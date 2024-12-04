Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from St. James’ Park

Newcastle United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night, with the league leaders looking to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s men defeated Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move nine points clear of their closest rivals, Arsenal, and can get a firmer grip on their position with a victory at St. James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Newcastle conceded a last-minute equaliser to draw against Crystal Palace and continue a disappointing return to action since the international break.

Eddie Howe’s men sit 11th after the weekend’s results, and though a win at this point isn’t vital in their chase for top four, another loss this evening would be a serious dent in their hopes ahead of a busy winter period.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Quansah, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Nunez.

19:54 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

CLOSE! The hosts go close again, as Isak produces some good footwork in the box before slipping it to Guimaraes, who hits a tame effort too close to Kelleher.

19:53 , Chris Wilson

22 mins

OFF THE POST!

What a counter from the hosts. Gordon wins the ball off Salah in the Liverpool half, and it runs to Isak. He looks up and threads a brilliant diagonal pass to Murphy on the right, and he’s 1-v-1 with the ‘keeper, though he’s a bit wide. He’s got the space to shoot though, and he lashes an effort at goal which beats Kelleher and bounces off the post!

19:51 , Chris Wilson

20 mins

Alexis Mac Allister is the first player in the book as he barges over Schar. Soft.

From the free-kick, Hall fires a ball towards Burn straight out for a goal kick.

19:49 , Chris Wilson

18 mins

It’s been fairly end-to-end here, with both sides having chances so far. Liverpool do look settled now though, and they’re beginning to exert control in possession.

19:47 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

OFF THE POST!

Mac Allister again, as the ball from the corner falls to him right on the edge of the box. He takes a touch and lets it run before firing a low effort which hits the post and bounces out for a goal kick.

19:45 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

SAVE!

Liverpool get forward and Jones threads it into Salah. The Egyptian’s cross ends up being deflected away, and it comes to Mac Allister on the edge of the area, and the midfielder tests Pope with a low shot caught on the half-volley.

19:43 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

CLOSE!

Lovely play from the hosts, as Isak squares it to Joelinton, who threads through a brilliant one-two pass into the box. The Swedish striker tries to fizz a ball across goal, but it’s deflected behind for a corner.

19:42 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

Guimaraes almost creates a chance with a clever spin in midfield, but he can’t quite get it out of his feet before the hosts lose possession trying to get forward.

Liverpool look to get forward but Nunez gives it away.

19:39 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

The visitors haven’t had a chance yet but they’re settling in better in possession now, with Salah and Quansah almost combining well down the right.

19:37 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Liverpool have settled a little in the last couple of minutes, though Quansah concedes possession as he can’t get a pass under control.

Moments later, the home side win a free-kick on the left wing. Hall delivers, but it’s straight into the gloves of Kelleher.

19:34 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

The corner bounces out to Hall but he skews his attempt at the half-volley.

Newcastle win it back near halfway again, but this time the attempted through ball can’t find Isak.

The home side have started brightly here!

19:33 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

SAVE! A good start from Newcastle, who win possession near halfway and pour numbers forward. It comes to Tonali on the edge of the box, and he skips past a challenge before his curled effort forces a good low save from Kelleher.

The hosts have a corner, but there’s a delay in taking it as Guimaraes is down after colliding with Gravenberch.

19:30 , Chris Wilson

The league leaders get us underway on Tyneside!

19:25 , Chris Wilson

Both sides in the tunnel at St. James’ Park, so kick-off is around five minutes away.

Match facts

19:20 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle won just one of their six midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games last season (D1 L4), losing both such games played on Wednesday.

Liverpool have won 16 of their last 18 midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League games (D1 L1), though their last such match was a 2-0 defeat away to Everton in April.

The Magpies have lost two of their last three home Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 20 combined (W13 D5). They’ve also scored just one goal across their last three at St James’ Park, having scored in 22 consecutive home games beforehand (53 goals). They have also won just one of their last 26 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in 14 Premier League goals against Newcastle (8 goals, 6 assists), with these coming in his last 13 appearances against them.

‘The outcome may seem obvious'

19:18 , Richard Jolly at St. James’ Park

“Liverpool are looking for a 19th win in 21 games under Arne Slot while Eddie Howe has a solitary win in 19 games against Liverpool.

“Factor in Liverpool's terrific record on Tyneside and the outcome may seem obvious.

“But Alexander Isak has been passed fit to play for Newcastle while Jarell Quansah starts at right-back for Liverpool, a position he has played in the youth ranks but rarely in the first team.”

Howe: "

19:15 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe lamented the potential injury to Isak, saying: “It would be beneficial to play with a centre-forward in the team and we have had that issue before this season.

“Isak’s injury disrupted our rhythm, but we had other issues as well. You make tweaks and hope it works. Goalscoring has not historically been a problem with my team - it’s usually the other way. No change in approach but sometimes these things just happen and go in phases.

“We just have to give the players confidence. We have some outstanding attacking players and need to give them licence to do that and get confidence back,” he added.

On Liverpool, he said: “Teams change and evolve every time you play them. Games against them have been tight, especially home games. Last one was painful from last year.

“Every time you play opposition like Liverpool you learn new things. It will be a great occasion under lights at St James’ park and have to create that atmosphere against them.”

On potential transfers, he added: “We don’t want to put ourselves in a position where the summer becomes difficult.”

“There needs to be a certain element of trading in and out to keep the group fresh. The same squad can produce staleness.”

Match facts

19:10 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool have won 11 Premier League games in which they’ve trailed at some point against Newcastle, the most comeback wins one side has against another in the competition’s history.

The 15 evening kick-offs (7pm or later) between Newcastle and Liverpool in the Premier League have produced 51 goals (3.4 per game), including two famous 4-3 wins for Liverpool (1996 and 1997). Indeed, the Magpies have won just one of these 15 meetings (D3 L11).

The secret to Arne Slot’s success separating Liverpool from their rivals

19:05 , Chris Wilson

As the Liverpool players came into the dressing room celebrating, the message from Arne Slot was immediate. This victory over Manchester City was one to be proud of but also to be set aside straight away. The point was something that has actually come up with Liverpool over the past few years, especially when compared to Pep Guardiola’s repeat champions. That’s that, while it’s great to have a high ceiling as a team, it’s better to have a solid base.

“If you want to win anything, it is not about what you are able to do but more about the consistency,” Slot said after the game. “Only a few teams have won from City or from Real Madrid once in a while but it is not about winning once or twice. If you want to win anything, it is all about consistency.”

The implication is clear. The team has won nothing yet. This could all still blow up, so make sure it doesn’t happen.

The secret to Arne Slot’s success separating Liverpool from their rivals

Slot: “We don’t get too carried away"

19:00 , Chris Wilson

Speaking in his pre-match conference, Arne Slot said that his side “don’t get too carried away” with their form and position in the table.

“We have a difficult week coming up again. It’s even harder to go away to Newcastle and we’re not even halfway through the season yet. But it is a good position to be in.

“Every team we’ve faced, we’ve had to work really hard to get a result. That keeps them with both feet on the ground.”

On tonight’s opponents, he added: “They are a team that have won at home to Chelsea and Arsenal and drawn against Manchester City. The players don’t need me to tell them how difficult the game will be.”

Match stats

18:55 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle have lost their last six Premier League games against Liverpool, and are winless in 15 against the Reds since a 2-0 win in December 2015 (D4 L11).

Liverpool have won five of their last six away league games against Newcastle (D1), with their current streak of three their longest ever winning away run against the Magpies.

How Arne Slot took ‘unstoppable’ Liverpool to the next level

18:50 , Chris Wilson

By the end, all Pep Guardiola could do was hold up six fingers. He of course meant his number of Premier League titles but his team were so inferior to Liverpool that it could refer to the number of defeats they ended up with from the last seven.

It will be the image that sums up the game, and could lead many to talk of signalling his decline as a manager. That’s where we are currently.

A narrative twist is that this was after a near-perfect vision of football, that Guardiola himself might have enthused over in other circumstances. He might even have recognised it, given how similar it seemed to his first great Barcelona team. The problem for him was that it came from Liverpool.

How Arne Slot took ‘unstoppable’ Liverpool to the next level

head-to-head

18:45 , Chris Wilson

This will be the 163rd meeting between these two teams, with the first dating back to 1893. Overall, the Reds have won 80, with Newcastle winning 42 and 40 ending as draws.

The Magpies haven’t beaten Liverpool since 2015, with the Merseysiders winning 11 of the 15 matches since then. Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 2-1 winners in this fixture, and won 4-2 at Anfield.

PSG president responds to Mohamed Salah transfer speculation: ‘We are very clear’

18:37 , Chris Wilson

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied they are trying to sign Mohamed Salah by saying they have never considered bringing in the Liverpool forward.

Salah’s contract at Anfield expires in the summer with speculation currently surrounding his future and the option to discuss a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from the start of January.

The Egyptian said last week that he had not received an offer from Liverpool and that he was “more out than in” and “disappointed” with the lack of progress.

PSG president responds to Salah speculation: ‘We are very clear’

Why transformed Ryan Gravenberch embodies Liverpool 2.0 under Arne Slot

18:30 , Chris Wilson

Jurgen Klopp had a habit of sounding prophetic. Or he had the capacity, whether through coaching and tactical prowess or force of personality, to make some of what he said come true. But, on his way out, he made a prediction with a difference: one he could no longer influence.

“Liverpool 2.0 does not end with me,” he said in May. “It’s just the new Liverpool. It’s just the start. They can make the next steps.” Seven months later, it could have sounded like wishful thinking. Liverpool could have floundered after his exit, sliding down the standings. Or a successor might have broken his team up. The future planning Klopp did with the signings in his last three years may have seemed irrelevant if those players were then sold, dropped or performing poorly.

Instead, Arne Slot is realising Klopp’s words. Liverpool 2.0 will not get Klopp’s second Premier League title, but they may win the club’s second. They will not win the German’s second Champions League, but they may deliver the second with a team he built. “I knew Jurgen left the team in a very good place,” said Slot. He has proved it.

Why transformed Ryan Gravenberch embodies Liverpool 2.0 under Arne Slot

Team news

18:27 , Chris Wilson

Arne Slot has made three changes to the side that beat City 2-0 on Sunday.

In defence, Jarell Quansah replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Curtis Jones comes into midfield ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai.

In attack, Luis Diaz drops out in favour of Darwin Nunez.

Team news

18:22 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe has made just one change to the side that drew to Palace last week. Joe Willock drops out in favour of Jacob Murphy, with the latter presumably moving up to the left wing while Joelinton comes into midfield.

Line-ups

18:18 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Quansah, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros; Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Nyoni.

Arne Slot makes Man City relegation joke after Salah comments: ‘Maybe Mo knows’

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool manager Arne Slot joked that Mohamed Salah’s suggestion that he could have played his last game against Manchester City at Anfield was because the champions could be relegated this season due to alleged financial rule-breaking.

Salah, who is out of contract next summer, hinted that he could have faced City for the final time at Anfield after scoring in the 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s team on Sunday – a result that put Liverpool nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

It was City’s sixth defeat in seven games, with the champions also facing a hearing into 115 charges of alleged financial irregularities. City deny all wrongdoing but, if found guilty, they could face a severe punishment, including the possibility of relegation.

Arne Slot makes Man City relegation joke after Salah comments: ‘Maybe Mo knows’

Pep Guardiola rubbishes rumours of a rift with Kevin De Bruyne

17:50 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has rubbished suggestions of a rift with Kevin De Bruyne, insisting he is “desperate” to have the playmaker back at his best.

A number of prominent pundits, including former City defender and club ambassador Micah Richards, have questioned why the Belgium international has not been starting games amid the champions’ dramatic slump.

City have not won in seven outings in all competitions – their worst run since 2008 – with De Bruyne featuring only as a substitute in the last five of those matches after recovering from a pelvic injury.

Pep Guardiola rubbishes rumours of a rift with Kevin De Bruyne

Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Alexander Isak faces a late fitness test on a hip injury ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The striker took a knock in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday and had to be removed after just 21 minutes at Selhurst Park.

And the Sweden international is a major doubt to face the league leaders at St James’ Park after Eddie Howe revealed he is yet to train.

Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

