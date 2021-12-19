Newcastle vs Man City live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United on Sunday in one of just five Premier League games expected to go ahead (as things stand) across a depleted weekend of action.

While, of course, there are much larger issues in the game at the moment, City are in ominous form.

Indeed, an attack who put seven past Leeds United earlier this week will meet the defence to have conceded the highest number of goals in the Premier League, making it hard to look past anything other than an away win.

Pep Guardiola, who has cleared to travel to St James’ Park on Friday after an initially inconclusive Covid test, did stress that there were no “easy games” but, while Newcastle gave a decent enough account of themselves at Liverpool on Thursday, a home victory would send shockwaves throughout the league.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.