Newcastle vs Man Utd LIVE: Score and latest updates from key Premier League clash in top-four race

Newcastle could move level on points with Manchester United with victory over their opponents this afternoon.

The battle for a Premier League top-four place appears likely to go to the wire with Tottenham, who moved on from Antonio Conte during the international break, also firmly in the mix.

These two sides have the benefit of having two games in hand on Spurs, and a win for either here would provide a significant boost.

The hosts will be out for a measure of revenge after the pair’s recent Carabao Cup final meeting ended in the first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Newcastle vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle host Manchester United in a key clash in the battle for the Premier League top four

TEAM NEWS: Marcus Rashford fit to start for Man Utd

TEAM NEWS: In-form Alexander Isak starts up front for unchanged Newcastle

Newcastle United FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

16:46

There is a pause in play as Anthony is down after a collision with Burn but the Brazilian looks okay to continue.

16:45

It's given away cheaply by Newcastle from a throw-in and United win the ball back. Anthony slips Weghorst inside but the Dutch striker fires into the side netting from a tight angle.

16:44

16:44

12' Antony plays it through for Weghorst whose shot is into the side netting.



[0-0]#NEWMUN // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 2, 2023

16:43

Longstaff makes a promising run down the right flank but Martinez is able to marshall the man and the ball expertly out for a goal kick.

16:39

From end to end, the ball arrives in the United box from the right. Isak nods it down to Longstaff but the midfielder can't create the space to force a meaningful effort on goal.

16:38

6' Trippier's deep cross is headed back across goal by Isak to Longstaff whose effort is blocked. He regains possession of the ball and tries to flick it onto Bruno but Man Utd scramble clear.



[0-0]#NEWMUN // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 2, 2023

16:38

A scrappy game so far in the opening few minutes as Sabitzer breaks clear on the right but the Newcastle defence recovers to block the cross.

16:34

Trippier delivers an early Newcastle corner but United clear well.

16:32

16:32

United get this match underway!

16:31

16:22

Ready to go. 👊 pic.twitter.com/2Kvy5CV6yt — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 2, 2023

16:20

16:20

Manchester United have won more Premier League away games against Newcastle than any other side (14). However, they've lost two of their last five such visits (W2 D1), having lost just one of their previous 13 at St James' Park.

16:20

Ten Hag makes two changes from his side's 3-1 FA Cup victory over Fulham. Dalot comes in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back while Sancho drops to the bench and is replaced by Anthony.

16:19

16:18

Eddie Howe names an unchanged Newcastle line-up from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 before the international break.

16:17

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, Nathan Bishop, Harry Maguire, Facundo Pellistri, Fred, Jack Butland.

16:17

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst.

16:15

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Joelinton, Elliot Anderson, Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett.

16:15

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin.

16:14

16:12

United continue to battle on three fronts with FA Cup and Europa League action on the horizon for the Red Devils. They are winless in their last two Premier League games and another defeat today would see Newcastle leapfrog them and United drop down to fourth. They have an impressive recent record over the Magpies having not lost in their last six encounters and will be seeking to extend that form in this crucial game.

16:08

These two sides have recent history after Manchester United enjoyed a victorious day at Wembley when Erik ten Hag's side secured a 2-0 victory in the EFL Cup final. Now, fresh off the international break, the Magpies look to enact revenge in the league. Eddie Howe's side won their last two fixtures before the break and could move back into the top four, until Monday at least, with a win today.

16:03

Hello and welcome to this live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Manchester United from St. James' Park.

16:03

ℹ️ Find out why @AWBissaka is not involved in our matchday squad...#MUFC || #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2023

16:00

16:00

16:00

16:00

15:30

16:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

16:00

The lads are in. ✊



Team-news on the way... pic.twitter.com/rVkp80nqLJ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 2, 2023

16:00

16:00

16:00

16:00

⏳ Less than two hours to go until we're back to @PremierLeague action...



How are we feeling ahead of kick-off, Reds? 🤔#MUFC || #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2023

16:00

16:00