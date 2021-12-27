Newcastle 1-0 Man United LIVE! Saint-Maximin goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Newcastle vs Man United LIVE!

Ralf Rangnick’s side travel to St James’ Park looking to maintain their unbeaten record under the interim manager.

Momentum has stalled though since United’s wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich - matches being postponed have meant they have not played since December 11.

Ahead of tonight’s match, United sit seventh in the table and eight points behind Arsenal in fourth, but they have three games in hand over the Gunners so will be hopeful of swiftly climbing up into the Champions League spots.

Newcastle have not been badly disrupted by a Covid outbreak, but fell to three heavy defeats in a week just before Christmas, with Leicester, Liverpool and Man City swatting aside Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies are 19th in the table, and have played more games than Burnley and Watford above them. A positive result tonight heading into 2022 could kickstart Newcastle’s survival bid.

RULED OUT! Wilson denied by the offside flag

GOAL! Saint-Maximin gives Newcastle an early lead

How to watch: Sky Sports

Newcastle team news: Saint-Maximin and Wilson both start

Man United team news: Varane back into starting lineup

20:46 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Greenwood loses it, and Wilson does brilliantly to hold it up and turn away from a couple of defenders. He wins the free-kick.

Goes down, looks to have awkwardly twisted something... maybe his knee. Looks in a fair bit of pain. Four minutes added on, but it will likely be a fair bit longer now.

20:44 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Ronaldo flicks it nicely to Fernandes, who is into the box but his effort is well saved.

Doesn’t matter anyway, offside flag is up. Fernandes is moaning about it, but Ronaldo was about five yards offside.

20:42 , Matt Verri

41 mins: He didn’t, and it was really well worked by United.

Fernandes with a lovely dink over the wall and Greenwood is charging onto it.... ball won’t quite drop for him, and Dubravka is there to smother any attempted chip.

20:41 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Incredible atmosphere at St James’ Park. Home fans are celebrating every tackle like a goal.

Rashford brought down and United have a free-kick about 35 yards out. Very central. Surely even Ronaldo won’t go for this...

GOOAA... NO!

20:39 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Rashford this time with the error... Ronaldo was bursting away down the left, but the Englishman makes a complete mess of the pass. Ronaldo less than impressed. Again.

Newcastle double the lead..... NO! Saint-Maximin with a mazy run, back into the box where Wilson turns it in.

But he’s definitely offside.

20:36 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Newcastle’s first chance to break for quite some time.

Saint-Maximin has it and he slides it through to Wilson, but Maguire gets across to cut it out. The centre-back then decides to go straight through the Newcastle striker and he gives away a silly free-kick.

20:34 , Matt Verri

33 mins: That certainly did not go to plan for Ronaldo.

Fernandes makes a good run in behind and Lascelles can’t cut out the pass. The midfielder stands a nice ball up to the far post, where Krafth loops a header straight up.

Ronaldo lines up the volley... completely misses it, and it bounces up off his face and behind for a goal-kick.

20:31 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Greenwood takes matters into his own hands this time, but his shot from outside the box is well blocked.

Rashford wants a decision to go his way, appealing for handball. Referee waves the appeals away.

20:30 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Dubravka does well... just about.

Greenwood plays the ball in behind and Fernandes is running onto it. The goalkeeper comes rushing out and cooly takes it past the United midfielder before launching it away up field. Couldn’t afford to get that wrong.

20:28 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Saint-Maximin is one-on-one against Dalot... not for long, McTominay comes charging across to double up on the winger. The Newcastle man wants a free-kick but he’s not going to get one.

United still trail, and they haven’t created a single chance of any note.

20:26 , Matt Verri

25 mins: McTominay down, injured himself in that passage of play. He’ll be fine to continue though.

Newcastle launch a long throw into the box... Wilson gives away a free-kick though.

20:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Fred throws himself into a challenge, but Shelvey wins the ball and he has so much space to run into.

Drives into the United half, the defenders keep backing off... he lets fly from 25 yards out, and De Gea punches away the swerving effort.

20:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Rashford playing really wide on the right, giving United some width. His ball into the box is blocked behind for a corner.

Telles takes it, but Newcastle are again up to the task. Fernandes launches it back up the pitch... out for a goal-kick. This has been an extremely poor start from United.

20:19 , Matt Verri

18 mins: United win a corner, but Lascelles gets his head on it and Newcastle clear the danger.

Joelinton goes down with the ball out of play, looks like he’ll need some treatment.

20:18 , Matt Verri

16 mins: We’ve played just over a quarter of an hour, and Ronaldo is making his frustration very clear.

Twice he makes a run in behind, twice he gets ignored. He’s furious. Greenwood then tries to play the cross towards his teammate, but Ronaldo can’t get on the end of it.

Home fans enjoying his annoyance, it’s fair to say.

20:15 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Newcastle don’t need to put themselves under pressure though...

Saint-Maximin loses it and Rashford can break into space. Manquillo stops him chopping inside, but the goalkeeper then passes it short to Shelvey and the midfielder very nearly gets caught in a dangerous position.

That opening goal...

20:14 , Matt Verri

20:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: United look so, so open at the back when they lose the ball. Newcastle running riot on the counter.

Fraser’s cross is cleared to the edge of the box... Joelinton is there waiting, and he curls an effort just wide. Rangnick’s side are hanging on for dear life.

20:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: This is a sensational start from Newcastle.

Saint-Maximin picks up a loose ball and he has space once again. Curls a ball towards Wilson in the box, but it’s just too heavy for the striker.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Man United | Allan Saint-Maximin 7'

20:08 , Matt Verri

NEWCASTLE TAKE THE LEAD!

Varane this time gets caught on it, and Newcastle are running into space with numbers.

Longstaff plays it out to the left, where Saint-Maximin is waiting. He cuts inside, and on the stretch curls a wonderful finish into the far corner. De Gea didn’t move.

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Shelvey lucky to avoid an early yellow card. Gets caught on the ball by Greenwood, and the Newcastle midfielder clips the heels of the youngster to stop him bursting away.

Won’t get away with many more of those.

20:05 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Greenwood puts Lascelles under pressure, and he can only knock it out for a throw-in.

Joelinton has been buzzing around in the opening minutes, throwing himself into the challenges and winning the ball back for his side. Not sure how you’d describe his position... sort of in midfield, sort of up front, sort of on the wing.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Rashford has started on the right wing for the visitors, with Greenwood central alongside Ronaldo.

Terrible from Maguire, who runs straight past the ball and Fraser is through. Gets to the byline, but his cutback is cleared by Varane.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

Man United get us underway at St James Park!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Players out onto the pitch. Big boost for United to have Varane back, makes the defence look a lot more secure.

Newcastle fans welcome their side out, for the final time in 2021.

Ten minutes until kick-off...

19:51 , Matt Verri

19:45 , Matt Verri

Surely we’ll have goals to enjoy tonight.

Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood, Fernandes, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Fraser...

There are certainly enough attacking players on the pitch for it to be an exciting watch!

Warm-ups nearly done...

19:37 , Matt Verri

Eddie Howe on stretched squad

19:27 , Matt Verri

Two goalkeepers and just six outfield players on the bench for Newcastle tonight. This is what Eddie Howe has had to say pre-match.

“It’s been difficult in the preparation for today. We’ve got a mixture of injuries and Covid cases,” he said.

“The squad is stretched but we’re making the best of the situation. We want to play and hopefully we give a really good account of ourselves.”

(Getty Images)

Rangnick on Christmas period...

19:20 , Matt Verri

“I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years so when it was also the First Division and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the 30th and even New Year’s Day or the 2nd January,” the United boss said.

“So if somebody came across the idea to abolish then we might as well speak about abolishing the five o’clock tea or the Queen or whatever – this is all part of the tradition of this country and I’m very much looking forward to being part of this for the first time in my career.”

Safe to say the German is a fan...

(Getty Images)

19:09 , Matt Verri

So Varane is back and straight into the starting lineup, alongside Maguire in defence. Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes and Greenwood all start, with Sancho on the bench.

Rangnick also keeps his faith in Telles and Dalot as the full-backs.

Plenty of attacking players on the pitch for Newcastle - Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson will be hoping to cause the United backline some problems.

NEWCASTLE LINEUP

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson, Gayle, White

MAN UNITED LINEUP

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Jones, Matic, Van de Beek, Elanga, Sancho, Cavani

18:52 , Matt Verri

Ten minutes until we get team news from St James’ Park.

Difficult to predict what side Ralf Rangnick puts out, after more than two weeks without a match.

Stage is set...

18:41 , Matt Verri

Prediction

18:35 , Matt Verri

With Newcastle leaking goals and United having so many options in attack, it’s almost impossible to look past an away win that will send Ralf Rangnick and his team into 2022 in high spirits.

Man United to win 3-1.

Man United team news

18:25 , Matt Verri

For United, it remains to be seen which players will miss the game after their last two fixtures were postponed. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire have all been pictured in training this week, however.

Raphael Varane has also returned to the squad following his lengthy absence.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle team news

18:11 , Matt Verri

Isaac Hayden is suspended for Newcastle, with Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis all missing due to injury.

However, it’s positive news on the Covid front for Eddie Howe and his side, with no positive cases to report ahead of tonight’s match.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Newcastle vs Man United

17:53 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

Good evening!

17:41 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Newcastle host Man United.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have not played for more than two weeks after postponements due to a number of Covid cases, and they’ll be keen to pick up the momentum again, having won the first two Premier League matches under the German.

Newcastle have lost their last three matches, but will hope to find a shock result to send them into 2022 in high spirits.

We’ll have all the build-up and latest team news, ahead of kick-off which comes at 8pm GMT. Stay tuned!