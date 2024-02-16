Newcastle have to 'find a way to get back into Europe'

On the latest episode of the Total Sport: Newcastle United podcast, BBC Radio Newcastle's Simon Pryde and Matthew Raisbeck are joined by the Daily Mail's north east football correspondent Craig Hope to discuss where Newcastle will finish this season.

"To equal last season's point tally, I think they had to be five points ahead of where they were last season, not five points behind," said Hope.

"I don't think this team now, the situation they're in, is going to match what they did during the final 14 games of last season.

"I think sixth is the height of their ambition. Beyond that just find a way to get back into Europe, however that may be."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds