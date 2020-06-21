Newcastle vs Sheffield United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United are prepared for the Premier League's resumption: PA

Sheffield United will look to pick up their first win since the resumption of the Premier League at Newcastle United.

Blades were unfortunate not to take the lead at Aston Villa in the first game back after the league’s suspension due to coronavirus.

Replays showed Oliver Norwood’s cross had crossed the line as Orjan Nyland claimed the ball while retreating into the goalmouth.

But despite protests, Goal Line Technology did not award the goal for the visitors, forcing Chris Wilder’s side to settle for a point. Steve Bruce’s Newcastle are eight points clear of the relegation zone and will look to retain focus on matters on the pitch with the club’s protracted takeover seemingly no closer to being finalised.

Here is our prediction for the game at St James’ Park.

Prediction

Sheffield United should retain control of possession, even at St James’ Park, where Steve Bruce’s side are famously willing to allow the opposition to assume the initiative. The return of Fleck and O’Connell should provide Wilder’s side with a big boost though and after the setback on Wednesday, there will be extra motivation to cling on in the race for a top four finish, which would be an incredible achievement since promotion last year. We’ll go for the sharper Blades to edge this one and capitalise on having already experienced a game back. 0-1.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 2:00pm at St James’ Park on Sunday 21 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

To watch the match without a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here.

Sheffield United appeal for a goal after Orjan Nyland appears to carry the ball past the line (Getty)

What is the team news?

Florian Lejeune is ruled out, while Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff are all injury doubts. Bruce should recover Andy Carroll and Martin Dubravka though.

Blades will hope to recover John Fleck and Jack O’Connell after the pair missed the draw with Aston Villa through injury. David McGoldrick should be available despite picking up a knock at Villa Park.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Sheffield United predicted XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Sharp, McBurnie

What are the odds?

Newcastle – 23/10

Draw – 21/10

Sheffield United – 11/8

