Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Premier League leaders are out to build on their impressive lead at the top as they travel to St James’ Park tonight. Dominant Liverpool head to Tyneside on the back of seven wins in a row across all competitions that includes back-to-back 2-0 successes over Real Madrid and Manchester City, sitting pretty at the summit both domestically and in the Champions League after an astonishing start to life under Arne Slot.

Their advantage over closest challengers Arsenal and Chelsea is currently nine points and could improve this evening if they ensure another positive result and their rivals slip up. Newcastle, by contrast, have won only two of their last nine in the league and sit down in 11th place after following a shock home defeat by West Ham by conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Crystal Palace amid more pressure facing Eddie Howe.

The omens are very bad indeed for the hosts tonight, with Newcastle having lost all of their last six games against Liverpool. Alexander Isak is at least fit as Jacob Murphy comes in, while Slot makes three changes including dropping Trent Alexander-Arnold to the bench. Follow Newcastle vs Liverpool live below!

Newcastle vs Liverpool latest news

GOAL! Super Salah gives Liverpool late lead

GOAL! Salah brings Reds level again

NO GOAL! Isak strike ruled out for offside

GOAL! Gordon restores Newcastle's lead

GOAL! Jones sweeps home equaliser

GOAL! Isak thunders Newcastle in front

GOAL! Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool | Fabian Schar 90'

21:19 , George Flood

90 mins: Another late twist in this incredible second half!

Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool

21:18

87 mins: Longstaff, Willock and Wilson replace Tonali, Gordon and Joelinton.

Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool

21:16

86 mins: This is far from done for Liverpool as Robertson has to clear a dangerous low cross into the box.

Three changes coming from Newcastle now...

GOAL! Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool | Mohamed Salah 83'

21:13 , George Flood

83 mins: He’s done it again!

Salah swivels nicely on a pass from Alexander-Arnold inside the box before rifling into the bottom corner.

Liverpool lead for the first time tonight with just over five minutes to play.

They just cannot let him go, surely?!

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool

21:12 , George Flood

81 mins: CROSSBAR!

Salah is inside the Newcastle box and beats Hall before firing against the frame of the goal.

So close.

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool

21:09

78 mins: Newcastle live dangerously inside their own penalty area as Diaz cuts inside and has an effort blocked by Burn before Nunez slices the rebound horribly wide.

That was a chance.

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool

21:08 , George Flood

76 mins: End-to-end stuff still inside the final 15 minutes of a cracking second half.

Isak takes a tumble in the box after a challenge from Quansah but there’s nothing given...

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool

21:05 , George Flood

74 mins: Harvey Barnes is going to come on for Newcastle now.

Murphy off.

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool

21:04

73 mins: Gordon again runs the show for Newcastle, teeing up Murphy for an effort that flies wide with Kelleher fully committed.

At the other end, a Liverpool effort from the edge of the box is slammed high into the stands.

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool

21:03

70 mins: Alexander-Arnold and Nunez both into the book for Liverpool, who are up to five yellow cards on the night.

A dangerous Newcastle free-kick bounces wide off Van Dijk, but the flag is up.

Liverpool are really struggling to deal with the threat of Gordon at the moment...

GOAL! Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool | Mohamed Salah 68'

20:58

68 mins: Another Liverpool equaliser!

The Reds pour through with some more incisive passing play, before Alexander-Arnold’s low ball from the byline is guided into the far corner by Salah.

Excellent goal and an instant impact from Trent.

Liverpool level again - what a game this has become.

Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool

20:57 , George Flood

66 mins: Slot sends for Alexander-Arnold and Diaz.

Off go Gomez and Gakpo. Szoboszlai also replaces Gravenberch in a triple change.

Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool

20:56 , George Flood

65 mins: GOAAA... NO!

Isak with a lovely strike into the bottom corner to send St James’ Park into raptures again, but the offside flag is up.

It won’t count.

Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool

20:56

64 mins: Point-blank reaction save from Pope to keep out Jones’ header!

Liverpool are sending for the cavalry now.

GOAL! Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool | Anthony Gordon 62'

20:52 , George Flood

62 mins: Newcastle are back in front!

Incisive passing from the Magpies, with Isak eventually sliding in for Gordon, who steps inside Gomez before squeezing the ball past Kelleher and into the bottom corner.

Newcastle weathered that storm and are back in front. A huge last half an hour coming up here...

Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool

20:50 , George Flood

59 mins: Frustrated Newcastle are trying to take the sting out of this Liverpool revival now and mount their own response, with Gordon’s powerful drive inside the box catching Gomez full in the face.

Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool

20:48 , George Flood

57 mins: Tonali hauls Jones off the ball and has his name taken by referee Andy Madley.

The first Newcastle player to be booked tonight.

Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool

20:45 , George Flood

54 mins: It should be 2-1 to Liverpool!

Salah has come alive here as he sends a deep cross from the right to the back post that is headed back across goal by Gakpo, but Nunez can’t get there in time to slide in.

Newcastle rocking all of a sudden - they have to weather this storm.

Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool

20:44

52 mins: The rain is pouring down now on Tyneside as Liverpool push for a quick-fire second, Gakpo’s drilled effort into the floor flying just wide.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool | Curtis Jones 50'

20:40

50 mins: And just like that, the leaders are level early in the second half!

Hall gives the ball away down the Newcastle left and Salah runs at him before playing a superb pass with the outside of his boot that Jones arrives to sweep high into the back of the net.

Game on!

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:36 , George Flood

Back underway at St James’ Park.

No changes from either manager just yet.

Same XI for Liverpool and it looks like the same configuration in defence, with Quansah still at right-back and Gomez alongside Van Dijk.

By the way, Trippier misses out for Newcastle tonight through illness.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:29

And here’s *that* miss from Gordon that really should have made it 2-0 just a couple of minutes later.

How important might that save from Kelleher turn out to be?

"Gordon should've given him no chance at all!"



Big save from Caoimhin Kelleher!#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/NoP2uyxH8s — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:26

Here is that brilliant hit from Isak, who ran right at Van Dijk before drilling home with a shot that clocked in at 70mph...

WHAT A HIT! ☄️



Alexander Isak, that is special. Newcastle lead Liverpool!#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/sl7CIEsFdX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:20 , George Flood

Half-time

A very impressive first half from Newcastle, who deservedly lead at the break after Isak’s belter and really should be further ahead after Gordon’s huge miss.

Liverpool not really at the races so far, sluggish and flat with issues in defence.

Slot may look to change things for the second half.

(REUTERS)

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:19 , George Flood

49 mins: Newcastle have a very late first-half corner as Gordon asks more questions of Quansah.

Tonali’s delivery is headed away by Gomez, with Gordon trying to keep the attack alive but the half-time whistle sounds.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:17 , George Flood

45 mins: Three minutes of added time signalled at the end of this surprising first half.

Newcastle may be slightly disappointed if they go in at the interval only 1-0 ahead.

They’ve been excellent.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:16 , George Flood

44 mins: A third Liverpool player into the book in this first half as Gravenberch is cautioned for dragging back the impressive Joelinton.

Newcastle quickly into the Liverpool box again, but the pass is slightly overhit and Kelleher can intervene.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:15 , George Flood

42 mins: It’s target practice for Newcastle at the moment as Gordon looks to try his luck and Joelinton then fires over.

It’s another Newcastle corner, with their midfield three dominating in this first half.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:12 , George Flood

40 mins: Robertson concedes another corner with Liverpool still on the ropes, but this time they do manage to clear.

Quansah overruns the ball and then pulls back Bruno Guimaraes, earning himself a booking in the process.

The Gomez/Quansah side of that Liverpool defence is really struggling at the moment.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:11

38 mins: Gordon is back on his feet with the officials content that Van Dijk did nothing wrong there.

Liverpool are all over the place at the moment, Mac Allister going down as he tries to receive a pass from Gomez just outside the Liverpool box.

Instead it falls for Murphy, who drills a low shot just wide of the post.

Slot looks furious on the touchline. The leaders are really struggling tonight.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

20:09

37 mins: A huge, huge chance for Newcastle to go 2-0 up!

Jones doesn’t get a foul at one end and the hosts are quickly on the counter, Isak trying to release Gordon early.

Gomez gets it all wrong and Gordon has only Kelleher to beat, but the goalkeeper makes the save from a very disappointing finish.

Gordon now down after being bumped by Van Dijk following that missed chance...

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool | Alexander Isak 35'

20:05 , George Flood

35 mins: BANG!

A tremendous hit from Isak, who lets fly after receiving possession from Bruno Guimaraes.

No chance for Kelleher. What a strike.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

20:05 , George Flood

33 mins: Isak tees up Hall with another glorious low pass into the box, but Gomez gets there just in time to see off the danger.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

20:01 , George Flood

29 mins: Livramento rises highest to see off Liverpool’s latest corner after a firm block from a deep cross from the left.

Liverpool try to work another dangerous ball into the box, but it’s claimed by Pope.

Liverpool some way from their scintillating best just at the moment with half an hour gone.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:58 , George Flood

26 mins: Newcastle are getting too casual deep inside their own half now.

Liverpool catch them out again and it’s a lovely little lay-off from Quansah inside for Salah, whose heavy touch ruins a promising attack.

Don’t see that often!

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:55 , George Flood

24 mins: Livramento is caught in possession by Gakpo inside his own penalty area and Tonali has to step across to block the Dutchman’s effort on goal.

Newcastle clear the resulting corner at the second attempt.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:54 , George Flood

22 mins: Here come Newcastle again as Bruno Guimaraes doesn’t quite connect with a low shot as he’d like and Kelleher makes the save.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:53 , George Flood

21 mins: A good contest this now as Isak plays a fine pass to release Murphy, whose powerful low drive hits the base of the post with Kelleher beaten.

Both teams have now struck the woodwork early on at St James’ Park.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:51 , George Flood

18 mins: Mac Allister with a rather cynical bump on Schar there.

It’s not his first foul in these opening 20 minutes and he’s going to receive the first yellow card of the night.

It’s his fifth of the season, so he’ll be suspended for the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Big blow for Liverpool.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:46

15 mins: Woodwork!

Mac Allister the dangerman now for Liverpool as he attempts a low left-footed strike that clips the outside of the post and rolls wide.

After a sluggish start, the Reds are now ramping up the pressure on the Newcastle goal.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:45 , George Flood

14 mins: Better football from Liverpool as Salah’s shot is blocked by Hall before a fizzing low effort from Mac Allister is tipped around the post well by Pope.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:43 , George Flood

12 mins: Plenty of possession for Liverpool now, but they aren’t doing anything with it.

Newcastle spring into life again and Isak links up brilliantly with Joelinton, with the Swede rolling a dangerous ball into the six-yard box that is scrambled behind.

Should Isak have shot himself there?

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:40 , George Flood

9 mins: Gomez does well to find a way out of this ferocious high Newcastle press after a short goal kick from Kelleher.

All very sluggish so far from Liverpool in possession. Flat and lacking movement.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:38 , George Flood

7 mins: Newcastle have a free-kick wide on the left, but Hall’s lofted ball into the box is easily claimed by Kelleher.

Liverpool launch forward quickly on the counter-attack, but Murphy gets back well to thwart Nunez in the left channel.

Goal kick.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:36 , George Flood

5 mins: Liverpool are yet to settle here, Newcastle full of energy and pressing intensity.

They are right on the Reds all over the pitch, not giving them a moment’s peace in possession.

The leaders are struggling to string a few passes together at the moment.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:34 , George Flood

3 mins: Some treatment on the ankle for Bruno Guimaraes, who is back on his feet and quickly wants to come back on.

He’ll have to wait for this corner though, which Liverpool don’t clear properly as Hall ends up slicing well wide from the edge of the box.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

19:33 , George Flood

2 mins: A lively start from Newcastle as the tricky Gordon runs straight at Quansah.

Tonali ends up breezing past Mac Allister and Jones before unleashing a low drive that is pushed behind for a corner by Kelleher.

Bruno Guimaraes is down for Newcastle and in some pain after a collision with Gravenberch.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

19:30 , George Flood

Underway at St James' Park!

Liverpool are hunting an eighth straight win against a team who haven't beaten them in the league since 2015.

Andy Madley is today’s referee, both teams in their traditional home strips.

Stuart Attwell is on VAR duty.

Quansah is starting at right-back for Liverpool, with Gomez alongside Van Dijk.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

19:26 , George Flood

Here come the teams at St James’ Park!

Some lovely flag/tifo work around the place.

Liverpool have won five and drawn one of their six away league games so far this season, while Newcastle have won three out of six at home.

Chiesa starts for Liverpool's U21s tonight

19:18

No Federico Chiesa in the senior squad again tonight, but he is starting for Liverpool’s Under-21s in their Premier League International Cup game against Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Reds fans will be hoping the injury-plagued Italian winger comes through that contest unscathed so he can join the first team sooner rather than later.

They have only caught brief glimpses of their lone summer signing so far since his cut-price switch from Juventus.

(Getty Images)

Slot explains Alexander-Arnold benching

19:12 , George Flood

Slot confirms to Amazon Prime Video that Liverpool are just being mindful of Alexander-Arnold’s fitness tonight with so many games coming up and a shortage of defenders suddenly with Konate, Bradley and Tsimikas all sidelined.

So no fresh setbacks for Trent after that hamstring injury.

Quansah or Gomez at right-back for Liverpool?

19:10 , George Flood

The TV coverage appears to suggest that it will be Quansah at right-back for Liverpool tonight, with Gomez keeping his place alongside Van Dijk in the middle with no Konate.

I would have thought they would switch around, so it’ll be interesting to see how Slot plans to line up.

Eddie Howe eager for new signings as he warns against 'staleness'

19:07 , George Flood

It’s fair to say that Eddie Howe is desperate for some new faces to revitalise this stalling Newcastle squad in January, having not made a major impactful addition since the summer of 2023.

"I think freshness is important in a squad, I won't sit here and deny that,” he said.

"There needs to be a certain element of trading in and out to keep the group dynamic new.

“A new dynamic and a new team always has to form every season.

"Sometimes the same squad can produce a staleness and a negative product, so I think we're aware of that.

“But it's about what we're able to do rather than, 'I want'. What I want is clear. It's what we're able to do that is the key thing."

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Joelinton back in Newcastle midfield

19:01 , George Flood

A little bit of a tweak from Newcastle, with Joelinton reverting back to a midfield role in a three alongside Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes after playing further forward against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jacob Murphy’s inclusion means he will take that role instead supporting Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, with Joe Willock dropping out.

Will that be Kieran Trippier gone from Newcastle in January? Not even making the squad tonight might suggest so.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Alexander-Arnold fitness being managed after injury?

18:54

Interested to hear Arne Slot’s take on benching Trent Alexander-Arnold tonight, but I presume that’s just to manage his fitness rather than any fresh setback.

The England right-back only made his first appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury against Manchester City on Sunday, having stayed as an unused substitute in the win over Real Madrid.

He got 73 minutes under his belt at the weekend before being replaced by Jarell Quansah, who faces a big game tonight with Joe Gomez shifting over to right-back from the start.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Three Liverpool changes as Alexander-Arnold drops out

18:38 , George Flood

Three changes from Arne Slot to the Liverpool team that beat Manchester City, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping to the bench along with Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz.

Joe Gomez shifts over to right-back having deputised for the injured Ibrahima Konate on Sunday, with Jarell Quansah partnering Virgil van Dijk in central defence instead.

Curtis Jones also comes in along with Darwin Nunez, who loves scoring against Newcastle - including two late goals off the bench to win at St James’ Park last season.

No returns for any of Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa or Diogo Jota just yet.

On the bench, teenage defender Amara Nallo replaces goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

(Getty Images)

Isak fit for Newcastle as Murphy replaces Willock

18:35 , George Flood

Newcastle fans breathe a sigh of relief with Alexander Isak fit to start tonight after that hip issue that forced his early exit at Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe makes just one change from the side that could not hold on to beat the Eagles after Marc Guehi’s own goal, with Jacob Murphy preferred to Joe Willock.

There’s no Kieran Trippier in the squad at all, with Matt Targett coming onto the bench.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Liverpool team

18:19 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Nyoni, Nallo

Newcastle team

18:18 , George Flood

Starting XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff

Lineups on the way

18:15

A cold December night in store on Tyneside.

Official team news is now imminent...

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool offer Van Dijk new contract with Salah to follow

18:11

There does at last appear to be some movement with regards to the one major storyline that could yet distract Liverpool from their trophy aims this season - the well-publicised contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three key players will see their current deals at Anfield expire next summer, with no progress yet made in terms of extensions with the clock ticking down.

But David Ornstein of The Athletic reported earlier on today that Liverpool have at last made an opening contract offer to Van Dijk, with one expected for Salah soon and talks also continuing over Alexander-Arnold.

(London Standard)

Eddie Howe: I'd rather be out of a job than change style

18:02 , George Flood

Eddie Howe is coming under yet more pressure at Newcastle after a troubling run of just two wins from their last nine Premier League matches that has seen them drop out of the top half altogether.

Criticism of his style of play has grown louder among the frustrated Toon fanbase over recent weeks, not improved by conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Selhurst Park over the weekend.

However, Howe defiantly said yesterday that he would rather be out of a job than sacrifice his attacking footballing principles.

“For me, attacking is fundamental. It is your aim of the game. You are giving your players a purpose,” he said.

“We will always look to attack. I make no apologies for that. I would rather not be in a job than not fulfil that promise to the supporters. We want to entertain ultimately.

"We want to play attacking football that ultimately the fans want to see.

“I know we are not delivering that at the moment and that is a frustration, we are not going to drop that we just have to become better than that."

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Arne Slot: Newcastle trip 'harder' than Real Madrid and Man City tests

17:50 , George Flood

This is a run to test Liverpool’s trophy mettle, but so far they have passed with flying colours.

Six of their next nine games are away from home, including Saturday’s last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, with such a relentless period of games between now and the New Year.

Does Arne Slot agree that his confident and dominant side are title favourites?

“I've said many times already, we don't look at it at this moment like this,” the Reds boss said yesterday.

“We know we have a difficult week coming up again.

“We thought [Real] Madrid and [Manchester] City were very difficult teams to face – which they actually were as well – I think it's even harder to go [for] an away game to Newcastle.

“We're not even halfway through the season yet but it's a good position to be in, that's definitely true.”

(Getty Images)

Alexander Isak arrives at St James' Park

17:38

Potentially huge team news for Newcastle - Alexander Isak has been pictured and filmed arriving at St James’ Park tonight as normal.

Hopefully for the Magpies a sign that the Swedish striker is fit enough to play after that hip injury that forced him off early at Crystal Palace and a lack of subsequent training involvement.

But will he be able to start?

(Getty Images)

Liverpool out to continue recent dominance over Newcastle

17:33 , George Flood

While it’s fair to say that Newcastle have raised their game against high-level opponents during the course of a disappointing season so far, their recent record against Liverpool is truly wretched.

The Reds have absolutely dominated this fixture in recent years, winning six on the spin and five of the last six at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have not beaten Liverpool in any of the last 15 league meetings, a run that stretches back to December 2015.

Last season on Tyneside, Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score two dramatic late goals for Liverpool in a 2-1 win in a game in which Newcastle had taken the lead through Anthony Gordon and Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

The two sides also met at Anfield on New Year’s Day, with Mohamed Salah notching a brace in a commanding 4-2 victory.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction

17:14

Newcastle have tended to raise their game against the so-called ‘bigger teams’ in the Premier League so far this season, having beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in addition to drawing with Manchester City at home.

However, Liverpool are on such a roll at the moment and it’s difficult to look past them, especially with Mohamed Salah in the form he’s in.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Early Liverpool team news: Chiesa close to return

17:10 , George Flood

Liverpool look set to have lone summer signing Federico Chiesa back soon after an injury-plagued start to his Anfield career.

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota are also expected to return shortly, though tonight will surely come too soon for their No1 as Caoimhin Kelleher continues to deputise in goal.

Kostas Tsimikas is still out, while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are set for a few weeks on the sidelines.

(AP)

Early Newcastle team news: Isak faces fitness test

17:06 , George Flood

The big team news question for Newcastle tonight surrounds the fitness of Alexander Isak, their star striker who was forced off early with a hip injury during Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Swedish international is a huge doubt and faces a late fitness test, with manager Eddie Howe telling reporters on Tuesday: “We haven’t seen him in training yet.

“We don’t think it’s a long-term injury. We’ll see. It will be about pain management.”

The Magpies remain without defenders Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

17:03

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT.

Live stream: The Amazon Prime Video website and app will offer subscribers a live stream service online.

Newcastle vs Liverpool live

17:01 , George Flood

Liverpool will be looking to maintain or extend their healthy nine-point lead at the Premier League summit when they travel to face Newcastle at St James’ Park this evening.

The Reds are soaring with confidence amid a seven-game winning run across all competitions and successive 2-0 victories over Real Madrid and crisis-stricken Manchester City that has continued their phenomenal start to the Arne Slot era.

Now they come up against a Newcastle team who have won just two of their last nine in the top-flight to sink down to 11th, with Eddie Howe facing more pressure.

Liverpool have an incredibly strong recent record on Tyneside and against Newcastle in general, and will be strong favourites to produce another three points tonight.

Kick-off is at the earlier time of 7:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates.