Newcastle vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Premier League champions Manchester City travel to Newcastle today boosted by some big returns. Unbeaten since winning the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia last month, Pep Guardiola’s side look as if they are clicking into gear and welcomed back both Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku during their recent FA Cup win over Huddersfield.

Erling Haaland, however, will be missing for the game as his foot injury continues. Still, as much as City are favourites, Newcastle have built all their success under Eddie Howe on their form at St James’ Park. Though they were beaten there on Boxing Day by Nottingham Forest, they have proven to be one of the most fearsome home outfits in England.

Last season, the two teams contested a thrilling 3-3 draw on Tyneside and with Newcastle’s morale lifted after beating bitter rivals Sunderland, it could be another entertaining clash. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

