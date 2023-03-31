Newcastle vs Man United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds - preview

(ES Composite)

A massive clash in the race for the Champions League takes place on Sunday as Manchester United travel to Newcastle.

The chaos at Tottenham has opened up the Toon’s path to a top-four finish and they will even leapfrog the Red Devils with a win on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe’s side are also seeking revenge following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Man United, which came amid a bad run of form that they have since put behing them courtesy of back-to-back wins.

As for the visitors, a spate of cup successes have come against the backdrop of some tricky performances in the Premier League.

With Marcus Rashford an injury worry and Casemiro banned, Erik ten Hag faces arguably one of the toughest away games of the season knowing that his team’s top-four place is far from secure.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The match will take place at St James’ Park.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning after West Ham’s game against Southampton.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Manchester United team news

Joelinton is available for the hosts again after his two-match suspension, while both Nick Pope and Sven Botman will likely be fit following their pulling out of international squads over the break, along with Fabian Schar.

Anthony Gordon, however, is still a doubt.

Marcus Rashford (toe) is set to be fit after missing England duty and Anthony Martial should join him in the squad following his own lay-off.

Marcel Sabitzer (knee) picked up a fresh issue while away with Austria and there are still question marks over Raphael Varane (knock) and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle). Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) will miss out along with the suspended Casemiro.

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

Two teams with pretty strong defences and in-form forwards, it seems perfectly logical that they will simply cancel each other out.

A 1-1 draw.

(AP)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Magpies, scoring four goals on three separate occasions.

Newcastle wins: 43

Draws: 41

Man United wins: 91

Newcastle vs Manchester United match odds

Newcastle: 13/10

Draw: 12/5

Man United: 19/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).