Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (Getty Images)

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.

Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.

Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.

However, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match postponements, having also closed their training ground for a short period until early last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s game.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 27 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

It will also stream live on the SkyGo app and the broadcaster’s website.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani could return from injury for Man United, though the match may come slightly too soon for Paul Pogba. Victor Lindelof could be set for a return, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defenders Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett remain long-term absentees. Isaac Hayden is suspended after a yellow card accumulation.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Wilson.

Man United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Odds

Newcastle: 7/1

Draw: 4/1

Man United: 6/13

Prediction

Man United to demonstrate signs of progress under Rangnick to seal a fairly comfortable win. Newcastle 0-2 Man United.