Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Sheffield United look to respond after the goalless draw with Aston Villa as they travel to Newcastle United.

Blades felt aggrieved after Goal Line Technology denied them a goal at Villa Park, despite Orjan Nyland carrying Oliver Norwood’s cross over the line.

While the draw was a setback, Chris Wilder will hope to boost their top four hopes with victory against Steve Bruce’s side.

The Magpies are yet to play since the Premier League’s resumption and find themselves eight points clear of relegation with more focus off the pitch with their protracted takeover.

Here is how you can watch the game live on television and stream it on the move with mobile devices.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 2:00pm at St James’ Park on Sunday 21 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

To watch the match without a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here.

Sheffield United appeal for a goal after Orjan Nyland appears to carry the ball past the line (Getty)

What is the team news?

Florian Lejeune is ruled out, while Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff are all injury doubts. Bruce should recover Andy Carroll and Martin Dubravka though.

Blades will hope to recover John Fleck and Jack O’Connell after the pair missed the draw with Aston Villa through injury. David McGoldrick should be available despite picking up a knock at Villa Park.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Sheffield United predicted XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Sharp, McBurnie

What are the odds?

Newcastle – 23/10

Draw – 21/10

Sheffield United – 11/8

Prediction

Sheffield United should retain control of possession, even at St James’ Park, where Steve Bruce’s side are famously willing to allow the opposition to assume the initiative. The return of Fleck and O’Connell should provide Wilder’s side with a big boost though and after the setback on Wednesday, there will be extra motivation to cling on in the race for a top four finish, which would be an incredible achievement since promotion last year. We’ll go for the sharper Blades to edge this one and capitalise on having already experienced a game back. 0-1.

