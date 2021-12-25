Newcastle vs Manchester United: Prediction, TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

Manchester United finally get the Ralf Rangnick era back underway on Monday evening when they travel to a relegation-threatened Newcastle United.

Having not played since beating Norwich City over ten days ago now, United should be reasonably fresh, albeit expecting players to return in fully fit conditions after contracting Covid-19 is perhaps somewhat foolish.

While it would be fair to say the world is truly waiting to see whether Rangnick can implement his notoriously intense methods in such a short period, United are unbeaten under his watch thus far.

So then, a trip to St James’ Park to face a side they have already resoundingly beaten this season is a favourable return to action. Performances might have improved under Eddie Howe’s watch but this a side to have won only once all season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off on Monday December 27, 2021.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United team news

At the time of writing, Newcastle do not have any fresh Covid cases to report, so head into the game with a clean bill of health.

For United, it remains to be seen which players will miss the game after their last two fixtures were postponed. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire have all been pictured in training this week, however.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United prediction

With Newcastle leaking goals and United having so many options in attack, it’s almost impossible to look past an away win.

Manchester United to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 43

Draws: 39

Manchester United wins: 90