Newcastle vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham head to Newcastle in the last round of Premier League fixtures before the first international break of the season.

Spurs got their season up and running last time out, running out 4-0 winners over an abject Everton side.

It raises hope about the season ahead, particularly after a disappointing opener at Leicester in which they wasted a number of chances before drawing 1-1.

Thrashed at St James’ Park last season, Spurs could make a statement by inflicting some revenge on Eddie Howe’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 1.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 1 September, 2024.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Newcastle vs Tottenham team news

Newcastle are likely to miss Joe Willock after he came off during their Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. Callum Wilson is injured, although Sandro Tonali is available after making his return following a ten-month ban due to betting breaches.

Fabian Schar is suspended.

Spurs will need to assess Dominic Solanke after the striker missed the Everton win with an ankle injury.

Dominic Solanke missed the win over Everton with an ankle injury (Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction

Newcastle have not looked at their best this season and Spurs have the attacking tools to hurt them.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 74

Draws: 34

Tottenham wins: 62

Newcastle vs Tottenham latest odds

Newcastle to win: 7/5

Draw: 29/10

Tottenham to win: 31/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.