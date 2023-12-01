Newcastle vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Newcastle and Manchester United must try to put difficult trips abroad behind them when they face off in the Premier League on Saturday night.

A hugely controversial late penalty saw Newcastle drop two vital points in the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United could not blame the officials, meanwhile, as they let a two-goal lead away to Galatasaray slip to put them on the verge of going out too.

Both teams have fared better in domestic matters this term, with this a clash of sixth and seventh that has the Red Devils a point above their opponents ahead of kick-off.

Erik ten Hag's side can boast five wins in their last six in the league and yet this promises to be a far tougher examination, given all of those victories came against sides in the bottom half.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The match will take place at St. James' Park.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Newcastle vs Manchester United team news

Eddie Howe's substantial injury list does not ease this weekend, with Sean Longstaff still ruled out of action.

However the likes of Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy and Sven Botman remain at least weeks away from a return. Sandro Tonali, meanwhile, is banned from football until August.

Newcastle could bring Lewis Hall into the mix for fresh legs after Howe left his youthful bench untouched in Paris.

Kobbie Mainoo is pushing for another start in the Man United team having returned to the bench in midweek.

Casemiro leads the visitors' absentees, which includes Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Mason Mount. Tyrell Malacia has suffered a setback in training.

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

The Magpies have one of the best home records in the league, and while the Red Devils are strong on the road domestically they tend not to score often - which will worry them against a very solid defence.

Their best bet is Newcastle are exhausted and impacted by their injuries, something which they've dealt with well in the last couple of games.

Newcastle to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United have failed to score in three of their last four meetings with Newcastle, winning one of the last five.

Newcastle wins: 45

Man Utd wins: 91

Draws: 41

Newcastle vs Manchester United match odds

Newcastle: 10/11

Man Utd: 29/10

Draw: 27/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).