastle as they look to end a run of four consecutive league defeats.

Miguel Almiron is likely to return from illness but Howe admitted it "will be close" as to whether Jamaal Lascelles is fit after a calf injury.

The Newcastle boss said on Monday: "Harvey [Barnes] is getting closer. He's probably the closest out of the ones you mentioned, along with Callum Wilson.

"Then you go a little bit further back to [Joe] Willock and then further back to [Elliot] Anderson."

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Injuries: Pope, Wilson, Barnes, Willock, Anderson, Joelinton, Targett

Doubts: Trippier, Lascelles, Almiron

Suspended: Tonali

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday January 30, 2024

Venue: Villa Park

TV channel: TNT Sports