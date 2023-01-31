Newcastle United's English midfielder Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English League Cup semi final football match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James's Park - Newcastle vs Southampton, Carabao Cup live: score and latest updates - Paul Ellis /Getty Images

08:39 PM

37 mins: Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

Newcastle look very dangerous coming down the Saints' right and draw another corner after a pretty desperate piece of defending from Benderek.

08:37 PM

36 mins: Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

Walker-Peters is off, with Sam Edozie coming on to replace him.

08:36 PM

35 mins: Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

There's belief in the Saints side now and suddenly more space is appearing. Adams' hold-up play is good and there are options for the visitors now.

But there's bad news for Saints as well. Kyle Walker-Peters is down and looks like me may not be able to continue.

08:35 PM

32 mins: Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

Callum Wilson goes down in the area as he tries to get onto another superb cross from Trippier. Protests were strong from the Newcastle striker but Var says no after review..

08:30 PM

GOAL (Southampton)

Well now...

Talk about against the run of play. A loose ball from Willock is picked up by Che Adams, who unleashes a superb strike from 25 yards out that beats the seemingly impenetrable Nick Pope.

Dare we say game on?

Southampton's Che Adams scores their side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Semi Final second leg match at St. James's Park - Owen Humphreys/PA

08:29 PM

26 mins: Newcastle 2-0 Southampton

How does Nathan Jones approach this now?

He may throw caution to the wind and go for it with nothing to lose but at this rate they could ship several more.

A hammering surely needs to be avoided at all costs.

08:26 PM

24 mins: Newcastle 2-0 Southampton

Ally McCoist hits the nail on the head. Newcastle have been relentless so far. They'd trouble any team in the country in this mood in front of this crowd.

08:22 PM

GOAL (Newcastle)

What. A. Goal.

This Newcastle team is seemingly telepathic at the moment. Joelinton releases Willock who cuts in to find Almiron, who's popped up on the right all of a sudden.

The winger cuts the ball back into the box in a dangerous area where it's Longstaff again who finds the final touch.

A pure team goal from Newcastle. To say Saints are chasing shadows would be a massive understatement.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United scores the team's second goal during the Carabao Cup - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

08:20 PM

17 mins: Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

Saints hate St James's.

They have only won one of their last 18 at St James's in all competitions.

So far you can tell..

08:18 PM

15 mins: Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

The confidence oozing out of this Newcastle team is palpable. Neat interplay from deep inside their own half creates space for Longstaff in the middle of the park. His ball towards Wilson is cut off by Bednarek but it's another dangerous position for the hosts.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Southampton's Che Adams - Scott Heppell/Reuters

08:15 PM

13 mins: Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

Joelinton does well down the right, slipping past Bree before driving into the area and releasing a powerful shot which is desperately blocked by Southampton.

From the ensuing corner, Schar gets up well and draws a sharp save from Bazunu.

08:12 PM

10 mins: Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

Saints have been blown off the pitch in this first ten minutes. Newcaslte seem like they have an extra player on the pitch. The visitors must score next otherwise this semi-final is going to be over.

08:10 PM

7 mins: Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

It should be two. Brilliant interplay between Guimaraes and Longstaff again and the goalscorer has a great opportunity inside the Saints' area.

His shot is wide this time though.

08:06 PM

GOAL (Newcastle)

Scenes...

We said they'd started well and boy have they. Brilliant work from Bruno Guimaraes sets up Longstaff, who then feeds Trippier on the right.

Southampton don't track Longstaff , who is unmarked in the area as he's fed by his captain. His finish is powerful and into the far corner.

Brilliant goal. Brilliant start.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton - Stu Forster/Getty Images

08:05 PM

3 mins: Newcastle 0-0 Southampton

Longstaff gets down to the byline and cuts one back into a dangerous area. Wilson gets there ahead of the Southampton defence but can't guide his effort towards goal.

Bright start from the hosts.

08:04 PM

2 mins: Newcastle 0-0 Southampton

Callum Wilson is fouled early on as both sides look to get on the ball early and settle. That might be tough in this utter cauldron though.

08:02 PM

'Can Southampton weather the early storm'

By Luke Edwards, at St James's Park

I've been inside St James' Park for Champions League nights and big European fixtures but the noise inside the stadium before kick off is something else entirely. More than half a century of silverware failure turned into something far more positive. Leicester were beaten the moment they stepped into the cauldron in the quarter final, can Southampton weather the early storm?

08:01 PM

We are underway

Newcastle get us started to an almighty roar at St James's.

07:59 PM

Here come the teams

Prediction time.

I'll put my neck on the line and say this one is going to be very, very tight. Can't see Saints rolling over and I think Newcaslte will certainly have to score at least once to qualify for Wembley.

07:54 PM

New signings on the pitch

Newcastle's latest signings Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby are being presented to the crowd at St James's.

A febrile atmosphere just went up another level.

Anthony Gordon applauds fans as he is unveiled before the match - Lee Smith/Reuters

07:51 PM

History not on Saints' side

Only two sides in history have qualified for the League Cup final after losing the first leg at home.

Saints will become the third if they pull off the upset at St James's tonight.

07:47 PM

Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports

There's a lot of buzz about the team from the supporters and rightly so. Hopefully that shows in a positive way tonight.

07:45 PM

Pre-match hype man

07:43 PM

Jones believes

"We have to believe we can win," is the message from Saints boss Nathan Jones as he speaks to Sky Sports ahead of this one.

07:40 PM

What an atmosphere

There's 20 minutes until kick off at St James's Park and the ground is already pretty much full.

Pretty Green Eyes by Ultrabeat is the song of choice at present. Needless to say it's pumping.

Fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton - Stu Forster/Getty Images

DJ Schak performs for the fans prior to kick-off in the Carabao Cup Semi Final second leg match at St. James's Park, Newcastle upon Tyne - Owen Humphreys/PA

07:35 PM

Saints' last final

While Newcastle's final drought could end tonight, Saints only have to go back to 2017 for their last appearance in a major final.

Their narrow 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the 2017 League Cup final was memorable but perhaps more so was their semi-final win over Liverpool, who they beat 2-0 on aggregate.

Their 1-0 win in the second leg at Anfield stands out especially. They'll need even greater heroics tonight surely.

07:31 PM

Eddie Howe on tonight's clash

"Last week was a tight game. I think first half we probably shaded it, second half definitely for a spell of 20-25 minutes they shaded it and we were indebted to Nick (Pope) to make a couple of really big saves in the game.

"Overall I was pleased with our performance but we know Southampton are a strong team. They've added players in the window as well, I think they've got a big squad, a talented squad and a new manager, a very talented manager. Certainly from our perspective - and I've drilled this into the players this week - this game is by no means over.

"This tie is not over. It's very much in the balance. We're going to need a top performance and we're going to need the crowd with us from minute one to the end, and hopefully we can get through."

07:23 PM

Bree's bow

What a night for James Bree, Southampton's latest signing who will make his Premier League debut in the cauldron that is St James's Park this evening.

The defender impressed in four seasons as a regular in the Championship at Luton before getting his move to the top flight this month.

James Bree of Southampton ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park - Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

07:20 PM

Southamton's kit this evening...

Let's just call it avant-garde and leave it at that.

Inside the Southampton FC dressing room ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton - Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

07:18 PM

Full transfer latest

To catch up with the latest transfer news ahead of the window shutting later tonight, head over to our live blog.

07:12 PM

One for us to remember – and for Joelinton to forget

07:02 PM

Team news – Southampton

Nathan Jones has made four changes from the first leg, with Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Jan Benderek and new signing James Bree all coming in. Caleta-Car, who was red carded last week, misses out, along with Mara, Djenpo and Orsic.

07:01 PM

Team news – Newcastle

Newcastle's XI tonight has a familiar feel and is unchanged from the side who beat Southampton at St Mary's last week. Anthony Gordon is cup tied for this one and is therefore not among the substitutes this evening. His debut will likely come against West Ham on Saturday.

06:59 PM

Don't underestimate Saints

Southampton have won a higher share of their Premier League points in away games than any other side this season (60 per cent - 9/15). Indeed, three of Saints' four victories this season have come on the road.

Underestimate Nathan Jones's side at your peril Newcastle fans.

06:57 PM

Stingy defence

This is a Premier League-only stat but goes a long way to underlining the rock-solid base upon which Newcastle's excellent season so far has been built.

Newcastle have kept a league-high 12 Premier League clean sheets this season, their most in a single top-flight campaign since 2011-12 (15). They've kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Premier League games – the last side to keep seven in a row with an English manager at the helm were Steve McClaren'sMiddlesbrough in December 2003.

06:54 PM

The scene is set

What an evening in store at St James's Park

A general view before the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne - Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

06:45 PM

Good evening

It might be easy to forget that within the maelstrom that is transfer deadline day that there is some football, a semi-final no less, to enjoy this evening.

Newcastle welcome Southampton to St James’s Park for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 1-0 lead over Saints following last week’s clash on the south coast.

For the home side this is a huge 90 minutes. Newcastle’s passionate fanbase has not seen their side in a major final since the 1999 FA Cup final - where they left heartbroken after a loss to Manchester United.

They now have the chance to break that drought and in so doing continue what has been a remarkable season to date under Eddie Howe.

Loftier goals do lie ahead but patience has been a hallmark of Newcastle under their controversial new Saudi owners, with them appearing willing to climb the greasy pole of English football in a steady manner.

That process will reach a key milestone should they qualify tonight, with a clash with Manchester United in the final seeming most likely.

In truth, Newcastle should be in a better position after last week’s first leg. They dominated Saints for much of the 90 minutes at St Mary’s in a match that lacked quality and should really have netted at least twice more.

With the surge of the St James’s Park crowd behind them, it’s easy to see Newcaste coming out of the traps quickly tonight as they look to put this one to bed.

Which begs the question: can Saints make a good fist of this? They had their moments in the first leg and had Nick Pope not made a string of excellent second-half stops they would have got on the scoresheet themselves.

Therein lies the problem for Nathan Jones though as his side has been one for whom goals have been difficult to come by this season. It’s been 23 games in all competitions since Saints scored more than twice in a game.

You feel for them to have any shot tonight, that’s a run they will need to break.