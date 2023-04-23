Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff - Newcastle vs Tottenham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby

02:13 PM

11 min Newcastle 3 Spurs 0

Trying to catch my breath here. It's like watching an old high rise being demolished. Every time Newcastle swarm forward Spurs' defence looks as if it has detonators beneath their feet.

02:09 PM

GOAL!

Newcastle 3 Spurs 0 (Murphy) This is embarrassing. Hugo Lloris,w ho should have pensioned off a couple of years ago, watches Murphy's 30-yard shot swerve past him without moving. He didn't even move his feet never mind dive. Son had allowed Schar to dispossess him easily and play it to Murphy who let fly. And why not given how poor Spurs have been.

02:08 PM

8 min Newcastle 2 Spurs 0

Spurs' back four is made of straw.

02:06 PM

GOAL!

Newcastle 2 Spurs 0 (Joelinton) However much work they've been doing on a back four hasn't been enough. Schar chips a long diagonal. Romero and Porro leave each other to deal with it. Both stand off and the Newcastle forward traps the pass as he tacked infield from the left, drew a panicky Lloris and rolled a shot into the net.

02:02 PM

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 0 Bruno Guimaraes took the ball in central midfield from Isak who shielded it and laid it back. He spins a pass out to Joelinton on the left wing and he cuts in. Porro, already a fish out of water as a right-back, doesn't get tight enough and allows Joelinton to cut all the way into the box. Ronero puts his hands behind his back in a Venus de Milo half-hearted attempt at a block that is obviously ineffective. Joelinton shoots from 15 yards, Lloris parries diving low to his left and Murphy is in like Flynn to fire a finish from two yards into the roof of the net from a right angle.

02:01 PM

1 min Newcastle 0 Spurs 0

Tottenham kick off, attacking the Gallowgate and it's immediately apparent that they have switched to a back four.

01:57 PM

Danny Rose makes an enjoyable debut as a pundit

Channelling the S1W as well. Fierce look.

"Do you need a third choice left back Eddie?" 👀



Danny Rose wants in 😅 pic.twitter.com/pEqMBE3GzC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2023

01:38 PM

Kitwatch

Spurs have had some terrible away kits over the years but this one is particularly noteworthy. It looks like something Francis Rossi would have worn during the Status Quo's pitifully overlooked psych years. I can see old 'Aitch' with a droopy 'tache bawling out "When I look up to the sky I see your eyes, a funny kind of yellow."

Story continues

Harry Kane's shirt - Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

01:32 PM

Spurs finally abandon the back three

And opt for wing-backs, Porro and Perisic, as orthodox full-backs, bringing Pape Sarrinto central midfield. Newcastle make one change – Sean Longstaff is fit again and replaces Anthony Gordon.

01:30 PM

Your teams in black and white

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Willock, Guimaraes, Isak.

Substitutes Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson.

Tottenham: Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Substitutes Forster, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Devine, Mundle

Referee David Coote (Nottingham)

01:27 PM

Team news

Team news! 📣



Spurs have not won a Premier League game outside of the capital since October...



Newcastle 🆚 Tottenham #TelegraphFootball | #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/zuXhrNKFiD — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 23, 2023

01:25 PM

'Biggest game of my time at Newcastle'

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of Tottenham's visit to St James' Park to play Newcastle United. Fifth play fourth and Newcastle arrive with some things to put right after their five-match winning run was put to an end by Aston Villa last week. Spurs, under caretaker manager Cristian Stellini after Antonio Conte's effective constructive self-dismissal, were beaten at home by Bournemouth last time out which leaves them three points behind the hosts and six behind Manchester United in third in the shake-up for the Champions League places.

Howe has demanded fearlessness from his players today as they try to complete the double over Spurs following their 2-1 victory in N17 before the World Cup. "It's what we crave as professional sportspeople," he said. "You want the big games, you want the big occasions and and you want it to mean something, so we're determined to express ourselves in the best way possible.

"We want the occasion to galvanise us. We don't want to play with any fear or restraints, we want to give the best us."

"We play to win. That is a key part of the way I believe the game should be played so home or away, whatever situation, we play to win."

Because of the good they con do themselves and the damage they can inflict on Tottenham, Howe accepts that this is the biggest game of his time on the Tyne. "Yes, I wouldn't have an issue with anyone saying that. I think it is," he said.

"It's a cliche, but it is our next game so it is the most important. It's what's ahead of us that's the most important, it's not what's behind. We have risen to these types of games this season and we can reflect back on other key moments of the season. Hopefully we can find another gear again."