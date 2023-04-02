Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(REUTERS)

Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE!

A huge match in the race to finish inside the top four takes place at St James’ Park today as Newcastle host Man United. Only three points separates the two teams ahead of kick-off with both desperate to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

For the Red Devils, the build-up has been dominated by Marcus Rashford’s injury concern with Anthony Martial also vying to return to the squad. Erik ten Hag must guide his side through nine fixtures in April but will not hold back for this fixture, which ended all square at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Newcastle’s bid for a historic return to Europe’s top table has been boosted by back-to-back wins while this game is also a bit of a revenge mission for their Carabao Cup final defeat at today’s opponents’ hands. Follow Newcastle vs Man United LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!

Newcastle vs Man United updates

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST | St James’ Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Newcastle XI: Joelinton back

Man United XI: Rashford fit

Prediction: Score draw

Newcastle United FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

16:50 , Alex Young

19min: Newcastle are purring as Longstaff flashes a header wide after a fine cross from Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle having plenty of joy down the United’s right and, well, through the centre and, erm, a bit down the left, too. Ha.

16:48 , Alex Young

17min: HOW DID NEWCASTLE NOT SCORE?!

De Gea pulls off an incredible point-blank save from Isak’s header and then Willock thumps the follow up straight at the keeper from three yards.

Remarkable save and a remarkable miss.

16:45 , Alex Young

14min: Now Antony is down after a clash with Willock, and is taking his time getting to his feet. Those Newcastle fans and coaches aren’t getting any happier.

16:43 , Alex Young

12min: Up the other end, Antony plays in Weghorst for a shot on the angle but can only find the side netting.

Should have shot across the keeper, that was poor.

16:42 , Alex Young

11min: De Gea knows his team are under the cosh a tad, so is taking his time over these goal kicks to try to slow the game down.

Newcastle fans and coaches are not happy.

16:40 , Alex Young

9min: De Gea almost plays his team into trouble with a risky pass out from the back, but McTominay is able to come away with the ball as Newcastle players close in.

Heart-in-mouth time, there.

16:37 , Alex Young

6min: Huge chance for Newcastle as Longstaff brings the ball down in the area but his shot on the turn is blocked.

He had to score.

16:35 , Alex Young

3min: A great, fast start here. Both teams look bang up for it and the stadium is very loud.

16:33 , Alex Young

2min: Early corner for Newcastle as Schar almost gets the better of Fernandes, but Trippier’s delivery is poor.

Kick-off!

16:31 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

16:27 , Alex Young

Here come the teams, we are minutes away.

16:17 , Alex Young

The teams are going through their final preparations on the pitch. Kick-off isn’t too far off.

16:09 , Alex Young

Ten Hag has been speaking to MUTV ahead of the game.

On Wan-Bissaka: "In the night, he didn't feel very good. Overnight he got worse, so we made the decision today that he stays out with illness."

On team news: "Everyone is important, but it's obvious they [Varane and Rashford] are magnificent players for us and they can make the difference, one in defending, giving the team maturity, and the other one, he's the threat in attack.

On Martial: "Every time Martial is on the pitch, he has a massive impact on our team, but he didn't play that much and that's a pity for him, but also for us, because we can beat big opponents with him, remember Liverpool and City at home.

"He can make a difference and we see that every time. Hopefully he can stay fit and have an impact in the last games of the season."

16:02 , Alex Young

Newcastle are favourites to win today, which just goes to show their progress under Eddie Howe (and, y’know, all that cash).

Newcastle: 13/10

Draw: 12/5

Man United: 19/10

15:52 , Alex Young

Aaron Wan-Bissaka misses out through illness, according to reports.

15:42 , Alex Young

Marcus Rashford has been passed fit to start, then.

Erik ten Hag has made three changes from the FA Cup quarter-final win against Fulham before the international break, with Diogo Dalot, Antony and Raphael Varane brought in.

Newcastle were unchanged, with Joelinton named among the substitutes after a two-match ban.

Man United XI

15:31 , Alex Young

...and the visitors.

Newcastle XI

15:30 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

15:20 , Alex Young

It sounds like Scott McTominay starts for the visitors. Confirmed teams to come in 10 minutes.

15:18 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United must be playing Champions League football next season, stressing there can be "no misunderstanding" about their need to return to Europe's top table.

"One thing let's make clear, we have to play Champions League football," Ten Hag said. "A club like Manchester United has to act in the Champions League, so there's no misunderstanding."

Asked if being in the Champions League makes United more attractive to potential summer signings, he said: "Of course we are more interesting when we are in the Champions League. But I think even when we're not we are still attractive for players. I have noticed that also last year when we were not in the Champions League.

"But I want to make my point clear: we have to be in the Champions League. We have two paths. One is the Premier League, being in the top four, or win the Europa League, so they are the two paths."

15:08 , Alex Young

Eddie Howe admits the cost of his quest to add the proven winners he wants to take his Newcastle squad to the next level could prove prohibitive.

The Magpies have invested in excess of £250million in new signings since the club's Saudi-backed owners took charge in October 2021, and will look to supplement that once again this summer.

"One of the beauties of our team this season is we've had players with a mixture of experience and a bit of youth in there as well, so I think that mixture is hugely important.

"Certainly, people who are used to winning and have the mentality to go with that are worth their weight in gold.

"But usually with that experience and mentality comes a price tag, and that's the balance we've got to get right."

14:55 , Alex Young

Today’s match is, of course, a rematch of the recent Carabao Cup Final, which saw Manchester United pick up their first piece of silverware since 2017 as they beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley.

Newcastle were arguably the better side in the first half, yet found themselves trailing by two goals at the break. Casemiro headed the opener from a free-kick, before a Sven Botman own goal, from a Marcus Rashford strike, doubled the advantage.

That proved to be enough, as Newcastle’s push for a way back into the match failed to produce the goal that would have really changed the complexion. Their last major trophy came in 1955 and the wait goes on. For Man United, it’s a first addition to the trophy cabinet since the Europa League six years ago.

Read our full match report here.

Score prediction

14:42 , Alex Young

Two teams with pretty strong defences and in-form forwards, it seems perfectly logical that they will simply cancel each other out.

A 1-1 draw.

Manchester United team news

14:30 , Alex Young

Marcus Rashford (toe) is set to be fit after missing England duty and Anthony Martial should join him in the squad following his own lay-off.

Marcel Sabitzer (knee) picked up a fresh issue while away with Austria and there are still question marks over Raphael Varane (knock) and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle). Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) will miss out along with the suspended Casemiro.

Newcastle team news

14:16 , Alex Young

Joelinton is available for the hosts again after his two-match suspension, while both Nick Pope and Sven Botman will likely be fit following their pulling out of international squads over the break, along with Fabian Schar.

Anthony Gordon, however, is still a doubt.

Where to watch

14:08 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning after West Ham’s game against Southampton.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:03 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League game between Newcastle and Manchester United.

It’s a battle near the top of the league between these two, which hasn’t been true for about 25 years. Newcastle can take a big step towards the top four with a victory today - but their visitors will be confident of extending their fine run.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 4.30pm. Stick with us.