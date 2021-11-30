Is Newcastle vs Norwich on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Dean Smith knows this is a key game for Norwich (Getty Images)

Newcastle United host Norwich City this evening in a crunch game at the foot of the Premier League.

Newcastle are 20th and are yet to win a game this season, while Norwich remain 19th and in deep trouble despite a recent revival which has seen them go three games unbeaten.

Eddie Howe will know what a huge opportunity tonight’s game presents, up against a Norwich side who Newcastle will leapfrog with victory.

Norwich have steadied the ship in recent weeks with back-to-back wins before the weekend’s goalless draw against Wolves, and Dean Smith will be equally determined to ensure his side land a big blow in the relegation fight.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Newcastle vs Norwich kicks off tonight, Tuesday 30 November, at 7.30pm.

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich

The match will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can watch via the APV app on their TV, laptop, tablet or phone.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time.

What is the team news?

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be without suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie for Norwich’s Premier League visit to St James’ Park.

Skipper Lascelles and wing-back Ritchie both picked up fifth yellow cards of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal and must sit out as a result.

Striker Dwight Gayle, who missed the trip to the Emirates Stadium with a hamstring problem, could return, leaving only defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Norwich will be without defensive midfielder Mathias Normann, who was forced off against Wolves on Saturday with a pelvis problem and is set to see a specialist over the long-standing issue.

Lukas Rupp came on to replace Normann, so could start, while Frenchman Pierre Lees-Melou is also pressing for a recall.

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak has been in full first-team training again following illness, while Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) continues his recovery and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is expected to feature for the under-23s on Monday night.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Schar, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Rupp, Rashica, McLean, Sargent, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Sorensen, Dowell, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Tzolis, Idah.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, McLean, Rupp, Gilmour, Sargent, Pukki, Rashica.

Odds

Newcastle 19/20

Draw 5/2

Norwich 29/10

Prediction

A huge game between two struggling but gradually improving sides. Newcastle will have a roaring crowd behind them who know the significance of the match, but key suspensions could work against them. Still, we think the Magpies will have just enough. Newcastle 2-1 Norwich.

