Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Chris Wood nets hat-trick

Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest to kick off the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.

Eddie Howe’s side, still struggling with injuries, hope to bounce back from a damaging loss to Luton, while new Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a first win in charge after being upset by Bournemouth last time out.

"Luton played well. It was always going to be a difficult game for us, a tough place to come,” said Howe after defeat at Kenilworth Road. We switched off from a corner and ultimately it cost us the game. [There are] no excuses from our side, just on the day we weren't where we needed to be to win the game."

Follow all the updates from the Premier League’s festive schedule, plus team news and all live action from St James’ Park below - plus check out the latest odds and tips for the festive football here.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka, Schär, Burn, Trippier (c), Botman, Longstaff, Miley, Bruno Guimarães, Isak, Gordon, Almirón

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Montiel, Niakhaté, Aina, Murillo, Sangaré, Gibbs-White (c), Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Wood

4’ CLOSE! Gibbs-White drags a shot just wide of the left post [0-0]

23’ GOAL! Isak converts from the spot after being taken down by Aina [1-0]

45+1’ GOAL! Wood equalises from a tap in [1-1]

Half time: Newcastle 1-1 Nottingham Forest

53’ GOAL! Wood slots the ball into the back of the net [1-2]

59’ GOAL! Wood finishes off his hat-trick with a clever finish [1-3]

Newcastle United FC 1 - 3 Nottingham Forest FC

Assist Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos

Goal Christopher Grant Wood

The hosts look to respond and Guimaraes embarks on a jinking run before finding Trippier. The skipper sends in a cross from the right, but Turner punches clear.

Substitution Daniel Johnson Burn Valentino Francisco Livramento

Substitution Miguel Ángel Almirón Rejala Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Assist Anthony David Junior Elanga

CHANCE! The visitors have another opportunity as Gibbs-White does well in the box to feed the ball into the advancing Elanga. But the latter sends his shot straight at Dubravka.

Goal Christopher Grant Wood

WHAT A BLOCK! Forest threaten again and Aina just about keeps the ball in play to send it across the box. The ball ricochets kindly for Danilo, but Burn is there to make an important block for Newcastle.

CHANCE! The visitors go straight onto the attack and should be in front. Elanga's ball into the box is met by Gibbs-White, but he can only direct his header wide of the left post.

The referee blows his whistle and Forest get the ball rolling again in the second half.

Newcastle enjoyed 61.5 per cent of the possession during the first half. However, Forest had more shots on target with eight to their opponents' seven. Neutrals will be hoping for an equally entertaining second half.

Honours are even following an exciting first half at St James' Park. Newcastle took the lead in the 23rd minute when Isak stroked home from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Aina in the box. But Forest did not lie down and equalised in stoppage time through a former Magpies striker, as Wood rounded off a swift counter by slotting into the empty net.

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

GOOD SAVE! Newcastle look to regain the lead before the break. Almiron's cross is met by Isak, who produces a brilliant reflex save to keep out his header. Forest swiftly counter and Hudson-Odoi cuts inside from the left before shooting, but his tame effort is easily gathered by Dubravka.

There was no celebration from Wood, who finds the net against one of his former clubs. Indeed, the striker was Howe's second signing at Newcastle and spent a year at St James' Park, before making the switch to the City Ground.

We are going to play an additional three minutes at the end of this first half.

Assist Anthony David Junior Elanga

Almiron embarks on a strong run into the heart of the Forest defence. The Paraguay international gets his shot away, but it is not the best and goes high into the stands.

Goal Christopher Grant Wood

Forest look for the equaliser and Gibbs-White manages to get a shot away from inside the area. But Dubravka is equal to it.

Guimaraes goes to ground under a challenge from Danilo in the box. However, contact was certainly minimal and the referee is not interested in pointing to the spot.

Forest are winless in all 24 away games in which they have conceded since returning to the Premier League. Can they buck the trend here?

13:11 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle threaten from a corner and try to scramble the ball towards goal. But a series of blocks from the stubborn Forest defence eventually snuff out the danger.

Isak demonstrates wonderful pace to get away from Aina down the right. His attempt at a dinked cross is looping dangerously towards goal, and Turner is forced to tip it over.

Why didn't he square it?! The pacy Elanga gets in behind the Newcastle defence. Wood is available for the square ball across the six-yard box, but the winger goes himself and Dubravka holds his shot. His team-mate, who was certainly in the better position, is far from impressed and boots the post in disgust.

The Reds have lost each of their last seven away league games against Newcastle. You must go back to a 1-0 victory under Brian Clough in October 1988 for their last such success.

CHANCE! Forest threaten as they send a long throw into the box from the left touchline. Elanga helps the ball towards goal, but just the wrong side of the left post.

GOOD BLOCK! Miley leads Newcastle charge again with a lovely jinking run on the edge of the box. He finds Gordon in space, but the winger's first-time shot is well-blocked by Montiel.

Yellow Card Gonzalo Ariel Montiel

Yellow Card Anthony Michael Gordon

Forest look to respond immediately and Elanga gets the better of Burn with his pace down the right side. The ball ricochets dangerously across the area, but Dubravka gathers.

Yellow Card Ibrahim Sangaré

PENALTY GIVEN! Following a lengthy delay, the referee initially sticks with his initial decision and Newcastle have a penalty. Guimaraes hands the ball to Isak, who scored twice against Forest at the City Ground last season.

Penalty Goal Alexander Isak

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE? Miley threads a clever throughball into Isak, who goes down under a challenge from Aina. The referee takes a second to quickly assess the situation before pointing to the spot. VAR want a look, though...

End-to-end stuff at St James' Park. After Trippier intercepts Gibbs-White's attempted throughball for Elanga, Newcastle counter with Miley leading the charge. Gordon's subsequent cross is turned behind for a corner, and the home fans look to rally their side.

Sarcastic cheers ring around the stadium as Forest's corner is only cleared as far as Aina, who sends his first-time volley high into the stands from just outside the box.

Forest with the opportunity to apply the pressure after Schar concedes a corner. Can the visitors capitalise and potentially break through at St James' Park?

Newcastle do not particularly like Boxing Day. Indeed, they have suffered the most defeats in Premier League (15) and English league history (46). The Magpies will be desperate to upset the history books today.

A let-off for Danilo. Ignoring pretty much all footballing manuals, the Forest midfielder plays the ball across his own penalty area. It is intercepted by Almiron but, as the visitors quickly recover numbers, the hosts are unable to capitalise with Trippier eventually sending his attempted cross behind for a goal-kick.

Of course, it was just over a year ago that Montiel was winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. The full-back slotted home the decisive penalty against France in the final.

A neat build-up from the hosts culminates in Miley clipping the ball towards the far post, but Montiel is there to head clear for Forest.

The Magpies are enjoying their longest winning streak on home soil in the Premier League since a run of 11 successive victories between September 2002 and January 2003, when they were under the guidance of the late, great Bobby Robson.

12:37 , Jack Rathborn

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in action with Newcastle United's Lewis Miley (REUTERS)

The anticipation among the crowd increases as Newcastle look to counter. Trippier has plenty of space down the right flank and sends in a cross, but Murillo is alert and clears the danger.

JUST WIDE! Forest threaten and after an initial attempt is blocked, the ball drops for Gibbs-White in the box. The former Wolves midfielder gets a shot away, but drags it wide of the left post.

The hosts go straight onto the attack and force a corner, which Trippier takes short to Almiron. They look to work the ball into the box, but Forest quickly snuff out the threat and are awarded a free-kick when Elanga is tripped by Gordon.

Chris Kavanagh is our referee today. He blows his whistle and Newcastle get the match under way kicking towards the Gallowgate end.

The players are coming out onto the pitch and we are almost ready to go here.

Despite their recent struggles, Newcastle will be buoyed by their form on home soil. Indeed, the Magpies have won each of their last seven Premier League games at St James' Park.

As for Forest, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes six alterations from the defeat to Bournemouth in his first match at the helm. Three of those are in defence with Aina, Niakhate and Montiel all coming into the starting XI. There are also recalls for Danilo, Sangare and Hudson-Odoi. Williams, Yates, Mangala and Origi drop to the bench, while Willy Boly misses out through suspension and Harry Toffolo is also absent.

Eddie Howe makes two changes from Newcastle's defeat at Luton last weekend. Botman makes his first Premier League start since September as he replaces the injured Jamaal Lascelles in the heart of defence, while Isak is preferred to Wilson up front. Having missed the trip to Kenilworth Road with a hamstring problem, Joelinton is back among the Magpies' substitutes.

SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Neco Williams, Joe Worrall, Nuno Tavares, Orel Mangala, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez, Divock Origi.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Ola Aina, Murillo, Moussa Niakhate, Gonzalo Montiel; Danilo, Ibrahim Sangare; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga; Chris Wood.

SUBS: Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Lewis Hall, Emil Krafth, Alex Murphy, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Callum Wilson.

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

St James' Park is the venue for a showdown between two teams struggling for form. Seventh-place Newcastle have lost five of their last six matches across all competitions while Forest, who are 17th in the Premier League, are without a win in seven.

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

11:44 , Jack Rathborn

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…