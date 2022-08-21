Newcastle vs Man City live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

06:26 PM

90+4 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Joelinton chops Haaland down as City look to break, a challenge seemingly in anger at the fact that Rodri received no sanction for an earlier dodgy-looking challenge on the Brazilian.

Burn is down injured and is going to depart and Emile Krafth will see out the final few minutes.

06:21 PM

90+1 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Five minutes of added time for Newcastle to hang on.

How are your nails?

06:21 PM

90 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Foden in space, attempts the long-range shot, and it's deflected behind for a City corner.

St James' Park has gone very quiet. Thirty seconds of normal time remain.

06:19 PM

88 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Amazing goalkeeping again from Pope.

De Bruyne plays Gundogan into space in the Newcastle area and the hosts' keeper flies off his line again to smother the ball before Gundogan could get there.

06:18 PM

86 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Longstaff undercooks his back-pass but Pope gets off his line like a bat out of hell to deny the onrushing Foden.

Surely if there is to be a winner here, it will be City's.

06:14 PM

84 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Half a chance as Burn climbs at the back post from the corner and nods it down to Botman but the defender cannot keep his shot down.

He had a bit of time there, too, the Dutchman.

06:13 PM

82 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

There's a big appeal for a foul as Trippier dramatically hits the deck after catching Dias' arm in his face, but the referee waves play on.

City are turning the screw here but Newcastle can still threaten on the break; Saint-Maximin counters, Longstaff overlaps and hits a ball into the box which is turned behind for a corner.

Meanwhile, Jacob Murphy replaces Almiron for the hosts.

06:09 PM

78 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Close... and it's nervy from Newcastle.

Haaland gets goal-side from Botman but the Norwegian at full stretch cannot turn it in at the far post.

06:06 PM

RED CARD RESCINDED!

Trippier's red card has been downgraded to a yellow.

Sense prevails.

06:05 PM

RED CARD TRIPPIER

The referee is going over to the screen.

Is this going to be rescinded? Looks that way...

06:04 PM

RED CARD TRIPPIER

Out of nowhere! Trippier has been sent off for a high challenge!

Looked harsh?

But what a moment in this game. A massive task for the hosts now.

Var is checking this, too...

06:04 PM

73 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Better from Newcastle, who steady the ship and apply some pressure for the first time in the half.

Saint-Maximin eventually gets a shot away but he drags it wide.

06:01 PM

71 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Pope makes a good save off Gundogan, who found himself in behind again, but it wouldn't have counted anyway as he was offside.

06:00 PM

69 mins: NEW 3 MCI 3

Subs for Newcastle.

Wilson and Willock depart; Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff enter the fray.

05:57 PM

Luke Edwards, at St James' Park, writes of Saint-Maximin

I’ve always loved ASM but his performance today makes all the quiet afternoons - when he gives the ball away trying to beat his man - worthwhile and the failure to track back sometimes excusable. He’s destroyed City’s defence single-handed at times. Sensational.

They need him to step up again now.

05:55 PM

Gooooaaaaall!!

And, just like that, we're equal!

Bernardo Silva is picked out in space by an excellent De Bruyne through ball, and the finish is as tidy as you like. Nothing Pope could do about that one.

Game properly on now.

05:54 PM

63 mins: NEW 3 MCI 2

Pope the saviour!

For all the money in the world, this is an equaliser for Haaland.

He's in behind, one-on-one with the keeper, but Pope stays big and saves the Norwegian's shot.

05:52 PM

Goooooaaaaaalllll!

That one is in! Haaland gives City hope!

De Bruyne finds Rodri at the back post, who deftly flicks the ball back inside to Haaland who smashes home.

Game on again.

05:51 PM

61 mins: NEW 3 MCI 1

Dias gets a free header from the corner but it's straight at Pope - anywhere else and it would have been in!

05:50 PM

60 mins: NEW 3 MCI 1

De Bruyne plays an inch-perfect diagonal pass to Foden as City look for a lifeline.

Gundogan puts the ball into the mixer but Schar gets down well to flick it behind for a corner.

05:49 PM

57 mins: NEW 3 MCI 1

After nothing comes of a City corner, Newcastle break through Saint-Maximin and he continues to cause Walker no end of problems.

05:44 PM

Goooooaaaaaallllll!

Oh my word. It's a screamer of a free-kick from Trippier. Newcastle are 3-1 up!

It's practically impossible. A free-kick on the right edge of the box, and Trippier, right-footed, thunders it into the far-left top corner of Ederson's net.

No chance.

05:43 PM

53 mins: NEW 2 MCI 1

Haaland hits the post!

Cancelo sends Haaland up the middle after a delectable touch, and he unleashes a left-footed shot that clips Pope's hand - I think - before clattering into the right post.

So close.

05:42 PM

51 mins: NEW 2 MCI 1

Guimaraes closes down Rodri excellently but he receives a whack in the knee for his troubles - but the Newcastle midfielder is up and about.

05:40 PM

47 mins: NEW 2 MCI 1

Walker and Rodri get in a tangle in midfield and Joelinton and Saint-Maximin pounce to win back the ball - and a free-kick - for Newcastle.

Trippier zips the ball in but it's, just about, cleared by City.

05:36 PM

Teams are back out

Can Newcastle hold on for 45 minutes or, even, score again?

Let's find out!

No changes to either side.

05:30 PM

He has some thinking to do...

Pep Guardiola

05:21 PM

Half-time: NEW 2 MCI 1

One final chance for Man City as De Bruyne slings a free-kick into the box, which Dias heads over the bar.

And that's that.

Goals from Almiron and Wilson cancel out Gundogan's opener to give Newcastle a half-time lead over City.

Who'd have thought it!?

05:17 PM

45 mins: NEW 2 MCI 1

Three minutes of added time to come.

Both sides probably want to get in for a break, in truth.

05:15 PM

43 mins: NEW 2 MCI 1

Goodness me what's happening in the Premier League today. Wonderful.

Walker gives City an injection as he runs to the edge of the Newcastle box, but the move ends in disappointment as Rodri's long-range, placed shot is dealt with comfortably by Pope.

05:10 PM

Goooooaaaaaaaalllll!!!

It is 2-1 Newcastle now! It's Wilson!

Again, Saint-Maximin in space plays the killer pass into the box, but Wilson's out-to-in run leaves the City defence for dead and then his finish off the outside of the boot is a peach.

Completely deserved.

05:09 PM

38 mins: NEW 1 MCI 1

Almost 2-1 Newcastle!

Almiron pounces on a long ball, Ederson comes miles to claim it but the Newcastle striker skips around him with ease.

Cancelo gets back to cut off the angle and block the shot and save the day.

05:09 PM

37 mins: NEW 1 MCI 1

Botman makes amends.

His clearance of a City cross is a complete shocker, with the ball landing in the lap of Gundogan, but the defender recovers to block a dangerous looking shot.

05:06 PM

34 mins: NEW 1 MCI 1

Schar cynically takes out Foden and gets a booking for his endeavours.

De Bruyne zips the free-kick into the box - and touch and it was in - but Pope gets out to punch clear.

05:04 PM

30 mins: NEW 1 MCI 1

Newcastle tails are up here.

More attacking positivity from the hosts ends in nothing, but it's a reminder of the the threat they pose.

05:01 PM

Goooooaaaaal!!!

It's been given. Almiron equalises for Newcastle!

It wasn't the most orthodox finish - a stumble and a thigh - but they all count.

It came from Saint-Maximin again, who causes trouble down the left and manages to smash a lethal cross into the box.

Game on!

04:59 PM

28 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

Despair for Newcastle!

Almiron has the ball in the back of the net but it has been given offside.

Var will check.

04:59 PM

27 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

Newcastle's energy earns them a corner... Saint-Maximin does excellently to keep the ball in and wins another corner for the hosts.

And it's another big chance! Botman heads down to Wilson in the six-yard box but he can't get enough strength to nudge it past Ederson.

04:55 PM

23 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

Newcastle are not going to de wondering here; they are creating opportunities.

Saint-Maximin gets one-on-one with Stones and beats him, he gets the shot away at Ederson but the keeper parries.

04:52 PM

21 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

City free-kick in a dangerous area, just outside the box on the right, with De Bruyne standing over it.

The Belgian hits is goalward and it takes a solid save from Pope to prevent the visitors from doubling their lead.

In a flash, however, Newcastle are on the break with another excellent opportunity; Saint-Maximin puts Almiron into space, but he cannot locate any support in the box, despite his ball in being an inviting one.

Dias is going to have to come on for the injured Ake here for City.

04:49 PM

17 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

Another good save from Pope as Newcastle give Foden a sniff, with the City midfielder whipping a shot across Pope's goal, but the hosts' keeper gets a foot out to clear.

Down the other end, Saint-Maximin pulls back a lethal pass to Almiron, unmarked on the edge of the box, but the striker blasts it over the bar.

Had to score; had to hit the target, at least.

04:45 PM

14 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

A half-chance for Newcastle as they get in behind, but Wilson is caught marginally offside as the hosts catch City on the break.

04:43 PM

12 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

It's all kicking off. A silky Joelinton ball sets Saint-Maximin away down the left but Walker does well to close him down.

Then Haaland uses his strength to win back possession and City fly into counter-attack mode; suddenly De Bruyne is in behind but he can't quite open up the angle enough and Pope can block his shot at the near post.

04:41 PM

8 mins: NEW 0 MCI 1

Guimaraes hacks down De Bruyne miles off the ball and he receives a booking for his troubles.

04:37 PM

Gooooooaaaaaal!

Too easy. Just too easy for City, and it's Gundogan.

Bernardo Silva cuts back inside on the right, finds Gundogan inside the Newcastle box and it's an easy finish once he gets in that position unmarked.

04:35 PM

2 mins: NEW 0 MCI 0

Some early work for Ederson, albeit easy, as he is forced to collect a lofted Newcastle cross.

City clear and, down the other end Haaland gets in behind and Rodri has a pop from distance but it never troubles Pope

04:31 PM

Kick-off

Man City get us under way at St James' Park.

We've had one upset today; will we have another?

It's an energetic start from the hosts!

04:30 PM

The teams are out

Kick-off is next!

04:25 PM

Premier League table (top half) as it stands

Man City could return to the top of the Premier League with a win

04:18 PM

Battle of the dominant defences

Since the turn of the year Man City have conceded just 14 goals and Newcastle just the 20 - only Liverpool (13) have a better record than this pair.

04:16 PM

Eddie Howe speaks...

On how Newcastle will approach the game...

"What we cannot do is sit too deep. We cannot give good players too much time on the ball. We cannot concede easy possession."

On what Haaland brings to Man City...

"I still think they overload you with technical players but with the added threat of Haaland in the box."

On the challenge facing his side...

"We have to bring our A-game and we have players, too, that can hurt them."

04:11 PM

Pep takes a bit of time out before the match

We all need a bit of 'me time'...

Pep Guardiola

04:07 PM

Pep Guardiola speaks on the challenge facing his side today...

"It's the Premier League, at the beginning of the season when everyone is still optimistic and especially Newcastle away [is tough]."

04:03 PM

Those XIs...

So Newcastle are unchanged from the XI that drew at Brighton.

Manchester City, however, have made two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth. John Stones and Bernardo Silva come in for Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez.

Kalvin Phillips is on the bench for the visitors with Jack Grealish not in the matchday squad. The England international sustained a knock in the Bournemouth match and hasn't recovered in time.

03:58 PM

Team news

Newcastle, yet to concede a goal this season, are unchanged from the 11 that began the 0-0 draw at Brighton.

NEWCASTLE XI TO FACE MAN CITY: Pope, Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron. Replacements: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fraser, Ritchie, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff, Wood.

MAN CITY XI TO FACE NEWCASTLE: Ederson, Cancelo, Ake, Stones, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland, Silva. Replacements: Ortega, Dias, Mbete, Lewis, Gomez, Phillips, Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer.

12:26 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park.

Pep Guardiola has revealed the role that his mentor, Marcelo Bielsa, played in Kalvin Phillips eventually joining Premier League champions Manchester City this summer (Ian Whittell writes).

The England midfielder has been limited to just one minute of football in the new campaign, as a late substitute in the opening-weekend win at West Ham, due to an unspecified injury.

But Phillips is in the squad for this afternoon's visit to Newcastle, where he could be challenging for his first start since his £42 million move from Leeds was confirmed last month. And that was the culmination of a long-term interest held by City manager Guardiola in Phillips; one which was all thanks to then-Leeds manager Bielsa.

“Marcelo spoke about Kalvin three or four years ago. It was the first or second season when Marcelo was at Leeds,” Guardiola said. “They were in the Championship and it was the first time I realised that Kalvin Phillips played for Leeds.

“He told me, ‘This guy is really, really good. Maybe he’s not ready for Manchester City now, but one day he can play in the top, top teams’.

“He proved that Marcelo was not wrong. He got promoted to the Premier League and played for the national team. The credit goes to Kalvin and Leeds.

“When Fernandino decided to go to Brazil, we were looking for a holding midfielder and we thought Kalvin was perfect for us.”

Bielsa’s prediction has been borne out, not least on the international stage, where Phillips has become a cornerstone of Gareth Southgate’s England team.

At City, he will have to compete with Rodri for the single holding midfield role usually employed by Guardiola, but his new manager has no doubts that Phillips will prove up to the task.

“We don’t have doubts about Kalvin,” he said. “He has made an incredible improvement as a player. He’s British – and that helps with the Premier League. Last season he had injuries and so we have to be careful right now. It was a little disturbing that he had problems last week but I am sure he’s going to adapt.

“Of course, he needs to learn some of the things we are doing and right now Rodri is a step in front of him in that position. But from September, when we play every three days, we will need him and he will show how valuable he is. On top of that, we know he is an exceptional lad.”