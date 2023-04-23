Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League score and updates after Isak, Murphy and Joelinton goals

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

In the battle for the top four and a Champions League spot for next term, this fixture could prove pivotal with the teams fourth and fifth respectively ahead of kick-off. Barring an absolute drubbing for the hosts that’s how they’ll finish the day too, but Spurs will want to make up ground with a win given the Magpies have a game in hand still.

Defeat last time out for Eddie Howe’s side came in the shape of a surprise 3-0 beating at Aston Villa, while Spurs again showed their fragility with a 3-2 home loss to Bournemouth.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Newcastle vs Spurs LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle XI - Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, S Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Joelinton, Isak

Tottenham XI - Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Skipp, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Goal - Murphy scores just one minute into the match (1-0)

Goal - Joelinton rounds Lloris to make it two after 5’ (2-0)

Goal - Murphy smashes in his second from long range after only 8’ (3-0)

Goal - Newcastle run riot as Isak joins the party and scores on 18’ (4-0)

Goal - Isak immediately adds his second and Magpies’ fifth on 20’ (5-0)

Goal - Kane pulls one back after the restart on 48’ (5-1)

Goal - Wilson scores off the bench on 67’ (6-1)

Newcastle United FC 6 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:34

Schar makes way for the home side and is replaced by Lascelles.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:34

Romero brings down Wilson with a strong challenge and goes into the book.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:34

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:33

74' Romero booked after getting spun by Wilson.



[6-1]#NEWTOT // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:32

Schar has taken a knock for the home side and may have to be withdrawn here.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:31

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:31

Substitution Dejan Kulusevski Arnaut Danjuma Adam Groeneveld

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:30

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:30

Tottenham have conceded six goals in a Premier League match for the first time since November 2013 (vs Manchester City).

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:29

Substitution Kieran John Trippier Javier Manquillo Gaitán

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:29

Substitution Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura Anthony Michael Gordon

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:28

IMMEDIATE IMPACT! 👊



Almirón's shot is deflected into the path of Wilson who finishes from close range to make it six!



[6-1]#NEWTOT // #NUFC https://t.co/1JkU9HyLFL pic.twitter.com/fcV14QnbXQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:27

Wilson scores another for Newcastle.#NEWTOT // 6-1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:27

Goal Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:27

OFF THE BENCH AND ON THE SCORESHEET!!!! 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/vSFhaIZ5mo — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:26

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:25

Substitution Jacob Kai Murphy Miguel Ángel Almirón Rejala

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:25

Substitution Alexander Isak Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:25

Spurs probe in the final third and Porro steers a cross towards Son that Botman steers into touch.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:24

BLOCK! Son surges past Schar in the inside-left channel and opens up space for a strike that is blocked by Botman. Porro latches on to the rebound, but fires the ball over the top.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:23

Joelinton goes down with a knock and requires treatment before the game can continue.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:23

Sanchez skips past Joelinton, but Guimaeres gets back for home side to block his cross back off the defender for a goal-kick.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:21

Perisic brings down Longstaff down the right flank and hands the home side a free-kick, but Burn fouls Dier in turn from the resulting set-piece.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:17

It has been a calmer second half than the first inside St James' Park. Tottenham have given themselves an element of pride with a goal back, but there's still a long time to play here.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:14

Burn has a free header at goal from the resulting corner, but his header strikes Longstaff in the six-yard box in an offside position. That effort from Burn was heading in before it struck his team-mate

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:12

53' Trippier's corner is met by Burn but it's cleared off the line



[5-1]#NEWTOT // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:13

CHANCE! Guimaeres opens up the Spurs defence to feed Longstaff. He drills a strike towards goal that is deflected inches wide of the post and away from Isak's head.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:11

OVER! Son raids forward and feeds the run of Perisic, who fires at goal on his right foot, sending his effort narrowly over the top.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:09

Assist Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:09

Isak challenges a cross from Guimaraes at the back post, but he can only head his effort over the bar.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:08

Goal Harry Edward Kane

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:09

Kane pulls one back.#NEWTOT // 5-1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:08

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:07

Perisic and Dier fail to communicate and it allows Longstaff to almost nip in, but his effort is charged down.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:06

We're back under way at St James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:05

A change at the break as Forster replaces Lloris.



We're back underway for the second half.#NEWTOT // 5-0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:04

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:04

Substitution Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris Fraser Gerard Forster

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:58

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:54

Tottenham were embarrasing in the first half and are simply playing for pride, if they can even salvage that. It is certainly a day to forget for Cristian Stellini and his team.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:53

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:52

Newcastle scored five goals inside 21 minutes to to take a dominant 5-0 lead into the break against Tottenham. The Magpies were relentless and took the lead after 62 seconds when Jacob Murphy turned home a strike on the rebound. Joelinton got a deserved second three minutes later before a Murphy stunner made it three inside 10 minutes. Alexander Isak then took his turn to torment the visitors, collecting a sublime Joe Willock pass to notch his first before he slotted an effort past Hugo Lloris to cap an incredible opening burst from the hosts to put them on course for a statement win.

14:50

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 5-0 TOTTENHAM

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:49

WIDE! Murphy dances through the Tottenham defence once more, but on this occasion he places his left-footed strike wide of the left post.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:48

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:48

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:48

There will be two minutes of added time.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:48

Son has space on the break and he surges into the Newcastle half, only to see his pass towards Kane intercepted with ease.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:45

CLOSE! Newcastle almost make it six as Longstaff drills a strike towards goal that knicks off Romero's beat and travels inches wide of the left post.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:44

43' CLOSE! Longstaff inches away from a sixth but his shot deflects just wide.



[5-0]#NEWTOT // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:43

Willock surges through the Spurs midfield on a driving run and fires at goal from 25 yards, but his effort is deflected over the top Hojbjerg.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:43

Longstaff capitalises on a mistake by Romero and is then wiped out by the defender. The referee plays advantage, but Willock hammers his effort over the bar.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:41

The Newcastle fans are bring out the oles as the Magpies work the ball around the visitors with ease. This is embarrassing for Spurs.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:41

39' Chance for Willock to add a sixth as the ball breaks to him on the edge of the box after Longstaff was tripped but he fires over.



[5-0]#NEWTOT // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:38

Lloris continues to struggle at the back as he slices a clearance into touch. Tottenham's confidence is at rock-bottom.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:36

34' Skipp into the book for a late challenge on Bruno.



[5-0]#NEWTOT // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:35

Yellow Card Oliver William Skipp

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:34

Tottenham are simply playing for pride at the moment. Newcastle have taken their foot off the accelerator after their lightning start. But, given the fragility of the Spurs defence, you get the feeling there will be more goals.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:32

Porro works the ball to Son in the final third and he feeds Kane, but the forward can only send a tame left-footed strike towards goal.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:31

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



Double figures in the Premier League for Alex Isak! 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/C8vqHC1SVv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:30

28' Kulusevski goes in the book after catching Willock. Sore one. 😬



[5-0]#NEWTOT // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:29

Yellow Card Dejan Kulusevski

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:29

A blemish for Newcastle as Bruno takes a knock and requires treatment on the field. The Brazilian will not want to leave the field.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:28

Newcastle have taken a 5-0 lead within 21 minutes, the second-earliest a side has done so in Premier League history, after Man City v Watford in September 2019 (18th minute).

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:25

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:24

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:24

Substitution Pape Matar Sarr Davinson Sánchez Mina

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:24

21 MINUTES. FIVE. NIL.



Isak receives the ball inside the box and again, slams the ball into the net! Sensational scenes at St. James' Park! 🤩



WOW! https://t.co/tdLkGXMNvI pic.twitter.com/btLs3NZ8Gj — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:23

Assist Sean David Longstaff

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:22

Goal Alexander Isak

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:22

Isak adds a fifth.#NEWTOT // 5-0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:22

WHAT IS GOING ON?!?!?!?!! pic.twitter.com/n7iZZKWuwA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:22

JOE WILLOCK. ASSIST OF THE CENTURY.



Outside of the boot from halfway to play an inch perfect pass to find Alex Isak who never looked like missing as he slots past Lloris to make it four! https://t.co/joKfN6Vgwa pic.twitter.com/MQfMCgEMax — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:20

The hosts score a fourth through Isak.#NEWTOT // 4-0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:20

OH MY WORD THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS!!!!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/jdr7llYnYt — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:19

Newcastle build down the right flank and former Tottenham full-back Tripper lifts a cross into the box that is repelled behind for a corner.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:18

Assist Fabian Lukas Schär

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:17

Spurs are all over the place after Newcastle's fast start to the contest. The Magpies can simply manage the game from this point.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:16

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:16

Newcastle are only the sixth side in Premier League history to score three goals within the opening 9 minutes of a Premier League match, and the first since Man City vs Burnley in April 2010.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:15

WIDE! Kane latches on to a cutback from Skipp on the edge of the box and fires at goal, but he sends his curling effort wide of the left post. Tottenham needed that one to go in.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:12

AN INCREDIBLE START AT ST. JAMES' PARK!!! 🤩



We win the ball in midfield and it's given to Murphy who goes for goal from distance and it flies majestically into the far corner. Absolute beautiful!



YOU MAGS! 🔥 https://t.co/iS4cJYFKK9 pic.twitter.com/nCJ1B6Meb1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:10

Goal Jacob Kai Murphy

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:10

Murphy adds a third.#NEWTOT // 3-0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:10

THAT IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!!!!!!!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/q3LLEidlRf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:09

WOW! WOW! WOW!



Fabian Schär picks out the run of Joelinton with an absolutely stunning ball over the top and the Brazilian's touch is sublime as he goes round Lloris and fires into the net!



GET IN!!! https://t.co/AUVbRIGoek pic.twitter.com/KACce4TzRw — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:07

Assist Fabian Lukas Schär

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:07

Joelinton makes it two.#NEWTOT // 2-0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:07

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:06

Newcastle waltz their way through the Tottenham defence again as Isak finds space. He looks for room to fire at goal, but his effort is diverted behind by Dier.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:04

YESSSSSS!!!!



Joelinton does brilliantly as he cuts in off the left and gets a shot away which is parried by Lloris but it falls to Murphy who slams into the net!



COME ON!!! https://t.co/u9aSvmEeqI pic.twitter.com/5XqdgMIbii — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:03

Murphy opens the scoring for the hosts.#NEWTOT // 1-0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:03

Goal Jacob Kai Murphy

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:03

We're under way at St James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:02

Only against Aston Villa (24) have Newcastle won more Premier League games than they have against Tottenham (23). They're looking to complete their first league double over Spurs since 2015-16.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:02

MURPHYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!



WHAT A START!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CPXs62Zems — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:01

⏱️ #NEWTOT is up and running...



COME ON YOU SPURS! 💙 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:01

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:00

What a place. 😍 pic.twitter.com/9up2nKgMIn — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2023

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

13:55

Tottenham also make one change to their side from their defeat to Bournemouth. Sarr slots into the backline to replace Lenglet, who drops to the bench. Davies returns to the bench for the visitors.

