Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Virgil van Dijk starts

Newcastle host Liverpool in a crucial Premier League meeting that could determine which of the two teams finishes the season inside the top four.

Eddie Howe’s side have been in the Champions League spots for most of the season and the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Anfield in August remains their only loss of the Premier League campaign so far but they have taken a stumble following three consecutive draws, which has given some hope to the chasing pack.

In contrast, Liverpool will look to back up their 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have a game in hand over Newcastle, would close the gap on the Magpies to three points should they win that spare match and earn a victory today but a defeat would surely rule out any chance of a top four finish.

Follow the action as Newcastle take on Liverpool at St. James’ Park:

Newcastle vs Liverpool

Newcastle host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 5.30pm

Match could have big implications on top four race

Newcastle have drawn last three league games, Liverpool back to winning ways after 2-0 victory over Everton

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Newcastle United FC - Liverpool FC

Newcastle vs Liverpool

17:13 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost nine of their 16 away matches in all competitions this campaign. They have only fared worse in one of the past 10 seasons, suffering 12 defeats in 2014/15.

They have not kept a Premier League clean sheet outside of Liverpool since a 1-0 win at Newcastle in April.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

17:09 , Michael Jones

Eddie Howe has lost 14 of his 16 matches as a manager versus Liverpool in all competitions.

To add to that unwanted stat, Newcastle are winless in all five Premier League fixtures without Bruno Guimaraes this season (D4, L1).

Newcastle vs Liverpool

17:05 , Michael Jones

Newcastle’s only defeat in their last 21 Premier League home games was 1-0 versus Liverpool in April 2022.

This is the first time Newcastle face Liverpool in the Premier League while at least five places above the Reds since September 2006, when 15th-placed Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0 at Anfield.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

17:01 , Michael Jones

There are some of the 3pm kicks off finishing off right now we some surprising results. Everton have beaten Leeds 1-0 and are out of the relegation zone for the time-being.

Nottingham Forest have scored right at the death to draw 1-1 with Manchester City allowing Arsenal to open up a four point lead at the top of the table once more.

Bournemouth have edged it 1-0 at Wolves and Brentford recover to draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace. Fulham defeated Brighton 1-0 but Chelsea vs Southampton (0-1) is still in stoppage time following an injury to Cesar Azpilicueta.

The best defence in the league

16:58 , Michael Jones

Newcastle have the best defensive record in the division, conceding just 13 goals. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored multiple Premier League goals versus the Magpies this campaign.

Can Liverpool score past them again today?

Newcastle vs Liverpool

16:54 , Michael Jones

Newcastle have drawn five of their last six Premier League fixtures, including each of the last three. They could do with a win though to get them moving in the table once again.

Liverpool and Newcastle have it all to prove in Premier League’s frosty rivalry

16:50 , Michael Jones

With a bit less injury time at Anfield, Newcastle might still be the Tyneside Invincibles. As it is, their longest unbeaten run in the top flight has amounted to a remarkable response to unwanted late drama. Fabio Carvalho’s August winner for Liverpool came in the 98th minute and, 17 league games later, it is still the case that no one has beaten Newcastle; or no one except Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup tie anyway.

Include Carabao Cup encounters and Newcastle have played 27 matches against their Premier League peers this season and lost just one. Keep that run going for another 10 days and, barring defeat on penalties, they will end a 54-year wait for major silverware.

But before then, Liverpool’s visit to St James’ Park is laden with pertinence. They were the last visitors to win there, with a Naby Keita goal for a quadruple-chasing side in April. Now it is fourth place Liverpool want and fourth place Newcastle occupy. If United’s season has exceeded all expectations so far, the next three games may shape it: Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City.

Liverpool and Newcastle have it all to prove in Premier League’s frosty rivalry

A weak defence

16:46 , Michael Jones

Liverpool could lose four successive Premier League away games for the first time since April 2012, when the fourth fixture was a 2-0 loss at Newcastle.

The Reds could also concede at least three goals in four straight away league fixtures for the first time since 1954.

A strong defence

16:42 , Michael Jones

Newcastle have equalled the club record of 17 league games without defeat since losing 2-1 to Liverpool in August.

The Magpies have not conceded more than once in any of those 17 games. Their longest league run without conceding at least twice is 18 matches, set in 2004.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

16:38 , Michael Jones

Joe Willock is out for Newcastle today due to a hamstring issue that he has not been able to shake. That means that Elliot Anderson makes his full Premier League debut for the Magpies.

Willock has been a creator and driving force for Newcastle in midfield this year, can Anderson fill his shoes?

Newcastle vs Liverpool team changes

16:34 , Michael Jones

Eddie Howe makes just one change to the Newcastle team that drew with Bournemouth last time out. Joe Willock drops out with Elliot Anderson taking his place in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp welcomes back Virgil van Dijk who partners Joe Gomez in central defence for Liverpool. Joel Matip drops to the bench for the Reds.

Newcastle vs Liverpool line-ups

16:31 , Michael Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Newcastle vs Liverpool

16:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have come from behind to beat Newcastle 10 times in the Premier League, including a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture this season.

It is a joint Premier League record along with Manchester United’s tallies of 10 comeback triumphs versus Newcastle and Southampton.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

16:25 , Michael Jones

Newcastle are winless in 12 Premier League meetings between the teams since a 2-0 home victory in December 2015.

In contrast Liverpool are unbeaten in five league games at Newcastle. They have never gone six matches without a league defeat at St James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp explains ‘different’ Liverpool mood before ‘massive’ Newcastle clash

16:21 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool can build on their encouraging derby victory in Saturday’s “massive” clash with Newcastle.

The Reds ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League in 2023 by defeating Everton 2-0 on Monday and another victory over Newcastle would be a major boost to their hopes of making a late charge into the top four.

“It’s a massive game,” said Klopp. “If we want to reach something this season, we have to chase everybody and especially the teams ahead of us in the table.

“It’s not easy, it will never be easy, but the only way you can do it is give it a try and that’s what we have to do.”

Jurgen Klopp explains ‘different’ Liverpool mood before ‘massive’ Newcastle clash

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction

16:17 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have had a bumpy season and while Newcastle have not had a perfect campaign they should be able to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Newcastle have the home advantage and can turn the screw on Liverpool’s form.

Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool.

Newcastle vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

16:13 , Michael Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Isak, Gordon

Liverpool Xl: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

What is the early team news?

16:09 , Michael Jones

For Newcastle, Joe Willock is expected to be out with injury but Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are set to be fit and available. Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could welcome back Virgil van Dijk from injury. But Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are all still injured.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

16:05 , Michael Jones

The match will kick-off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at St James Park.

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Jurgen Klopp says UEFA president was not primarily responsible for Paris chaos

16:01 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp highlighted what he believes were clear mistakes made around last season’s Champions League final but does not feel Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin should be held primarily responsible.

This week saw the publication of an independent report into the dangerous congestion problems around the Stade de France in Paris prior to the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were penned in against perimeter fences and stuck in a motorway underpass before being tear-gassed by police, with the report concluding the situation almost became a “mass fatality catastrophe”.

Liverpool have called on Uefa, who the report said bore primary responsibility for the organisational failures, to implement all the 21 recommendations made to try to ensure such a situation never happens again.

Jurgen Klopp says UEFA president was not primarily responsible for Paris chaos

Newcastle vs Liverpool

15:57 , Michael Jones

The late Premier League match today sees Newcastle take on Liverpool at 5.30pm. This game will have some big implications on the race for the top four with Liverpool needing to win to have any hopes of earning Champions League football next year.

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the table, five places and nine points ahead of Liverpool. If Eddie Howe’s side were to win today then they will effectively put an end to Liverpool’s chances of competing for a top four spot going 12 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool, who have a game in hand on Newcastle, could cut that gap down to six if they win at St. James’ Park. The Reds are hoping to build off the back of a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby where Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo finally seemed to gel in the forward line.

Their task will be to break down an incredible Newcastle defence which has been one of the strongest in the league this year. Can the Reds collect three points today or will Eddie Howe’s team confirm their top four credentials?

Elsewhere in the Premier League

15:50 , Michael Jones

There are six matches taking place at 3pm in the English top flight but not much else to talk about. Only two of the current games have seen a goal in the first half.

Here’s how things stand at half-time:

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace

Brighton 0-0 Fulham

Chelsea 0-1 Southampton

Everton 0-0 Leeds

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester City

Wolves 0-0 Bournemouth

Coming up later on Newcastle take on Liverpool at St. James’ Park. We’ll be building up to kick off with all the team news and updates so stick with us.

Arsenal bounce back to seal stunning late comeback win over Aston Villa

15:04 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa had tried to kick Arsenal when they were down. Instead, Mikel Arteta’s side stand up, in the most scarcely possible way possible. On a thunderous afternoon at Villa Park, Jorginho’s stunning strike from the edge of the box cannoned off the underside of the crossbar, rebounding off the back of former Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez, denying former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, and, somehow, keeping Arsenal’s Premier League title bid alive.

This was a statement response from Arteta’s challengers: they faced not only the shortest possible turnaround from Wednesday’s defeat at home to title rivals Manchester City, a result that threatened to suck the air out of their challenge as Pep Guardiola’s side returned to the top of the table, but also an Aston Villa side who sensed an opportunity. This was as good a time to play Arsenal as you could hope for, and yet as Gabriel Martinelli raced away to score Arsenal’s fourth into an empty net in the 98th minute, sealing a 4-2 comeback win, it’s hard to imagine how Arteta’s team could have reacted to their defeat to City in a better way.

The scenes in the away end at full-time told you that, and with the four-game blip is over, it’s now about how this dramatic lift win can lift Arsenal and give them a second wind in the title race. Manchester CIty will certainly feel it. But at times here, Arsenal’s dip in form threatened to turn into a five-game slump, especially as first Ollie Watkins and then Philippe Coutinho fired Villa in front, before Villa rattled the crossbar when chasing a winner late on.

Arsenal bounce back to seal stunning late comeback win over Aston Villa

FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:58 , Michael Jones

Reaction from Arsenal midfielder Jorginho who told BT Sport: “That’s the Premier League. That’s why it’s the best league in the world. It’s just beautiful.

“It was very important after the last results we had. The start wasn’t easy when we were not producing our game. We came in at half-time, had a chat and then we went back doing the basics we need to do and changed the game.

“The last time I hit the post and it went back off the keeper it didn’t go in so I’m glad today it did.”

FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:55 , Michael Jones

Reaction from Arsenal goalscorer Oleksandr Zinchenko: “From this game I would like to say two things. First we took an unbelievable lesson for all of us that we need to believe until the very end.

“Like I said in the past, this group has such amazing people, can achieve everything they want. If we are going to keep fighting and keep believing. The reaction from all of us in the second half is a perfect way to go.

“I’m so happy to help with my goal but most important is to take the three points.

“We would like to go in the dressing room as soon as possible but there are still a lot of games to play and we just need to keep going, keep fighting and keep believing we can do everything.”

FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:52 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won a Premier League game they were losing at half-time outside of London for the first time since December 2009 when they beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield.

FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:49 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal is his first goal contribution in 7 Premier League games, ending his longest run without a goal or assist since April 2021.

FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:46 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have conceded 4+ goals in consecutive home matches for only the second time in their top-flight history, with the previous instance coming in 1935/36.

FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:43 , Michael Jones

Oleksandr Zinchenko has scored his first goal in the Premier League in his 92nd appearance in the competition, with what was his 74th shot.

He is Arsenal’s 13th different scorer in the Premier League this season, the most of any team (excluding own goals).

FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:40 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are back on top.

A wonderful encounter at Villa Park saw the Gunners twice fight back after going behind before two goals in stoppage time - the first a lucky own goal off the back of Emi Martinez’s head and the second a counter-attack with Aston Villa chasing an equaliser - sees them jump back ahead of Manchester City a reclaim top spot in the league.

This was an important victory for Mikel Arteta’s men. They needed to collect three points today after losing to City during the week. The title race is still on.

Full-time: Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

14:30 , Michael Jones

90+9 mins: There was late drama indeed. Arsenal score twice in stoppage time to secure all three points and move back to the top of the Premier League.

It was a superb fightback from the Gunners who twice came from behind to eventually win the game.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal (Martinelli, 90+8’)

14:28 , Michael Jones

90+8 mins: Another one! Aston Villa throw everyone up the pitch for a corner including the goalkeeper but Arsenal clear their lines and work the ball to Gabriel Martinelli in bags of space.

He’s got an open goal and taps it home to give the Gunners the win.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-3 Arsenal (Martinez OG, 90+3’)⚽️

14:25 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Fortune for Arsenal! Heartbreak for Aston Villa. Gabriel Martinelli receives the ball on the left side of the box and pulls it back to Jorginho who’s waving for the pass.

Jorginho strikes it first time and drills his effort onto the crossbar as Emi Martinez leaps across to save.

The goalkeeper missed the ball but it bounces off the upright, hits Martinez on the back of the head and rebounds into the back of the net!

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:22 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Save! Arsenal play the corner short but lose possession and Aston Villa break. Jhon Duran is given the ball on the right wing and flies up the pitch.

He darts into the box and curls a shot towards goal only for Aaron Ramsdale to drop to his right and push the ball clear!

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:20 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Six minutes of added time to play at the end of this game. That’s more than enough time for one of these teams to find a winner.

Will there be some late drama? John McGinn sends the ball out for an Arsenal corner.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:17 , Michael Jones

87 mins: There it is. Emi Martinez gets booked for time-wasting and delaying the restart when taking a free kick. He’s been taking the mick for a while and it was just a matter of time before he earned a yellow card.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:12 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Off the bar! It’s Aston Villa chance to win the game now as they work the ball over to Leon Bailey on the right wing. He brings the ball down and spins down the line before cutting inside.

Bailey gets into the box and smashes a shot at goal only fo Aaron Ramsdale to get a hand to it and tip the ball onto the crossbar!

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:10 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Changes from both teams.

Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu come on to replace Granit Xhaka and Ben White for Arsenal. Jhon Duran and Lucas Digne come on for Villa to take the places of Alex Moreno and Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:08 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Chance! Martin Odegaard has the chance to put Arsenal ahead! Eddie Nketiah carries the ball into the box from the left, holding off a couple of defenders before sliding it perfectly across to his captain.

Odegaard has time to pick his spot and goes for the far bottom corner only to scuff his strike and pull it wide of the target.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:07 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Gabriel Martinelli is wincing with pain now as he taps a short corner to Martin Odegaard. Odegaard floats the ball over to Bukayo Saka who hits one on the volley and scuffs his shot into the deck.

The ball bobbles into the box and is easily cleared by Aston Villa.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

14:01 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Emi Martinez is trying his best to take time out of the game. He’s taking an age on every goal kick to restart play. It won’t be long before the referee has a word.

Arsenal take another short corner that Martin Odegaard shimmies into the box and lifts over to the middle. Tyrone Mings leaps highest and nods it clear.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

13:58 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Mikel Arteta responds with an attacking change of his own. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Leandro Trossard in a like-for-like swap out on the left wing.

Martinelli’s first involvement sees him make a run to the byline and deliver a cross into the hands of Emi Martinez.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

13:56 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Unai Emery makes a couple of changes for Aston Villa now. Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz go off with Leander Dendoncker and Leon Bailey introduced.

Will the fresh legs of the substitutes allow Villa to stay in this game?

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal

13:55 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Arsenal are purring now. The ball is fed up to Martin Odegaard who spins towards goal and feed Eddie Nketiah in on goal. His first touch takes him wide of the last defender but narrows the angle to shoot.

Emi Martinez comes out to close him down and Nketiah lifts his chip over the top of the goal.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal (Zinchenko, 61’)⚽️

13:52 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Equaliser! Arsenal work another short corner between Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Odegaard slides the ball over to Oleksandr Zinchenko just inside the penalty area.

He takes a touch then drills a lovely strike past Emi Martinez to put Arsenal back on level terms.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Nearly! Douglas Luiz feeds the ball over to Ollie Watkins as Aston Villa break up the pitch. Watkins brings it under control and drives towards the box under pressure from William Saliba.

Saliba forces Watkins wide and eventually wins the ball as Watkins has no options to release it to.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! There’s an opportunity for Jorginho to shoot from the edge of the box but he decides to send the ball into the box for Ben White.

White has to put on the burners but manages to get to the ball before flicking a cross into the box at the byline. Eddie Nketiah rises above Matty Cash to win the header and nods it onto the crossbar!

So close to an equaliser!

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:43 , Michael Jones

54 mins: A short corner from Arsenal sees Odegaard knock the ball to Zinchenko who drives a shot into the middle of the box. His shot is blocked but bounces kindly to Saka who fizzes an effort of his own well wide of the target.

Saka then goes down holding his leg and needs some treatment from the physios. This is worrying for Arsenal. Saka has been there best player today.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:42 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Saka slips the ball to White on the overlap but the right-back heels it back to him. The Arsenal goalscorer then shifts wide of Moreno before lifting the ball into the middle.

Eddie Nketiah arrives to win the header but Ezri Konsa beats him in the air and draws a foul out of the striker. Good defending.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:37 , Michael Jones

48 mins: It won’t be too long before Mikel Arteta makes some changes if Arsenal can’t get themselves back into this match. There hasn’t been any changes at half-time from either manager.

Jorginho tries to find a way forward on the left side of the pitch but he’s tackled by Douglas Luiz who prods the ball out for a throw in.

Second half: Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:35 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa get the game back underway and lift the ball over to Ollie Watkins but he fouls William Saliba trying to bring the ball under control.

HT Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:32 , Michael Jones

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 17 goals in the Premier League this season (9 goals, 8 assists), behind only centre-forwards Erling Haaland (30) and Harry Kane (18).

HT Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:28 , Michael Jones

Ollie Watkins has scored in each of his last four appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League; it’s the first time in his career that’s he’s scored in four consecutive league games in England’s top four tiers.

(PA)

HT Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:24 , Michael Jones

A wonderful first 45 minutes from Aston Villa sees them lead Arsenal by two goals to one. Bukayo Saka has given the visitors a chance to get back in this one but Villa have the advantage going into the second half.

Half-time: Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:20 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: There’s a little bust up after Martin Odegaard is tackled by Tyrone Mings. When it all dies down the half-time whistle goes and Aston Villa take a lead into the break.

Work for Arsenal to do in the second half.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Jorginho switches the ball over to Saka on the right wing. He whips in a cross that gets headed over to John McGinn who completes the clearance for Aston Villa.

Two minutes of added time to play.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:14 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Saka brings the ball under control when it comes over the top and drives it into the box. He lays it off to Odegaard who rolls a pass back to Jorginho.

Jorginho threads the ball through the lines but it’s too heavy for Saka to keep in play.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:11 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Saka and Odegaard combine on the edge of the penalty area but Buendia gets back for Villa to tackle Saka and force the winger to knock the ball out for a goal kick.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

13:09 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Aston Villa have been very good today. They’ve been disciplined in defence and have moved the ball quickly in attack. They only blip was Tyrone Mings’ clearance that led to Bukayo Saka’s goal.

Arsenal have to come from behind again.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal (Coutinho, 31’)⚽️

13:04 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Lovely goal! Aston Villa bring the ball down the inside left channel before slipping it into the feet of Alex Moreno who makes an overlapping run in behind Ben White.

Moreno then pulls the ball back into the middle of the box where Emiliano Buendia draws in two defenders before leaping over the ball and letting it run through to Philippe Coutinho.

He finishes it brilliantly and Villa are back in front. That’s a fantastic team goal from the home side.

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal

13:01 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Boubacar Kamara and Ben White both challenge for a 50/50 ball deep in Villa’s half with White coming out of the collision in worse shape.

Arsenal are awarded the throw in and win themselves a corner kick.

Bukayo Saka lifts this one into the middle and targets the deep run of Gabriel. Emi Martinez forces his way through a cluster of bodies though and plucks the ball out of the air.

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal

12:59 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Douglas Luiz has another opportunity to shoot from range when Aston Villa win a free kick about 30-yards out from goal. He drills his effort into the wall but the ball rebounds over to Alex Moreno.

The defender cuts onto his right foot and takes a shot of his own but it gets blocked and Bukayo Saka manages to run the ball clear.

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal

12:55 , Michael Jones

25 mins: The Gunners win a free kick over on the left wing that Martin Odegaard curls into the box. There’s a bit of argy bargy in the middle but Villa deal with the cross without too much trouble.

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal

12:54 , Michael Jones

22 mins: There were a few nervous moments for Arsenal when Bukayo Saka went down off the ball with a niggle. He’s back on his feet though and looks fine to continue.

Gabriel floats a cross field pass over to Leandro Trossard on the left wing but Matty Cash gets over quickly to tap the ball out for a throw in.

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal

12:50 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Arsenal have grown nicely into the game. They’ve done this a few times this season - going behind before responding well.

Oleksandr Zinchenko brings the ball down the inside left channel, runs into space and hits a left-footed effort straight into the arms of Emi Martinez.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal (Saka, 16’)⚽️

12:48 , Michael Jones

16 mins: There’s a game on here! Jorginho weaves and twists on the edge of the box as Villa look to take the ball away from him.

The Arsenal midfielder manages to slip the ball out wide to Ben White who whips in a cross that Tyrone Mings nods down to Bukayo Saka.

Saka shoots first time and drills a rocket past Emi Martinez who’s left rooted to the spot. Wonderful strike.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

12:44 , Michael Jones

14 mins: That was wonderful defending from Tyrone Mings but the goal wouldn’t have stood anyway as the replays show Ben White had drifted offside.

Arsenal will take heart from the move though. It was a good one to break Villa down.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

12:43 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Off the line! Jorginho brings the ball through the middle of the pitch before dinking a chip over the top and playing Ben White in on the right side of the box.

White touches the ball down then flicks it over Emi Martinez and looks to have scored an equaliser only for Tyrone Mings to sprint back and lift the ball onto the crossbar where it bounces behind!

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

12:40 , Michael Jones

8 mins: That is just the start Aston Villa would have been hoping for. Matty Cash did brilliantly to dispossess Zinchenko and transition the ball up to Watkins but it was the striker, who’s now scored in four successive league games, who made the goal. His finish was one brimming with confidence and style.

Arsenal look to respond through Leandro Trossard on the left. He puts the ball into the box but Villa defend in numbers and clear their lines.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal (Watkins, 5’)⚽️

12:37 , Michael Jones

5 mins: What a goal! Matty Cash picks the pocket of Oleksandr Zinchenko and drives down the right side before floating a perfect pass over the top to Ollie Watkins.

The striker’s first touch isn’t great but he guides the ball into the left side of the penalty area before smoking a wonderful finish past Aaron Ramsdale to give Villa the lead!

Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal

12:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Aston Villa’s first foray into Arsenal’s half sees Philippe Coutinho bring the ball down the left wing before sliding it across to Douglas Luiz.

He’s miles out from goal but has space to take a shot and does so. Unsurprisingly the effort sails well wide of the right-hand post.

Kick off: Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal

12:31 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah kicks off the match and sends the ball back to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. He feeds it out to the right side where Bukayo Saka wins an early throw in.

Arsenal will want to impose themselves on the match as quickly as possible.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

12:26 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

John McGinn and Martin Odegaard lead out their respective teammates. Arsenal will jump back to the top of the Premier League table should they defeat Aston Villa today.

Villa, meanwhile, are targeting a place in the top 10 and will draw level on points with Chelsea should they be victorious at Villa Park.

Kick off is up next.

Villa without Mings

12:22 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have won just one of their 12 Premier League games since promotion when Tyrone Mings hasn’t started. That was a 1-0 victory over Norwich in December 2019.

They have drawn two and lost nine of those matches.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings signs new contract

12:18 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has signed a new deal with the Premier League club.

Villa have not disclosed details of the new contract for Mings, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season.

A club statement read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce Tyrone Mings has signed a new contract with the club.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings signs new contract

Three in a row?

12:14 , Michael Jones

The Gunners have lost successive away games in all competitions, as many as in their first 14 this term. They last lost three away games in a row in December 2021, while they’ve not done so without scoring since December 2009.

Slow starters

12:10 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery’s side have conceded a top-flight high of nine goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season.

Should they get through that period Aston Villa could be able to pile the pressure on Arsenal with the in-form Ollie Watkins searching for more goals.

Arsenal must remind themselves of their brilliance against tricky Aston Villa

12:06 , Michael Jones

Just over a month ago, the murmurings began. A 2-0 away win at north London rivals, Manchester City suffering a derby defeat the day before. Eight points the gap. They couldn’t, could they?

Skip forward to Wednesday night, as Erling Haaland fired home City’s third, and Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League was no more.

If a month feels a long time in today’s unrelenting footballing world, Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will now appreciate that better than most.

There can be no period of reflection, no time to lick the wounds. Arteta must rouse his troops immediately. Just three days on from that crushing defeat lies Saturday’s tricky encounter away against Aston Villa, a team now managed by his predecessor Unai Emery.

Arsenal must remind themselves of their brilliance against tricky Aston Villa

Gunners on the road

12:02 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have taken 25 points out of a possible 33 in their 11 top-flight away fixtures this campaign, just three shy of their tally in the whole of last season.

Close to the top

11:58 , Michael Jones

This is the first time since 20th August that Arsenal are starting a round of fixtures not on top of the Premier League table but they could end the day there if they defeat Aston Villa and Manchester City fail to beat Nottingham Forest in the 3pm kick off.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta calls for protection ahead of ‘very difficult’ Aston Villa trip

11:54 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta has called for the Premier League to offer all clubs the protection of not being forced to kick-off early on a Saturday having played on a Wednesday night.

Champions League teams do not have to play in the 12.30pm slot on a Saturday if they have played in Europe on the Wednesday night.

However, Arsenal will kick off at Villa Park just 63 hours after the full-time whistle blew in their 3-1 loss to title rivals Manchester City.

Speaking in 2020, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fumed in an interview with BT Sport after his side had been held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in the early kick-off having faced Atalanta in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta calls for protection ahead of ‘very difficult’ Aston Villa trip

Back-to-back defeats?

11:50 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa are looking to avoid consecutive league defeats at Villa Park for the first time since April last year where one of those two defeats was against Arsenal.

Can Arsenal find a way to win?

11:46 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are without a win in their last three top-flight games, having dropped points in just three of their opening 19 league fixtures this season.

Has their luck run out or can they get back to winning ways today?

Was Arsenal’s defeat to Man City the start of the end of the Premier League title race?

11:42 , Michael Jones

By the time Mikel Arteta returned to the Arsenal dressing room, the players were barely saying a thing. The mood was “down”. Arteta attempted to rouse them by saying they just needed to figure out why they lost in order to improve on it, and “move on”.

A problem is now how the season evolves from here, though. Such was the nature of Manchester City’s victory that it’s impossible not to think this is the start of the end. For the first time this season, though, that fear isn’t just because of the champions’ capacity to go on one of those runs.

It is whether Arsenal now go in the other direction. This 3-1 defeat to City made it one point from three in the Premier League, three defeats in the last four in all competitions and no victories at all in any of this.

Is this the start of the end of the Premier League title race?

A dip in form

11:38 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses for the first time since Steven Gerrard’s final two games in charge in October.

The seven goals they have conceded in those two matches is an many as in their previous seven fixtures combined. Can they stop the rot today?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal team changes

11:34 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery makes a whole heap of changes to the Aston Villa line-up that lost to Manchester City in their last outing. In defence Ezri Konsa is the only man to keep his place as Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings and Alex Moreno all return.

John McGinn and Philippe Coutinho also slot into midfield at the expense of Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta makes just two changes. Ben White returns at right-back over Takehiro Tomiyasu whilst Leandro Trossard starts ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal line-ups

11:31 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Nketiah

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

11:27 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have only won more Premier League away games against West Ham than the 13 victories they have earned at Villa Park.

Will they be adding to that total today?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

11:24 , Michael Jones

The venue for this afternoon’s match. Arsenal travel to Villa Park in the hopes of reclaiming top spot in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

11:20 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are looking to complete successive league doubles over Aston Villa. Only one of the last 21 meetings between these sides in all competitions has ended in a draw.

Mikel Arteta claims neutrals want Arsenal to win Premier League title and have ‘sympathy’ for Gunners

11:16 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta believes more neutrals want to see Arsenal win the Premier League than their title rivals Manchester City.

The Gunners boss feels people have seen “the way Arsenal do things” as they aim to regain top spot having lost to City on Wednesday night.

They head into the weekend second on goal difference and are in action in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off when they travel to face former manager Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

City’s 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium took them ahead of Arteta’s men for the first time since November 5 but they sit atop the table amid allegations of breaches of Premier League rules.

Arteta claims neutrals want Arsenal to win Premier League title

Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction

11:12 , Michael Jones

There is a personal rivalry between Unai Emery and Arsenal after he was let go after just one season in charge. The Aston Villa boss will want to get a touch of revenge this afternoon and will have focused his players on this big game.

Although Villa are in a dip of form they’re confident in front of goal with Ollie Watkins leading the line and will cause trouble for Arsenal. The Gunners have some brilliant individual quality though and should be a handful for the home side.

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

11:08 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

What is the early team news?

11:04 , Michael Jones

For hosts Aston Villa Diego Carlos remains out due to injury but Tyrone Mings should be back for selection.

Thomas Partey will undergo an assessment for Saturday’s match due to a muscle problem, while Emile Smith Rowe could be in the squad but Gabriel Jesus is yet to recover.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal

11:00 , Michael Jones

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at Villa Park.

The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

10:56 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this morning’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

The Gunners come up against their old boss, Unai Emery, after they surrendered top spot in the table to Manchester City following a 3-1 defeat to the current champions. Mikel Arteta’s side can regain first place should they avoid defeat at Villa Park but three points would be the preferable option.

However, Arsenal have only collected one point from their last three league games following defeats to City and Everton either side of a 1-1 draw with Brentford. Victory today would get them out of that rut and back into the title race.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are enjoying life under Emery. They’ve win six of the 12 games he’s been in charge and are relatively safe in midtable. But, like Arsenal, they’ve hit a stumbling block in their last two matches falling to heavy defeats against Leicester and Man City.

Can the Villans rediscover their form this afternoon? Kick off for this one is at 12.30pm.