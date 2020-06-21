Newcastle vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Steve Bruce issued a furious response to a reporter regarding why Allan Saint-Maixmin was dropped for Newcastle: PA

Chris Wilder will have felt aggrieved after Sheffield United were denied victory in the Premier League’s first match back since its suspension due to coronavirus.

Blades thought they had taken the lead against Aston Villa when Oliver Norwood’s cross was carried over the line by Orjan Nyland.

But Goal Line Technology failed to act decisively and the visitors were forced to settle for a point as they continue the fight for a top four finish, with a four-point gap to Chelsea as things stand.

This will be Newcastle United’s first game back, but with an eight-point cushion to the drop zone. Focus has also drifted around St James’ Park due to the protracted takeover, providing Steve Bruce with a challenge to motivate his side to end the season strongly.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the game.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 2:00pm at St James’ Park on Sunday 21 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

To watch the match without a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here.

Sheffield United’s players react as Aston Villa’s Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland (C) catches the ball (AFP via Getty)

What is the team news?

Florian Lejeune is ruled out, while Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff are all injury doubts. Bruce should recover Andy Carroll and Martin Dubravka though.

Blades will hope to recover John Fleck and Jack O’Connell after the pair missed the draw with Aston Villa through injury. David McGoldrick should be available despite picking up a knock at Villa Park.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Sheffield United predicted XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Sharp, McBurnie

What are the odds?

Newcastle – 23/10

Draw – 21/10

Sheffield United – 11/8

Prediction

Sheffield United should retain control of possession, even at St James’ Park, where Steve Bruce’s side are famously willing to allow the opposition to assume the initiative. The return of Fleck and O’Connell should provide Wilder’s side with a big boost though and after the setback on Wednesday, there will be extra motivation to cling on in the race for a top four finish, which would be an incredible achievement since promotion last year. We’ll go for the sharper Blades to edge this one and capitalise on having already experienced a game back. 0-1.

