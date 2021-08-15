Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Callum Wilson scores past Lukasz Fabianski (Getty)

Newcastle United entertain West Ham United in the early kick-off on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Steve Bruce guided the Magpies to survival last season, though there were struggles along the way, and it could be another season battling near the bottom given the relative lack of investment until Joe Willock’s permanent move from Arsenal was finalised. David Moyes would love even one signing of that magnitude, after bemoaning a lack of recruits, having taken the Hammers to the brink of Champions League football last season before settling for a place in this season’s Europa League, while finishing above Arsenal and Tottenham.

And Jarrod Bowen is determined to make last season the new normal for West Ham: “What happened last season is done now. All our focus is on the new season. I feel like we will put in a good performance. Obviously, it’s the first game of the season and we want to get off on the right foot, but with what we did last season, we want to carry that form into the start of the season.

“It was obviously an unbelievable season for us to get 65 points and European football here. There was even talk at one stage about getting into the Champions League, which is a remarkable achievement for us coming from avoiding relegation the previous year. The Champions League wasn’t meant to be, but we still got Europa League, so it’s going to be good for me personally - something I have never experienced before. It’ll be really good to play in that and hopefully have a good run in it.”

Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from St James’ Park with early team news for the big game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as champions Manchester City travel to Tottenham:

Newcastle vs West Ham

Kick-off at St James’ Park at 14:00 BST

Newcastle finished 12th last season after a strong finish, while West Ham took sixth after a sensational campaign

The Magpies’ new £26m signing Joe Willock did not register in time to make his second debut for the club

Newcastle XI: Woodman; Krafth, Fernandez, Clark; Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:16 , Sarah Rendell

14 min: West Ham building from deep here but their retained possession could bring a sense of calm to the game which the visitors need.

Newcastle have started with high tempo and haven’t let up since the goal.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:13 , Sarah Rendell

11 min: A cross into the box has too much on it for Antonio to get to.

Newcastle goal kick.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:13 , Sarah Rendell

11 min: The initial corner kick didn’t create much but the hosts managed the get the ball back into the box but no one could get a foot to it.

West Ham now on the counter,

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:12 , Sarah Rendell

10 min: And all the pressure has earned Newcastle a corner.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:11 , Sarah Rendell

9 min: Newcastle are playing fluidly in the final third of the pitch now.

The opportunities aren’t paying off at the moment but they are certainly in the driver’s seat.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:10 , Sarah Rendell

8 min: West Ham are trying to piece something together but Newcastle are so confident after Wilson’s goal.

They need to steady the ship if they want an equaliser.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:08 , Sarah Rendell

6 min: The crowd’s presence is definitely being felt every time Newcastle have the ball.

The players will be loving the electric atmosphere in the ground after that early goal.

Wilson now has nine goals in 11 games against the Hammers.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:07 , Sarah Rendell

4 min: West Ham’s defence fell apart as Saint-Maximin crossed in a perfect ball to find Wilson who heads home.

What a start!

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:06 , Sarah Rendell

4 min: What a great goal for Newcastle!

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:04 , Sarah Rendell

2 min: Another corner didn’t create much for the Hammers and it feels like a lucky escape for Newcastle.

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:04 , Sarah Rendell

2 min: So close from the Hammers!

Almiron did well at the post but forces another corner.

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:02 , Sarah Rendell

1 min: West Ham corner after early pressure from the visitors.

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:01 , Sarah Rendell

Kick-off at St James’ Park!

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:55 , Sarah Rendell

There is just five minutes to go until kick-off in the penultimate game of the opening Premier League weekend.

We will keep you up to date with all the action so stay tuned...

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:47 , Sarah Rendell

David Moyes speaks ahead of kick-off.

He told Sky: “We are much happier this year than we were this time last year.

“I think we feel in a good place. We have good players, let’s hope they enjoy a season full of supporters.”

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:45 , Sarah Rendell

West Ham’s Michail Antonio could make club history today.

He is just one goal away from equalling the Hammers’ top scorer in the Premier League

Antonio has scored 46 league goals and one more would draw him level with Paolo Di Canio.

(Getty Images)

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:42 , Sarah Rendell

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:38 , Sarah Rendell

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:30 , Sarah Rendell

The players are ready to get going in the league and it’s understandable as the crowds are back in full force.

The noise from the stands has been a welcome return and the supporters will make themselves heard at St. James’ Park.

(Getty Images)

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:22 , Sarah Rendell

The Hammers will be looking to not let last season repeat itself as Steve Bruce’s side defeated them twice in the league.

David Moyes’ club suffered 2-0 and 3-2 defeats.

Will Newcastle continue their good run over West Ham? We will find out on just under 40 minutes time.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news

13:11 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle XI: Woodman; Krafth, Fernandez, Clark; Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:10 , Sarah Rendell

Joe Willock may not be available for Newcastle for their Premier League opener today but the signing will make an impact in their campaign.

Willock has spoken about how Steve Bruce’s side is the right place for him.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I loved my time here last season and I’m really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

“Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

“I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can’t wait to step out in front of a packed St. James’ Park and experience that atmosphere.”

Joe Willock feels Newcastle are the right club at the right time for him

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:01 , Sarah Rendell

West Ham had an impressive season last term and the club are aiming to continue their good form in this campaign.

A key part of that for Jarrod Bowen is to focus on the future and not dwell on the past seasons of fighting to stay in the top flight.

Bowen said: “All our focus is on the new season. I feel like we will put in a good performance.

“Obviously, it’s the first game of the season and we want to get off on the right foot, but with what we did last season, we want to carry that form into the start of the season.

“It was obviously an unbelievable season for us to get 65 points and European football here.

“There was even talk at one stage about getting into the Champions League which is a remarkable achievement for us coming from avoiding relegation the previous year.”

Jarrod Bowen urges West Ham to focus on future

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

12:48 , Sarah Rendell

The Hammers have only added one significant signing this summer and manager David Moyes is growing frustrated at the lack of progress in the transfer window.

Moyes said: “It has been a difficult window because the market in general is very quiet. There has been money spent at the top end but it has been quiet overall.

“We hope to add to it. I don’t think West Ham supporters are frustrated, I think they’re realising how good the team has been.

“So many will be coming back to see new players who they’ve not seen for the last 18 months who have been doing really well.”

West Ham trying to add to squad: David Moyes frustrated by lack of signings

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

12:37 , Sarah Rendell

Steve Bruce has said Callum Wilson is crucial to Newcastle’s Premier League season and is aiming to protect him throughout their campaign.

The manager said: “He scored 12 goals in something like 24, 26 appearances – something like that.

“By those statistics alone, you can see how crucial he is, so it’s vitally important that he stays well, he stays fit. That’s the big thing because from last Christmas, he’s had two or three hamstrings, which is a concern.

“He’s worked tirelessly through the summer to make sure that they’re strengthened, and when you’re explosive like he is, of course you always prone to it – (Allan) Saint-Maximin is the same.

“He’s crucial to us. We need our big players available. For too long last year we didn’t have them and it’s fair to say we struggled without them.”

Steve Bruce to wrap Newcastle’s Callum Wilson in cotton wool through new season

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

12:26 , Sarah Rendell

What an opening weekend of the Premier League it has been so far!

Stand-out results have seen newly promoted Brentford defeating Arsenal 2-0 and Manchester United thrashing Leeds United 5-1.

And it isn’t over yet as Newcastle take on West Ham and Tottenham face Manchester City.

We will have all the action for you so stay tuned, the first kick-off comes at 2pm.

Newcastle vs West Ham prediction

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

West Ham impressed last season but Newcastle will have the backing of a rocking St James’ Park. Newcastle 1-1 West Ham.

Newcastle vs West Ham predicted line-ups

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Murphy, Hayden, S Longstaff, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle did not sign Joe Willock in time to be registered for this game, but Steve Bruce’s biggest headache is in goal where Martin Dubravka is injured and Karl Darlow is recovering from the coronavirus, paving the way for 24-year-old Freddie Woodman to start.

West Ham are without Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna.

Jarrod Bowen determined to look forward at West Ham

11:26 , Jack Rathborn

“What happened last season is done now. All our focus is on the new season. I feel like we will put in a good performance. Obviously, it’s the first game of the season and we want to get off on the right foot, but with what we did last season, we want to carry that form into the start of the season.

“It was obviously an unbelievable season for us to get 65 points and European football here. There was even talk at one stage about getting into the Champions League, which is a remarkable achievement for us coming from avoiding relegation the previous year. The Champions League wasn’t meant to be, but we still got Europa League, so it’s going to be good for me personally - something I have never experienced before. It’ll be really good to play in that and hopefully have a good run in it.”