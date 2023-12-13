Newcastle XI vs AC Milan: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will consider introducing Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff to his starting line-up for tonight's crunch Champions League match against AC Milan.

Martin Dubravka, however, could miss out due to illness - meaning third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius may feature.

Only a win will give the Magpies a chance of reaching the last-16, and will require Paris Saint-Germain drop points at Borussia Dortmund, while Milan are also in need of the victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The injury crisis which has been part responsible for consecutive three-goal defeats has eased little for Newcastle ahead of the game.

Howe had Wilson and Longstaff back on his bench at Tottenham on Sunday but has suggested he is reluctant to throw them into the XI against Milan.

"I’ve been backed into a very difficult position with the team selection, and even in-game decisions," he said after the 4-1 defeat.

"Today, it would have been very easy to say, ‘Well, you’ve got Sean and Callum – put them on the pitch’. But they’re not 100 per cent fit, so I’ve got to be very careful with them.

"Thankfully, they came through and I thought their performances were very good when they came on, and that’s a big positive for us. I think they’ll be better for today – it was a good 30 minutes for them – but we’ll have to take it game by game and it’s a difficult one to predict what role they could play on Wednesday."

Central defenders Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles appeared to pick up knocks at Spurs but finished the game.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Karius; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Injuries: Willock, Botman, Barnes, Pope, Burn, Targett, Manquillo, J. Murphy, Anderson

Suspended: Tonali

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Wednesday December 13, 2023

Venue: St. James' Park

TV channel: TNT Sports