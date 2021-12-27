Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park this evening as the visitors take to the pitch for the first time in over two weeks.

Covid-related disruptions to the Premier League’s calendar saw Man United’s fixtures against Brighton and Brentford postponed earlier this month, with the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground closed for a brief period thereafter. It remains to be seen whether the lack of action will help or hinder Ralf Rangnick’s seventh-placed team, who may be slightly short of match sharpness but who have had a bit more time to get used to their new interim coach’s style of play. A victory here would take them fifth.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s fortunes have not improved much in their relegation battle since Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach, and an admittedly tough recent run of games has seen the Magpies beaten 4-0 by Man City, 3-1 by Liverpool and 4-0 by Leicester. Their last win came on 4 December as they edged past Burnley 1-0, and even a victory here would not haul 19th-placed Newcastle out of the relegation zone. As our own Tony Evans writes, the club must cut through their own barriers on and off the pitch as a kinder run of fixtures approaches after tonight.

Follow all the build-up, team news and live match updates from Newcastle vs Manchester United, below.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

Match kicks off at 8pm GMT at St James’ Park

Man United have not played in over two weeks due to Covid disruptions

Seventh-placed Red Devils would go fifth in Premier League with a win

Newcastle are 19th in table but would climb a spot with a victory

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Newcastle must cut through their own barriers on and off the pitch as defining period approaches

19:08 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United finish a run of difficult fixtures when they host Manchester United in the Premier League tonight. The Tyneside club are about to enter a crucial phase of the season.

The next five weeks offer a series of winnable matches for Eddie Howe’s team and the transfer window opens in five days.

It is hard to see a side that has conceded 11 goals in the past three matches against top-half clubs getting anything against United tonight. These are strange times, though.

Ralf Rangnick’s team has not played for 16 days. The German is still getting to grips with life at Old Trafford. Still, Rangnick has plenty of talent available to him and clear ideas about how he wants United to play.

Newcastle face Man United as final test before defining period of the season

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Team changes

19:05 , Michael Jones

Eddie Howe makes six changes to the Newcastle team that lost 4-0 to Manchester City in their last outing. Jamaal Lascelles in joined in defence by Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar. Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie and Ciaran Clark drop out of the starting XI.

Allan Saint-Maximin returns taking the place of Miguel Almiron and in midfield, Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff start with Isaac Hayden suspended and Joe Willock absent from the matchday squad.

Just two changes for Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United. Raphael Varane comes in to partner Harry Maguire at centre-back and Mason Greenwood replaces Jadon Sancho.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Manquillo, Shelvey, Fraser, S. Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Head-to-head

18:54 , Michael Jones

This is the 150th top-flight meeting between the two teams. Manchester United are seeking to match their club record of five successive league wins against Newcastle.

The Magpies have won just three of the last 17 Premier League encounters, all by a 1-0 scoreline. They have lost 10 Premier League games against Manchester United after scoring the opening goal, equalling the competition record against a single opponent.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

18:49 , Michael Jones

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.

The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.

“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Man United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Standings and recent results

18:46 , Michael Jones

Newcastle have suffered three bruising results since their 1-0 victory over Burnley at the start of December. The have lost 4-0, 3-1, 4-0 to Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City respectively in that time. That win over the Clarets is Newcastle only victory of the season so far and Eddie Howe will be desperately hoping for a turnaround in form. If the Magpies defeat Manchester United tonight they will leapfrog Burnley and move level on points with Watford (17th).

Man Utd meanwhile are unbeaten in four Premier League games and have seemingly stopped their poor run of form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking. Still, they haven’t featured in the league for 16 days but could finish the day as high as fifth if they pick up all three points tonight. Last time out Cristiano Ronaldo netted a 75th minute penalty as the Red Devils saw off Norwich 1-0 away from home.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Howe on Lewis’ injury

18:39 , Michael Jones

Newcastle will be without the services of Jamal Lewis this evening after he suffered a hamstring injury during last week’s defeat to Liverpool.

The full-back is likely to miss the rest of Newcastle’s fixtures in 2021, but manager Eddie Howe is optimistic that the defender may be fit to return as early as January. Howe said:

I don’t think it will be too long. It’s not a major injury, but I think it will be enough to keep him out of the festive period and some games into early January, "Usually with a hamstring strain you’re looking at minimum of three to four weeks, and that’s probably where he’ll be."

Newcastle vs Manchester United

18:36 , Michael Jones

Manchester United had two Premier League games - against Brighton and Brentford - postponed due to a steep rise in coronavirus cases amongst the squad and staff. It got so bad that the Carrington training ground was closed for four days and players had to train in their own gardens to keep up with manager Ralf Rangnick’s proposed fitness regime.

United last played on the 11th of December and the manager says that the club are almost back to full strength. He said:

“Apart from Paul Pogba we had all the players available at training which is a massive improvement within one week to have 17 players more available.

“Everyone has looked in good shape and good health and if everything stays like it is right now and we don’t get any further cases, and I’m optimistic and positive about that, then it will be difficult for me to decide not only on the starting XI, but on the eight [outfield] players sitting on the bench.

“For me it didn’t come as such a big, big surprise, of course I would have wished that it wouldn’t have happened, but I think for everybody it’s about making the best out of it and making sure we are being protected in the future and we don’t have any further cases in the next six months.

“I know that there is no guarantee for that, but we can still make sure we do everything we possibly can within our club that it doesn’t happen again.”

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Injuries and absentees

18:29 , Michael Jones

Newcastle have Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo back in contention following illnesses but Isaac Hayden is suspended and Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis remain out.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Manchester United have an almost full squad to select from after a fresh round of Covid-19 testing. Paul Pogba is only absentee as he misses through injury.

Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are fit again and could be in contention to start tonight.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

18:20 , Tony Evans

Newcastle vs Manchester United

17:57 , Alex Pattle

