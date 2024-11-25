Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League final score as struggling Hammers claim shock result

West Ham produced their best performance of the season to end Newcastle’s winning run and lift the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

Newcastle had won their last three games in a row and could have gone sixth with another under Eddie Howe, but were stunned by a resilient West Ham side who were clinical when the chances came.

Tomas Soucek was allowed a free header from a corner to give West Ham the lead against the run of play after 10 minutes. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first goal for the club doubled their lead after half time.

Newcastle, who saw an early Alexander Isak goal disallowed for offside, were frustrated in their attempts to get back into the game and Anthony Gordon had a close-range shot saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham remain 14th in the table but their fourth win of the season puts some distance between themselves and the relegation zone Follow all reaction below

Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE

Victory for West Ham lifts pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui

‘55 GOAL! Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead with shock goal (NEW 0-2 WHU)

‘36 SAVE! Fabianski denies Gordon as Newcastle end half on top (NEW 0-1 WHU)

‘10 GOAL! Soucek stuns Newcastle as West Ham lead (NEW 0-1 WHU)

‘5 NO GOAL! Isak races clear to finish but is offside (NEW 0-0 WHU)

Newcastle United FC 0 - 2 West Ham United FC

22:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle go to Crystal Palace on Saturday and then host Liverpool in midweek. Goals are a real problem for Eddie Howe now. They’ve scored just 13 goals in 12 games in the Premier League this season - and have now been shutout three times (also against Brighton and Everton).

22:01 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham host Arsenal on Saturday at the London Stadium, then they play Leicester and Wolves. This result means the Hammers have something to build on.

21:57 , Jamie Braidwood

What a win for West Ham! A shock result on Monday night, as the Hammers claim just their fourth win of the season to lift the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui.

Newcastle don’t often lose at home - especially after three straight wins and with the chance to close to gap on the top-four. There are a few boos at full-time.

But tonight is all about West Ham. Their best performance and result of the season so far!

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 mins: ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’ rings out from the top tier of St James’ Park - it’s a long way back down the road but the West Ham fans will enjoy this journey.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:51 , Jamie Braidwood

90+1 mins: A half chance for Isak as the ball drops in the box. He takes a swing but doesn’t catch it at all well.

Sums up Newcastle’s night.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:50 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: There will be six minutes added on.

A win for West Ham would actually not change their position in the table. They’ll stay 14th, but will move to three points of the top half.

That’s where Newcastle are, but they drop down to 10th after having the chance to close the gap on the top-four.

It’s tight in there!

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:47 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: The ole’s begin as West Ham knock the ball around the pitch, in total control of this now. Newcastle can’t get close and the away fans are loving it.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:43 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Newcastle break clear and Murphy has the chance to slide the ball across to Wilson - it’s cut out, but he was offside in the build up anyway.

Two changes for West Ham, with Rodriguez and Irving replacing Summerville and Soler.

And a final change for West Ham with Tripper replacing Guimaraes, who has gone straight down the tunnel.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:37 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: Newcastle take a corner quickly - it’s a nice idea from Hall to look for the top corner, but he bends the shot just over the bar. Time ticking for Howe and co.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: Two changes for West Ham: Ings is on for Antonio and Coufal replaces Emerson. They have 15 more minutes to see out.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:31 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: Wilson almost makes an immediate impact. Murphy’s cross is towards the striker, who goes down under the challenge of Mavropanos.

The defender has his hands all over Wilson - and is not near the ball. But nothing is given despite the appeals, and the VAR is not getting involved.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Two more changes for Newcastle. Gordon is off, along with Joelinton. Callum Wilson is back from injury and joins Isak in attack. Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:24 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: Chance for Isak as Livramento clips a cross towards the back post. It was just a touch too high for Isak, and the striker can’t keep his header down.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:22 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Save! Almost a third again for West Ham, with Soler’s free-kick saved by Pope. Bowen had been fouled right on the edge of the box by Kelly, who was booked.

West Ham are looking comfortable again, after being on the defensive at the start of the half.

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

21:19 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Newcastle are all over the place and West Ham sense blood! Soucek and Bowen see shots saved by Pope, after Kelly made a goal-saving challenge in defence.

There have been changes as well as chances. Tonali is on for Newcastle for Longstaff, with Howe going to 4-4-2.

There’s a change in defence for West Ham: Todibo is forced off and replaced by Mavropanos.

GOAL! Newcastle 0-2 West Ham (WAN-BISSAKA 54’)

21:12 , Jamie Braidwood

UNREAL! A shock goal-scorer, a shock scoreline! Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts West Ham 2-0 up at Newcastle, with another strike against the run of play!

Paqueta does well to win the ball off Guimaraes in midfield. Bowen progresses, then picks out a lovely pass to Wan-Bisska, who continued his run. He produces a cool finish across goal and in off the post!

Just his third goal in over 250 appearances in the Premier League, and first for West Ham.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: A spell of possession for West Ham after that Newcastle pressure. Emerson’s cross towards Soucek is punched away by Pope.

At the other end, Newcastle break when Joelinton challenges Bowen. Barnes almost picks out Gordon - who then goes close on his left foot.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: Gordon tries to lead the break for Newcastle after he is released by Longstaff - but West Ham recover well. Newcastle’s first shot is an ambitious effort from range from Schar - blocked - before Hall is challenged by Todibo. Another West Ham block! Isak is denied by Kilman.

Backs to the wall already from West Ham.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

21:04 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Back underway! Barnes is on for Willock - who took a knock in the first half. Will we see a repeat of last year’s heroics? Gordon has gone right wing and Joelinton has come into midfield.

HALF TIME! Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Harvey Barnes is warming up at half-time, which could be bad news for West Ham. He came off the bench to score twice as Newcastle came from 3-1 down to 4-3 in this exact fixture last season.

He also has more goal involvements as a substitute than any other Premier League player since the start of last season.

HALF TIME! Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:49 , Jamie Braidwood

A surprise scoreline at St James’ Park - against the run of play and the run of form! Soucek’s header from a West Ham corner in the difference so far.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:48 , Jamie Braidwood

45+2 mins: Bowen cracks a dipping volley from range, but it’s comfortable for Pope to collect. Looks like West Ham will make it to half time in front.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: There will be three minutes added on. Can Newcastle get one back before the break?

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: CHANCE! St James’ Park was waiting for the net to bulge! Guimaraes floats a stunning ball through to Isak - who takes the touch on his chest.

But with Fabianski coming out, Isak sends the shot wide on the half-volley! A difficult chance, but a good one for an in-form striker.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:37 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: SAVE! It should be 1-1! An error from Todibo, who fails to clear an easy cross, sees Gordon have the chance to score from inside six yards.

But Fabianski gets out and makes himself big. It’s a great stop from the goalkeeper. Newcastle continue to grow in threat.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Super play from Lewis Hall! The left back sees the space open up and takes off. A driven low shot narrowly evades Isak sliding in at the back post.

Close. Newcastle have steadied and are on top again.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:32 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: Michail Antonio requires a new shirt after his is ripped following a duel with Kelly. The West Ham striker goes topless and receives a replacement on the sidelines.

The Newcastle fans are getting frustrated.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:30 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Chance! Nice ball from Gordon to find Longstaff. The header is directed on target but Fabianski makes the save.

That was Newcastle’s first effort on target.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:27 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Incredible work from Antonio to work back and win a sliding challenge in midfield. He then draws the foul from Joelinton.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:23 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: Much better from West Ham, again. Antonio holds the ball up well and Soler exchanges a nice one-two with Bowen.

The Spain international blasts his shot high and wide.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Relief for Newcastle as Longstaff is caught by Summerville on the edge of the box. Summerville thinks he’s through but it comes back for a foul.

Lopetegui is furious, and is booked. That means he won’t be on the touchline against Arsenal, as he’s picked up enough yellows for a one-match ban.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Isak is allowed all the time in the world to take the ball down on the edge of the West Ham box. Todibo does eventually get out to block the shot. Kelly heads wide at the back post from the corner.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Decent chance for Newcastle, from a mistake from Wan-Bissaka. The full-back’s header falls straight to Willock, but he can’t wrap his foot around the shot and it bends wide.

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Goals change games! Now it’s West Ham who are taking charge, with Newcastle looking stunned. Bowen is given a chance as Newcastle give it away, but West Ham can’t take advantage.

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 West Ham (SOUCEK 10’)

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

HOW ABOUT THIS?! West Ham take the lead through the big man - Tomas Soucek! West Ham won a corner on the counter-attack, with Livramento heading behind.

But Newcastle are all over the place from the set-piece, Soucek is able to get away from Kelly in the box. He heads past Pope to give West Ham the lead against the run of play!

Emerson with the outswinging corner, Soucek with the simple header and celebration in front of the away end!

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: This is already looking like it could be a long night for West Ham. Newcastle are finding a lot of space to play through Lopetegui’s team.

Gordon’s shot is blocked, with West Ham deep and narrow in defence.

NO GOAL! Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

20:05 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Isak races away and chips the ball over Fabianski! It’s a lovely finish, but the flag goes up!

Oh... this is tight! But Isak is offside - Kilman was able to step up just in time to catch Isak offside.

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: An early sighter for Isak! Nice build-up from Newcastle. Livramento plays the striker down the line - Isak takes it early, from a wide angle. He blazes wide with Gordon an option. Quite easy for Newcastle to play through there.

KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Isak gets us underway! This is a big night for Julen Lopetegui.

Newcastle vs West Ham

19:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Quite the reception for Alexander Isak tonight with the Newcastle fans creating a huge display for their star striker at St James’ Park. Isak has goals in his last four games. The players are out and kick-off is next!

Newcastle vs West Ham

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle can leap from 9th to 6th tonight with a win - and they would be just a point behind 3rd place Chelsea with three points. Eddie Howe’s side are growing in momentum.

West Ham ‘have to improve’ - Lopetegui

19:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Julen Lopetegui, speaking to Sky Sports:

“We have to improve a lot of things but we will do it as a team. Newcastle are a very good team with good players.

“Very technically and physically strong. If we want to overcome them, we will have to focus on ourselves.”

‘Massive night for West Ham’ - Jarrod Bowen

19:36 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, speaking to Sky Sports, ahead of tonight’s match against Newcastle:

“It’s a massive night. We have need reached the standards of previous campaigns.

“It’s been disappointing for us but we are confident and there are lots of opportunities to put things right.

“We are in a results business and results matter. It’s up to us.

“The manager has good ideas with the ball, under the old manager we had a way of playing and were successful but we’ve changed that.

“You have to adapt and find the right balance. It is down to us players to buy into those ideas.”

West Ham could be ‘rolled over’ by Newcastle

19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher has predicted that West Ham could be “rolled over” by Newcastle tonight and warned that Julen Lopetegui could face the sack if results don’t improve.

“This is a team that have lost five games by two or more goals. This is not what West Ham fans want,” Carragher said.

“Lopetegui is fortunate that they have not pulled the trigger, if it doesn’t change very quickly, I think there could be a change.

“It’s not an easy game tonight, I could see them getting rolled over.”

Newcastle vs West Ham: Repeat of a classic?

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Last season’s meeting between Newcastle and West Ham was one of the games of the season, with Eddie Howe’s team coming from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at St James’ Park.

Key to that comeback was Harvey Barnes, who scored twice from the bench. He has an impressive record against West Ham too.

He’s either scored or assisted in each of his last four against West Ham (4 goals, 1 assist) and has scored in each of the last three.

Newcastle vs West Ham: Team news

18:51 , Jamie Braidwood

One change for Newcastle as Lloyd Kelly replaces the suspended Dan Burn in defence. There’s the same midfield and attack, with Joelinton joining Alexsander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

One change for West Ham too, with Carlos Soler coming into midfield. Michail Antonio keeps his place in attack.

Newcastle vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups!

18:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall; Willock, Longstaff; Guimaraes; Joelinton, Isak, Gordon

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soler, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio; Bowen.

Team news

18:40 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups should be announced in five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain out, while Dan Burn is suspended. Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson both need fitness tests for the hosts.

West Ham also have suspensions with Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez banned, while Niclas Fullkrug remains injured.

Match facts

18:35 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against West Ham and are unbeaten in all five meetings under Eddie Howe, winning two and drawing three.

In addition, the Hammers have not kept a clean sheet in any of the past 10 top-flight meetings.

However, Lopetegui’s side have scored a total of 15 goals in their six most recent Premier League games at St James’ Park.

Head -to-head

18:25 , Chris Wilson

Tonight will be the 114th meeting between these two sides. Overall, Newcastle have won 48, West Ham have won 36, and 29 have ended as draws.

The last meeting between these two produced an entertaining 4-3 win for the Magpies in March, while the two teams drew 2-2 in east London last season.

Julen Lopetegui rejects talk of pressure after dismal start at West Ham

18:15 , Chris Wilson

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is not about to lose any sleep over speculation his job is on the line.

The Hammers head to Newcastle on Monday night with the spotlight very much on the future of the Spanish coach following an underwhelming start to the season.

Lopetegui took over from David Moyes in the summer but has seen his side win just three Premier League games and also dumped out of the Carabao Cup after a 5-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Lopetegui rejects talk of pressure after dismal start at West Ham

Predicted line-ups

18:05 , Chris Wilson

NEW - Pope, Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton.

WHU - Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio.

Team news

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain out, while Dan Burns is suspended. Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson both need fitness tests for the hosts.

West Ham also have suspensions with Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez banned, while Niclas Fullkrug remains injured.

Is Newcastle v West Ham on TV?

17:50 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle host West Ham at 8pm GMT on Monday 25 November.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, while subscribers can stream on the Sky Go app.

Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle United host West Ham United on Monday night in the Premier League, with both sides in need of the points for somewhat different reasons.

The Magpies had a fairly indifferent start to the campaign but two wins on the bounce before the international break leaves Eddie Howe’s team in eighth, only one point behind the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea before the weekend’s action began.

In a congested top half of the table, consistency will be key to their hopes of attaining European football for next term and staying ahead of the likes of Aston Villa, Spurs and Manchester United will be vital to doing so.

As for the Hammers, Julen Lopetegui has had a very poor start to his time in charge and although he’s not concerned about talk of pressure, three wins from 11 matches tells its own story.

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Newcastle and West Ham.

The home side are looking to continue their fight for European football this season, while the Hammers have been struggling of late and are looking to ease the pressure on Julen Lopetegui.

And we’ll have all the latest news, build-up and updates here.