Is Newcastle vs PSG on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Newcastle host their first Champions League match in 20 years (AFP via Getty Images)

Champions League football returns to St James’ Park as Newcastle host Paris Saint-Germain.

After two decades away from the top tier of continental competition, Eddie Howe’s side opened their campaign with a solid 1-1 draw at Milan.

PSG began their Group F efforts with a win over Borussia Dortmund, but it has not been smooth sailing domestically for new boss Luis Enrique.

The French capital club suffered a third draw of the season so far against struggling Clermont on Saturday but will eye a significant away win here.

When is Newcastle vs PSG?

Newcastle vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 October at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Confirmed line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Dembele, Ugarte, Zaire Emery; Muani, Goncalo Ramos, Mbappe

Odds

Newcastle win 8/5

Draw 27/10

PSG win 29/20

Prediction

PSG secure an away win. Newcastle 2-3 PSG.