Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE!

A chilly St James' Park is the location for what could be a cracking Premier League encounter in a rare Saturday night time slot. Man Utd have had to make the 150-mile trip to the North East by bus today after their flight was cancelled due to the inclement weather, with Erik ten Hag's side having revenge on their minds after a 3-0 Carabao Cup humbling by Newcastle at Old Trafford exactly a month ago tonight.

Despite the continued Champions League chaos that has left their chances of last-16 qualification hanging by a thread after the midweek thriller in Istanbul, Man United are actually in excellent form domestically, with five wins from their last six games putting them sixth and only five points off Manchester City in second. Ten Hag is further boosted this evening by the return of Marcus Rashford, while he opts for Luke Shaw at centre-back and brings back Kobbie Mainoo with the Magpies unchanged.

Newcastle begin the night just one place and one point behind their opponents in the table, also closing in on the top four having beaten the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea at home of late despite an ongoing injury crisis. Eddie Howe's side will be driven by a sense of injustice after the controversial penalty decision that cost them a crucial win away in Paris on Tuesday. Follow Manchester United vs Newcastle live below!

Newcastle vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, St James' Park

How to watch: TNT Sports

Newcastle team news: Unchanged from PSG draw

Man United team news: Shaw at centre-back

Standard Sport score prediction

Defensive questions for Manchester United

19:31 , George Flood

It will be fascinating to see how an oft-maligned and rejigged Manchester United defence fares this evening - particularly in front of a goalkeeper so clearly low on confidence.

Harry Maguire has been among their top performers of late, while Luke Shaw has played and excelled at centre-back under Ten Hag before.

So it will be Diogo Dalot back at left-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

What does Shaw's selection say about Raphael Varane's position?

He still hasn't started a single game in any competition for United since October 24.

And what of Lindelof? Carrying a knock, or just rested? We shall see...

(Getty Images)

Shaw at centre-back for Manchester United

19:14 , George Flood

The biggest headline from a Manchester United perspective is Luke Shaw surprisingly partnering Harry Maguire at centre-back, with both Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane on the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo is indeed back in midfield in place of Sofyan Amrabat, while Antony and Rasmus Hojlund - who both returned from injury against Galatasaray - are on the bench as Marcus Rashford returns and Anthony Martial leads the line.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle unchanged from PSG draw

19:10 , George Flood

Newcastle are unchanged from their controversial late draw with PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe beefs up his bench though with the additions of Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Amadou Diallo and Alex Murphy.

Manchester United lineup

19:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot, McTominay, Mainoo, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Hojlund, Reguilon, Varane, Antony, Pellistri, Van de Beek

Newcastle lineup

19:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Ten Hag: Kobbie Mainoo showed he is ready

18:49 , George Flood

We will get the official lineups in less than 15 minutes now and it will be interesting to see if young Kobbie Mainoo retains his starting berth for Manchester United in the Premier League.

The teenage midfielder excelled on his maiden senior start as lowly Everton were brushed aside at Goodison Park last weekend, while he also impressed in a brief Champions League cameo off the bench in Istanbul.

"He showed on Sunday (at Everton) he was ready," Ten Hag said on Friday. "It looks like he always has time.

"He is scanning, he is running free, he is scanning to see the options and make the right decisions. He can delay, can speed up, he makes the right decisions."

(Getty Images)

18:26 , George Flood

Part of the conversation this week around Onana has been the looming Africa Cup of Nations in January, which would see United needing to turn to either Bayindir or Heaton for at least four Premier League matches anyway.

There have been suggestions that Onana fears for his first-team place at United if he was to go to the tournament in the Ivory Coast with Cameroon, countered by claims that Fifa rules could potentially see him unable to play club football during that period if he rejects a call-up.

Quizzed on if Onana would indeed go to AFCON, Ten Hag told reporters at his pre-Newcastle press conference on Friday: "When they call him, he has to go. But we are in talks."

(AP)

Ten Hag: Man United have not lost confidence in Onana

18:12 , George Flood

Ten Hag went on to insist that Onana would not benefit from a break, with some United fans calling for back-up Altay Bayindir to be given a starting chance.

"It won't help him. I have trust in Tom (Heaton) and Altay, clear. But Andre, you see after Alisson, he prevented the most expected goals in the whole league," Ten Hag said.

"In the Champions League, he has so much experience with Ajax and last year with Inter Milan. Last year he was with (Manuel) Neuer and (Thibaut) Courtois the best goalkeeper, so he is a great keeper.

"He has the potential, so we have to work on him so that he does it consistently and we will work with him and we will support him. The manager, coaches and players all support him."

Ten Hag also insisted that his other players had not lost confidence in Onana, despite no one appearing to console him on the pitch after his errors against Galatasaray.

"That will not happen," he said. "This dressing room is together. Football is a game of mistakes and everyone can make mistakes. But this team has to cover that so we will operate.

"Nobody is undroppable, that is also clear. We have a strong belief that he will help us win trophies."

Ten Hag defends Onana after latest Man United errors

17:53 , George Flood

There will be much scrutiny on Andre Onana tonight, with the Manchester United goalkeeper having committed two more key errors in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Those latest blunders proved hugely costly, but Erik ten Hag has leapt to the defence of his under-fire stopper - whom he says has been the second best player at his position in the Premier League so far this season.

"If you analyse it well then you see he is the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League," Ten Hag said.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

"He's doing well. Also he knows that in the Champions League he makes some mistakes but all over you see the first five months he is doing particularly well.

"You have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in Munich.

"At Burnley (three days later) he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it."

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

17:43 , George Flood

The Magpies have one of the best home records in the league, and while the Red Devils are strong on the road domestically they tend not to score often - which will worry them against a very solid defence.

Their best bet is Newcastle are exhausted and impacted by their injuries, something which they've dealt with well in the last couple of games.

Newcastle to win, 1-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United team news

17:41 , George Flood

Manchester United will be boosted tonight by the return of Marcus Rashford.

The England forward missed Wednesday's hectic 3-3 draw with Galatasaray following his controversial sending off in Copenhagen, but is back and free to play domestically.

Rasmus Hojlund and Antony will also be fit after returning from injury in Istanbul, while it remains to be seen if young Kobbie Mainoo will return to the starting lineup here.

Erik ten Hag's own injury list remains lengthy however, with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo all still out, along with the unavailable Jadon Sancho.

Tyrell Malacia has had a setback that will keep him out until early next year, while this game will come too soon for Mason Mount.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle team news

17:36 , George Flood

Injury-hit Newcastle are without 11 first-team players in total for tonight's big game on Tyneside.

Sean Longstaff remains sidelined with an ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Joe Willock is out due to the recurrence of an Achilles issue.

Harvey Barnes (foot) is also yet to resume training, while Eddie Howe has pleaded for patience with Sven Botman's slow return from a knee injury.

Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson and Javier Manquillo are also still out injured, while Sandro Tonali is banned.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United

17:32 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome to Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE!

17:30 , George Flood

Exactly one month after their latest Carabao Cup showdown, Newcastle and Manchester United renew hostilities at a freezing St James' Park tonight.

Erik ten Hag's visitors will be eager to avenge that dismal 3-0 home loss that ended the defence of their first major trophy since 2017 - achieved with victory over Newcastle at Wembley back in February - with a whimper and piled more pressure on the under-fire Dutchman.

United's domestic form has improved greatly since then, with five wins from their last six matches taking them up to sixth and only four points shy of the top four as things stand.

However, they remain an utterly chaotic proposition in Europe, with Wednesday night's six-goal thriller against Galatasaray leaving their last-16 hopes hanging by a thin thread with only one match to go - against dominant Bayern Munich.

Hoping to exploit that ongoing defensive chaos and repeated goalkeeping blunders from Andre Onana is a Newcastle team that start the night just one point and one place behind their opponents in the table.

Eddie Howe is battling an ongoing injury crisis on Tyneside, but has still seen his side brush aside the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea on home soil over recent weeks.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

They were also so tantalisingly close to another famous win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, only for a hugely contentious late penalty decision to damage their own chances of Champions League progression.

Kick-off in this rare Saturday night time slot for the Premier League is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates from the game. Before then, we'll have all the latest team news, the thoughts of both managers and much more.