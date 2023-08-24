Newcastle vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Newcastle host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in one of the most evocative fixtures the Premier League has to offer.

The Magpies proved so impressive last season but twice lost to Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were the only team to get the better of Eddie Howe’s outfit home and away.

Still, St James’ Park has turned into something of a fortress under Howe and the jury remains out on just how successful the rebuild has been for the Reds.

While there have been promising signs at times, Liverpool have a lot to prove.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday August 27, 2023.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to access a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Newcastle vs Liverpool team news

Joelinton is a doubt for the hosts after he limped off injured in the loss to Manchester City, while Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are unavailable.

Liverpool have Alexis Mac Allister available after his red card against Bournemouth was overturned, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely be fit to play despite limping off last weekend. Luiz Diaz will also be fit.

Mac Allister is available for Liverpool after his red card was overturned (REUTERS)

Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are back in training but aren’t likely to feature.

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction

Newcastle might have been disappointing against City but have been so strong at home and have the tools to punish a Liverpool team no one is quite sure about defensively.

Newcastle to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 50

Draws: 44

Liverpool wins: 91

Newcastle vs Liverpool latest odds

Newcastle to win: 6/5

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool to win: 2/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.