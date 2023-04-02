Newcastle vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - AP/Jon Super

20 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Ref is having a word with Dan Burn. Needs a step ladder to look him in the eye.

19 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Now the Mags are out it down the left as well. Saint-Maximin finds some space, delivers, and Longstaff heads wide. That might conceivably have been ruled offside actually but.

16 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Shaw, who is playing left back for United, is getting a roasting down that flank.

14 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Magpies putting together some dangerous moments. They're giving Man U a torrid time down the Newcastle right flank. Cross comes in, Izak makes a good connection with a header and that's a fine reaction stop from the ageless David De Gea. Following in, it is Willock - but he hits the ball straight at the prone keeper. Surely you have to tuck that away?

12 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Ridiculous by Burn, who clearly senses that Antony is too quick and too mobile for him, so just shoves him to the ground. That ought to be a booking I would say.

11 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Ball is slipped through for Weghorst. Lovely big boy that he is. He purrs onto it like an Austin Allegro starting in January, and predictably twonks the ball wide.

7 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Promising for Newcastle! They get down the right flank, cross to the back post. Knock down by Isak and here is S Longstaff! Controls it well but cannot quite get it to drop right for him and he has scuffed the shot, gets another go but Martinez has it well covered and he's ended up blocking both.

5 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Weghorst is playing up front for MU, Rashers is out on the left, McTominay has been paying close attention to Guimaraes so far.

2 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Newcastle have a corner. Man U clear that with some comfort.

1 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Scott McT kicks us off. Not sure if it is just in the Telegraph office but we have lost sound on the Sky Sports broadcast. So whatever Gurreh Neville and Martin Tyler are telling Sky viewers, it's lost on me.

Newcastle lads in a huddle. We are now ready. It's Man United who will kick off.

Local Hero now

playing on the SJP PA. That's a bit more like it. Not that I don't enjoy Hey Jude. But doesn't really seem very Newcastle-y.

Good atmos at SJP

They are playing Hey Jude.

Temperature has dropped, it is about 48 degrees and there is some hazy sunshine. Clear. Maybe a ten percent chance of a shower.

McTominay

Here is Luke Edwards on the battling Scottish midfielder.

"It's also a big day for Scott McTominay who starts in midfield ahead of Fred, with Eriksen injured and Casemiro suspended. McTominay was superb for Scotland in the international break, but there is a growing belief he will seek to leave Manchester United in the summer as he has had so little game time under Erik ten Hag.

"Newcastle United would be very interested in bringing him to Tyneside, where he would compete with Sean Longstaff for a place in the starting XI. They come up against each other here. Another intriguing sub plot."

Ten Hag on Martial

"Every time Martial is on the pitch, he has a massive impact on our team, but he didn't play that much and that's a pity for him, but also for us, because we can beat big opponents with him, remember Liverpool and City at home.

"He can make a difference and we see that every time. Hopefully he can stay fit and have an impact in the last games of the season."

Ten Hag on Wan Bissaka

“Yesterday, in the night he didn’t feel very good,” the manager told MUTV.

“Overnight it got worse so therefore we made the decision that he stays out. So it’s illness.”

Ten Hag

"Today the season starts. Yes, we have a cup but we have to battle for every game because this is going to be a tough fight.

"We need to have the right attitude, to be on the front foot and have the balls to play."

ASM

The mighty Luke Edwards, font of knowledge for all things North East football related, writes:

"Interesting to see Allan Saint-Maximin has kept his place in the starting XI for Newcastle. For so long the star man for the Magpies under Steve Bruce and again in Howe's first season, the French winger faces an uncertain future.

"Howe likes him as a player and knows he can unlock stubborn defences, especially at home, but he has not done often enough this season. This feels like a big game for him. Is he still going to be part of Newcastle's plan beyond the summer? He has to prove he can deliver in games like this one."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

travelled with the squad but is unwell and will not feature.

Team news

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson.

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst. Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri, Bishop, Butland.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Newcastle are unchanged.

Martial back for the visitors, his first appearance for MUFC since the League Cup win over Forest on 1st Feb.

Erik ten Hag inspects the pitch before the Premier League match at St. James' Park - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Who do you fancy today?

Newcastle can be backed at 6/4, their visitors at 2/1. 5/2 about the draw.

Hope he is celebrating with a short corner routine

No fog today on the Tyne

Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium awaits the visit of Man United - James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ten Hag speaks ahead of important Newcastle game

Afternoon! And welcome to our live blog of Newcastle United against Manchester United. Kick off is at 4.30pm, and here is our Manchester football expert James Ducker to set the scene.

Erik ten Hag has left the door open to a permanent move for Wout Weghorst, despite his determination to sign a world-class striker this summer.

United are eyeing Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen of Napoli as Ten Hag bids to greatly strengthen his attack and ease the scoring burden on Marcus Rashford.

With little money available in January and the Glazers refusing to sanction a £44 million move for the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, who instead joined Liverpool, Ten Hag signed Weghorst on a cheap emergency loan from Burnley.

Weghorst has worked hard and helped to fill a void left by the perennially injured Anthony Martial but he has managed just two goals in 18 appearances and doubts have been cast about his ability at such a level.

Yet Ten Hag - whose side face Newcastle at St James’ Park this afternoon in a crucial game in the fight for the top four - has refused to rule out signing Weghorst permanently in the summer to give him more cover in attack after praising his contribution so far.

Asked if Weghorst has a chance of staying at Old Trafford, the manager said: “Of course. I think he’s doing a lot of elements of football really well. He’s doing a really good job for us in pressing, he’s the leader of the process in pressing, he starts the press, he’s taking over positions, his link-up play. He’s doing really well.

“He’s making great movements and making space for others so he’s also good in set-plays. So he’s really contributing to this team. After Christmas, we played 25 games and we lost two games and he played almost all the games. So he’s really part of that success.”

Having already won the Carabao Cup this season, United are eyeing more silverware with the FA Cup and Europa League as well as targeting a top-four finish, with Ten Hag admitting such a club simply has to be in the Champions League.

“Let’s make one thing clear. We have to play Champions League football,” he said. “A club like Manchester United has to act in the Champions League, so there is no misunderstanding.

“Of course we are more interesting when we’re in the Champions League but even if we are not, we are still attractive for players. I noticed that also last year when we were not in the Champions League.

“But I want to make that point clear - we have to be in the Champions League. So we have two parts [routes to qualify]. One is the Premier League, being in the top four, or the Europa League, winning the Europa League so they are the two parts.”

United can strengthen their grip on the top four by beating Newcastle but Eddie Howe’s side will move level on points with them if they win.

It is the first of three big league games in the space of eight days for Manchester United without their suspended midfielder, Casemiro, and Newcastle’s rise under their Saudi Arabia owners has served only to intensify the competition for a top-four spot.

But ten Hag noted that riches alone do not guarantee success.

“Money is one thing but the other thing is also strategy,” ten Hag said. “So I was in Ajax, we had a low budget in comparison with many opponents in the Champions League and still we won the groups, we came in the semi-final, we were close to the final. So it’s also possible with a low budget to beat teams with a higher budget.

“From my analysis, I think we are in a good direction, the right direction. We are building a base this season and, of course, from here we have to develop and have to progress and you can do that by developing the team and that is in every game, you have to play a better game, and every training you can develop your way of play. So that is what we are doing.

“Also setting every time higher demands and standards to our players and then, for the rest, in the summer we will see but it’s not at the moment the focus point. The focus point now is the way of play, make a better game, make a better way of play so we have a better chance of winning games.”