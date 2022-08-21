Newcastle vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Karl Matchett
·17 min read

Follow live updates as Newcastle host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to extend their winning start to the season. The champions have opened with impressive victories over West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals without reply. Erling Haaland got off the mark on his Premier League debut but was denied in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend, so will be looking to put down another marker early in his City career.

City face a confident and optimistic Newcastle side whose season under Eddie Howe has started off with a home victory against Nottingham Forest and a draw at Brighton. Nick Pope was key to extending their unbeaten start in securing the 0-0 draw on the south coast and the goalkeeper is set for another busy afternoon against City, who will look to match Arsenal and join Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the table by making it three wins out of three.

Follow live updates from Newcastle vs Manchester City below, following the conclusion of Leeds vs Cheslea:

Newcastle vs Man City LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Kick off is at 4:30pm at St James'

Leeds United FC 2 - 0 Chelsea FC

50’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea

15:09 , Karl Matchett

A good early opening for Chelsea as Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher work an opening, Mount eventually tees up Cucurella...but the Spaniard can only sky a right-footed effort.

Rodrigo then bursts behind Koulibaly initially, but the defender gets back quickly to block the shot and concede a corner.

Chelsea defend this one in about three different attempts and Sterling breaks down the wing before freeing Mount - Koch blocks his shot.

46’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea

15:05 , Karl Matchett

Here we go again then - second half underway.

No changes for either team but Chelsea have gone to a four at the back. Reece James on the right, Loftus-Cheek alongside Jorginho in midfield and Gallagher slightly ahead of them at the outset of this half.

Premier League half-time scores

14:55 , Karl Matchett

Leeds 2-0 Chelsea

Dreamland for Jesse Marsch and his troops. Brendan Aaronson has been brilliant, terrorising Kalidou Koulibaly and, for the goal, Edouard Mendy. Rodrigo quickly headed in a second after a free-kick.

West Ham 0-1 Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister buried a penalty low to the keeper’s left to give Brighton the lead at the London Stadium after the Hammers’ newest signing was booked in conceding the foul for the spot kick.

45’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea

14:48 , Karl Matchett

Two minutes added on. Sterling takes on two but there’s another there to block him. Loftus-Cheek and James try to combine down the right, but it’s overrun and out of play.

Perhaps we’ll see James pushed to wing-back at some stage of the second half. Gallagher has been fine, but not able to control matters, in the centre of the park here - maybe Loftus-Cheek will get that role. Havertz hasn’t been much involved either.

Aaronson goes for goal from range but it’s wildly ambitious, easy for Mendy to take. There’s the whistle and it’s a great first half for the hosts!

44’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea

14:45 , Karl Matchett

Final moments of the half. Mendy opts to kick clear first time as the ball is passed back to him, to loud and ironic cheers and jeers from the home support.

Gallagher and Marc Roca clash heads in midfield and will need a moment for some treatment.

They’re both back up and fine to continue but Leeds survive a couple of set-pieces from Chelsea in the attacking half and it looks like they’ll be well clear at the break now.

40’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea

14:41 , Karl Matchett

Loftus-Cheek drives to the byline and cuts it back with the ball reaching Cucurella - but the wing-back scuffs a really poor effort wide of the near post on the run. That’s probably the best opening Chelsea have had other than those two Sterling curlers from the edge of the box, one wide and one in but offside.

Thomas Tuchel is rather fuming on the touchline.

GOAL! 37’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea

14:40 , Karl Matchett

Great delivery, perfect header! Harrison swings a great ball in from the left on the free-kick and Rodrigo beats Dan James in the air, flicking a deft effort past Mendy and right into the far corner.

His fourth goal of the campaign and it’s 2-0 to Leeds with about eight minutes to go before the break.

They did lead 2-0 against Southampton last week at half-time, of course, so no overly-early celebrations just yet!

36’ - Leeds 1-0 Chelsea

14:38 , Karl Matchett

The volume inside Elland Road has gone up about eight notches. First Koulibaly is adjudged to have committed another foul and the howls demand a second yellow card for him - no says the ref, but he has a word.

Then Sterling takes down Aaronson who is having a great first half, a few yards outside the edge of the box. Yellow for Sterling, danger for Chelsea...

GOAL! 32’ - Leeds 1-0 Chelsea

14:35 , Karl Matchett

Oh that’s atrocious from Mendy!!

Leeds take the lead and it’s all down to hard work - Aaronson closes down Jorginho, he passes back, Aaronson follows it in and closes down Mendy who again tries to dribble past his man.

Needless to say, that does not happen, the American robs him and walks in his first Premier League goal! Shocker from the ‘keeper, deserved for the home team to be honest.

30’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:34 , Karl Matchett

Aaronson steams away through space once more and feeds Rodrigo down the left channel - but he opts for another shot from a tight angle and it’s easy for Mendy.

Dan James was trying to make up ground in the middle as an option but wasn’t really there to receive.

Meanwhile the other James, Reece, has a bit of a clash with Harrison and the crowd are getting riled up.

26’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:28 , Karl Matchett

Sterling pressures Koch inside his own penalty area and Leeds struggle to clear their lines. Gallagher and Tyler Adams battle away for the loose ball and it’s eventually a goal kick.

More tenacity and aggression than really effective combination play from both teams so far today, at least once they get into the final thirds. Some of the build-up is good, but both are lacking penetration against well-organised back lines.

West Ham 0-1 Brighton

14:25 , Karl Matchett

Goal update from today’s other 2pm kick-off - Alexis Mac Allister has netted for the Seagulls at the London Stadium.

West Ham 0-1 Brighton there - the Hammers started the weekend in the bottom three of his very early league table.

22’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:23 , Karl Matchett

Rodrigo breaks beyond the defence after a fortuitous deflection bounces his way, but his left-footed strike on the run is not easy to control and flashes wide of the far post.

Mount twists and turns at the other end and drags a left-footed shot low toward the near post - Meslier just about gets a big hand to the ball and diverts it around the post.

Koch heads the corner clear, to much appreciation from the fans behind the goal.

18’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:20 , Karl Matchett

Mendy has to twice react well to clear his lines after a fierce Jorginho backpass and then a nifty bit of footwork to evade an attacker closing him down. Chelsea then try to counter past the press and the referee bizarrely opts to bring play back for an offside against Leeds.

Here’s a couple of images of that Koulibaly yellow card earlier - fair to say he could have had it for either one of these transgressions within a couple of seconds of each other.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

13’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:16 , Karl Matchett

The pace has just slowed a little after that frantic opening. Leeds are dominating possession but not able to go anywhere in particular over the last few minutes - Chelsea showing good organisation.

Then one clipped pass from Cucurella over the top puts Sterling in and this time his bent finish does find the bottom corner, but he’s very clearly offside in the build-up. Still all square.

9’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:10 , Karl Matchett

Aaronson turns Koulibaly inside out with a smart change of direction, the Chelsea man grabbing first his shirt and then his head. The young attacker fumes at the referee who has to tell him to calm down - booking for the Senegalese international.

The free-kick is easily cleared but this is a really positive start for the home team. No great concerns for Mendy so far though.

5’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:07 , Karl Matchett

Really fast start and openings at either end. Leeds are crowded out with their own attack and Chelsea break like lightning down the left, Sterling and Mount combining with the ball breaking for Loftus-Cheek in the box - but instead of shooting first time he tries to run past his man and is unable to get the effort away.

Moments later Loftus-Cheek goes into an aerial challenge with Struijk and gets there late - a clattering for the Dutchman and a talking-to for the Chelsea wing-back.

2’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:03 , Karl Matchett

What a chance inside 60 seconds for Raheem Sterling. Brilliant run in off the channel, escaping a couple of defenders and getting onto his right foot - but then he curls his effort just wide of the far post. Meslier was getting nowhere near it.

Leeds trying to get in with some fierce midfield challenges early on. Dan James is playing in support as Rodrigo, nominally the No9 today. Lots of fluidity though early on.

1’ - Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

14:01 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway. Chelsea get us started and there’s a great noise in the crowd as we start.

Thomas Tuchel will want a reaction from his side after that late frustration against Spurs.

Leeds vs Chelsea

13:59 , Karl Matchett

OK we are about ready to go at Elland Road. A huge game for both sides to bounce back in after defeat last week.

Chelsea owners ready to ‘pull out all stops’ to secure transfer targets

13:45 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea’s new owners remain undeterred in their task to spend whatever it takes to recruit their top targets, the PA news agency understands.

But the Blues have also stuck to clear limits for transfers, with Stamford Bridge figureheads thought to have walked away from a number of deals this summer over price.

The new Chelsea bosses were understood to have felt a quiet sense of vindication following the performances of high-profile new recruits Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were on hand for the opening clash of the top-flight campaign at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

And the close friends and business partners are thought to have been impressed by the performances of Chelsea’s three major summer recruits.

Chelsea owners ready to ‘pull out all stops’ to secure transfer targets

Leeds vs Chelsea latest news

13:40 , Karl Matchett

So after yesterday’s glut of games, here’s the state of play in the Premier League.

Leeds sit seventh and Chelsea eighth, with the home side today one place above by virtue of one goal more scored early on this term. The positions don’t mean too much yet of course - but as a win will lift either club up to second or third (at least until Man City play later), there’s certainly a little added spice to be felt in the post-game celebrations.

A draw would put them up to fifth and sixth, or higher if it’s a very high-scoring draw.

Fulham, watch out!

Brendan Rodgers provides Wesley Fofana update amid Chelsea transfer speculation

13:35 , Karl Matchett

Brendan Rodgers says Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad for Leicester’s defeat to Southampton because the Chelsea target was not in the right frame of mind to play.

The 21-year-old defender was conspicuous by his absence from the team sheet as the Foxes looked to seal their first victory of the season against winless Saints.

Fofana watched Saturday’s match alongside supporters at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers provides Wesley Fofana update amid Chelsea speculation

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea online and on TV today

13:30 , Karl Matchett

Sunday sees Leeds United and Chelsea meet in the Premier League as two sides who have embarked on busy summers meet at Elland Road.

The Blues’ takeover at the end of last year and subsequent spending spree to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad has seen the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling added to the squad, while for Leeds it has been a case of replacing two key departures.

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips were sold to Barcelona and Man City respectively and the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen have been brought in to fill the void.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea online and on TV today

Leeds vs Chelsea: What happened last time out?

13:25 , Karl Matchett

Safe to say the home side today will be looking for a much better encounter than when the teams met last term.

It was right near the end of the campaign - 11 May in fact, so only five league games ago technically - and it was a bit of a spanking for Jesse Marsch’s men.

Dan James was sent-off after just 24 minutes and Chelsea were already ahead by then through Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku added to the scoreboard in a 3-0 win.

Having taken a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in December, when Leeds were still under Marcelo Bielsa’s management, it meant a double for the Blues in this fixture in 21/22. Jorginho scored the winner in that game from the penalty spot deep into injury time.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

‘We have a chance’: Jesse Marsch confident Leeds can hurt Chelsea

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch claims his side “can cause some havoc” in Sunday’s home Premier League game against Chelsea.

One of English football’s fiercest rivalries will be revisited at Elland Road and Marsch feels his new-look squad is capable of springing an ambush.

The American said: “I think we have a team that can cause some havoc against an opponent like this right now.

“At home, I think we always enjoy playing in Elland Road, I think you can see that in the beginning stages that the team is coming together in a good way.”

‘We have a chance’: Jesse Marsch confident Leeds can hurt Chelsea

Leeds vs Chelsea: Transfers this summer

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Let’s take a quick look at the business each team has done already, with no doubt more to come in the final couple of weeks:

Leeds

In: Aaronson (Salzburg), Kristensen (Salzburg), Roca (Bayern), Gyabi (Man City), Adams (Leipzig), Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Robles (free)

Out: Phillips (Man City), Raphinha (Barcelona), Roberts (QPR, loan), Shackleton (Millwall, loan), Costa (Al-Ittihad, loan)

Chelsea

In: Sterling (Man City), Koulibaly (Napoli), Slonina (Chicago), Chukwuemeka (Villa), Cucurella (Brighton), Casadei (Inter)

Out: Rudiger (Real Madrid), Christensen (Barcelona), Drinkwater (free), Lukaku (Inter, loan), Colwill (Brighton, loan), Werner (Leipzig), Sarr (Monaco, loan)

West Ham vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups

13:09 , Karl Matchett

And the line-ups from the other game at 2pm today - we’ll keep you updated with any goalmouth action from the London Stadium, too.

WHU XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

BRI XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Caicedo, Lallana, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck

Leeds vs Chelsea: Confirmed lineups

13:03 , Karl Matchett

The team news is in! Loftus-Cheek keeps his place at wing-back and it’s Conor Gallagher who gets the nod in central midfield to replace the injured N’Golo Kante for Chelsea. No surprises in the Leeds line-up, with Rodrigo up front after Patrick Bamford’s latest issue. Struijk continues at left-back.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Leeds vs Chelsea: the season so far

12:50 , Karl Matchett

Two games in and these teams are level on points, goal difference and another stat which you won’t find by looking at the league table: giving up victories late on.

Wins on the opening weekend came for Chelsea at Everton, 1-0, and Leeds at home to Wolves, 2-1.

But last weekend they both drew 2-2: Leeds went two goals up away to Southampton before conceding twice in the final 20 minutes, while for Chelsea it was an injury time equaliser they couldn’t prevent against Tottenham - just after that controversial hair-pull moment.

Will they be separated today?

Frank Lampard can’t guarantee Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton

12:45 , Karl Matchett

Frank Lampard has said he wants Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton and improve them rather than move to Chelsea – but admitted he could not guarantee the winger will still be at Goodison Park when the transfer window closes.

Everton rejected an offer, thought to be of up to £45 million, for the 21-year-old this week – but while Lampard believes Gordon has a huge value and is worth more than some players who have gone for high fees, he insisted that was not a negotiating ploy to get Chelsea to raise their bid.

Gordon missed a fine late chance to give Everton a win in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Frank Lampard can’t guarantee Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton

Thomas Tuchel handed suspended one-match ban for heated clash with Antonio Conte

12:38 , Karl Matchett

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been hit by fines following their heated confrontation at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while the Chelsea manager has also received a one-match touchline ban.

However, Tuchel’s ban has been “suspended temporarily” pending written reasons that will be made available “in due course,” an FA statement said. Tuchel will therefore be on the touchline for his side’s match against Leeds on Sunday.

Tuchel has been fined £35,000 for the incident while Tottenham boss Conte has been hit with a £15,000 fine and has not received a ban.

Both managers were charged by the FA with improper conduct following the 2-2 draw in the Premier League last weekend, which saw Tuchel and Conte receive red cards at the full-time whistle.

Leeds vs Chelsea: Early team news

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Leeds have defensive concerns with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas definitely out, while Junior Firpo is also now sidelined. Liam Cooper remains a doubt though probably wouldn’t start this one even if he is fit for the squad. Patrick Bamford picked up another problem against Southampton so Rodrigo will likely start in attack.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic again, while fellow central midfielder N’Golo Kante is out after picking up a hamstring strain against Spurs last weekend. Thomas Tuchel shouldn’t have any other injury worries and must pick between Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell at left wing-back in one of several interesting line-up calls.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

CHE - Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

