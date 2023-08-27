Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Wataru Endo makes full debut

Newcastle host Liverpool in a tantilising fixture early in this Premier League season. Both teams are expected to challenge for the Champions League spots this year and with plenty of competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, today’s encounter could be a crucial one come the end of the season.

Both teams have made mixed starts to the new campaign with Newcastle looking slightly stronger of the two despite being lower in the tabel. Eddie Howe’s men were impressive winners against Aston Villa on the opening day but were edged out 1-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, started their campaign with a shaky draw away at Chelsea before sweeping Bournemouth aside 3-1 despite of a red card for Alexis Mac Allister. New signing Wataru Endo makes his full debut for the Reds after coming on as a substitute against the Cherries and he’ll need to quickly get to grips with the Premier League against a Newcastle side on the rise.

Follow all the action from St. James’ Park as Newcastle host Liverpool and get all the latest odds right here:

6 mins: Sandro Tonali is slipped the ball by Kieran Trippier on the right side of the pitch for Newcastle. He flicks it around Alexis Mac Allister before hitting a hopeful pass down the line.

Alexander Isak is the furthest man forward but decides he’s not going to win the race and leaves it for Virgil van Dijk.

3 mins: Mo Salah drifts into a central position as the ball is chipped forward by Liverpool. It’s nodded over to Luis Diaz who looks to thread the ball through to Salah.

The pass is decent but Sven Botman reads the ball and intercepts the ball before it reaches Liverpool’s talisman.

Liverpool get the match underway and knock the ball to Joel Matip. The Reds recover the ball in midfield and slip Dominik Szoboszlai into the right side of the box.

He takes on Sven Botman and wins an early corner.

Gareth Southgate is watching on from the stands. There’s an international break coming up so the England boss will be hoping to get a good look at some of the hopefuls this afternoon.

Here come the players.

It’s been eight years since Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have lost a match against Newcastle but the hosts are a totally different team under Eddie Howe.

This should be a cracker. Kick off is up next...

Mo Salah has scored or assisted in each of Liverpool’s last eight league matches while Luis Diaz could become only the fourth player to score in the Reds’ first three Premier League matches of a season after Robbie Fowler in 1994/95, Daniel Sturridge in 2013/14 and Sadio Mane in 2017/18.

Callum Wilson has scored 12 top-flight goals since the beginning of April, which is more than any other top-flight player, despite him starting only six of their 14 league games in that time period.

Klopp vs Howe

Jurgen Klopp has won a career high 11 top-flight matches as a manager against Eddie Howe, including the last 10 in a row.

He could become the first Premier League boss to record 11 consecutive wins against one manager, surpassing Alex Ferguson against Gordon Strachan and Pep Guardiola also against Howe.

Newcastle are unbeaten in the last 22 league games in which they have taken the lead (W19, D3) since a 2-1 loss at Liverpool last August. They have not lost at home in the league after going ahead in a game under Eddie Howe (W20, D6).

But, they have kept only two clean sheets in their last 20 league matches.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 matches, the current longest such run in the top flight. They’ve fallen behind in five of those games, but have gained nine points from losing positions.

Yet, they have won only six of their last 20 away league fixtures.

Last season they lost four of their five away matches against the other teams that finished in the top six, with the only exception a 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are aiming to win two of their opening three league games for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign under Alan Pardew.

The Magpies last won their first two home fixtures of a league campaign in the Championship in 2009-10, while they last did so in the Premier League in 2000-01.

13 Newcastle players have been sent off in Premier League matches against Liverpool, the second highest tally in Premier League history after Everton’s 15 against the Reds.

After losing his first encounter against Newcastle in December 2015, Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool side go unbeaten in their subsequent 13 top-flight matches against the Geordies.

The Reds are aiming to win three consecutive league matches at St James’ Park for the first time.

Eddie Howe distances himself from comparisons to Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan

15:56 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted he cannot yet be talked of in the same breath as celebrated predecessors Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

Howe has hugely enhanced his reputation since being appointed to the hotseat at St James’ Park by the cub’s new Saudi-backed owners in November 2021 and overseeing a dramatic change in fortunes.

Within 18 months, the 45-year-old had guided the Magpies to a first domestic cup final in 24 years and secured a top-four Premier League finish playing a thrilling brand of football, an achievement comparable to those of Keegan and Robson during their respective tenures.

As a result, he has won a similar place in the affections of fans, although asked if he recognised the comparison, Howe said: “No. For me personally, I don’t see that. I’ve got so, so much to do to even be talked of in the same breath as those people.

“When I watched Sir Bobby’s documentary, which I thought was an amazing thing to watch, it hits you, his career and what he did and how he acted, just everything about his character and the legacy that he’s left here.”

Eddie Howe distances himself from comparisons to Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan

Premier League clubs take summer spending to nearly £2billion with week to go

15:50 , Karl Matchett

Premier League clubs have spent a fraction under £2billion in this summer’s transfer window already – with a week of business still to go.

Data released by financial services firm Deloitte showed that as of 12pm on Friday top-flight teams’ spending had reached £1.95bn.

That is already higher than the total, record figure calculated by Deloitte for last summer – £1.92bn.

Deloitte said spending was £500m higher this summer compared to the same point last year, suggesting the final total could be around £2.5bn.

Two of this summer’s deals so far have been worth over £100m – Arsenal’s signing of Declan Rice from West Ham and Chelsea’s recruitment of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Premier League clubs’ net spend is calculated at £825m by Deloitte, 25 per cent lower than last summer (£1.1bn), which the firm attributes to a more active global transfer market.

Premier League clubs take summer spending to nearly £2billion with week to go

15:45 , Karl Matchett

Scores so far this weekend:

Chelsea 3-0 Luton (Friday)

Bournemouth 0-2 Spurs

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Brentford 1-1 Palace

Everton 0-1 Wolves

Man United 3-2 Forest

Brighton 1-3 West Ham

Results for these two teams this season:

Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa; Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool; Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool are under pressure from Saudi Arabia – on and off the pitch

15:42 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp finds himself under attack from Saudi Arabia on two fronts: one new, one even newer. He is entirely complimentary about one – Eddie Howe’s fast-improving Newcastle side – while calling for help in another respect.

Klopp believes Fifa should act to bring the Saudi Arabian transfer window in line with its English equivalent. The acquisitiveness of their newly super-rich clubs has already disrupted his summer once; when, after beginning his midfield rebuild with the auspicious acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, he was stripped of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, two he intended to keep. Now there is the prospect of a raid for Mohamed Salah, perhaps after 1 September, when it would be too late to replace him. His suitors are Al-Ittihad, a club run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who own 80 percent of Newcastle. But Klopp is remaining defiant.

Saudi spending power would look still more transformative if each of Klopp’s definitive front three – Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah – were to move to the Pro-League in the same summer. Its influence is apparent in the North-East as well as the Middle East, however. Liverpool head to St James’ Park on Sunday after winning the battles against Newcastle, beating them home and away last season, but losing the war. They were forced out of the Champions League places by a rising force.

Newcastle, Klopp thinks, are no one-season wonders. They are here to stay.

Liverpool are under pressure from Saudi Arabia – on and off the pitch

15:36 , Karl Matchett

Eddie Howe will send his Newcastle side into battle with Liverpool still haunted by the memories of their encounters last season.

The Reds were the only club to complete a Premier League double over the Magpies, although they gained a measure of revenge when they went on to finish fourth – one place and four points better off than Jurgen Klopp’s men.

However, Howe admits it does not take much to stoke memories of the Fabio Carvalho winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time which handed Liverpool victory at Anfield last August, or the red card in a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture which cost goalkeeper Nick Pope his place in the Carabao Cup final.

Howe said: “I move on quickly from the game in the sense that then you have to prepare the next one, but I think the emotion of the game and the feeling and the memories of the game, they stay with you for some time.

“The memories of last year’s games, they’re with me. I can visualise certain moments, but then you have to detach yourself from that and go, ‘right, how do we prepare this one?’, because whether it’s tactical or whatever the thing is that you think you can do better, it’s about then delivering that to the best of your ability.”

Eddie Howe admits last season’s battles with Liverpool remain vivid memories

15:32 , Karl Matchett

Here’s the team news and full lineups for both teams - Endo makes a full debut for the visitors, while Joelinton recovers from a knock to start for the hosts.

NEW XI - Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

LIV XI - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

Konate a doubt but Klopp happy with centre-backs

15:26 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool must be “lucky” with the availability of their centre-backs this season as he hinted he was unlikely to add to his options before the transfer deadline.

Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for Sunday afternoon’s trip to Newcastle because of a muscular problem and Joe Gomez or Joel Matip could instead partner Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

Nat Phillips is another alternative but Klopp is well aware that a shortage of options and a spate of injuries could spell trouble as he had to get creative with his backline during the 2020-2021 season.

A total of 20 different combinations were used during the turbulent campaign and Klopp is keeping everything crossed that he does not have to deal with a defensive crisis in the forthcoming months.

Liverpool lucky with availability of centre-backs this season – Jurgen Klopp

Eddie Howe urges Bruno Guimaraes to learn from social media criticism

15:21 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to learn a lesson after hitting back at “stupid” criticism on social media.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has become something of a cult hero at St James’ Park since his £35million arrival from Lyon in January last year and has established an online following with his regular posts.

However, he felt moved to mount a staunch defence of his team after Saturday evening’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City, who he described as “maybe one of the best teams in the world”, accusing some detractors of having “short stupid memories” in a message since deleted.

Eddie Howe urges Bruno Guimaraes to learn from social media criticism

Jurgen Klopp makes definitive statement on Mohamed Salah transfer saga

15:15 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has declared that Liverpool would reject any offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah and insisted the forward is “100 per cent” committed to the club.

Al-Ittihad have renewed their interest in the Egyptian but Liverpool are yet to receive a bid and Klopp insisted Salah is fundamental to his plans at Anfield.

The 31-year-old has two years left on the contract that made him the best-paid player in Liverpool’s history.

And Klopp said: “We don’t have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and essential for everything we do. If there would be something the answer would be no. My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it and there is absolutely nothing at the moment.”

More here:

Jurgen Klopp makes definitive statement on Mohamed Salah transfer saga

Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

15:08 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle host Liverpool in a potentially crucial early-season Premier League fixture.

For two sides who will hope to finish the season in the Champions League places, this is an opportunity to lay down a marker.

Both have made mixed starts to the new league season, with Newcastle impressive winners against Aston Villa on the opening day but beaten by Manchester City last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, followed a draw with Chelsea with a win over Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture, and you can get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

12:20 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s barnstorming Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool.

This intriguing encounter could have future ramifications on the top four race as both Eddie Howe’s and Jurgen Klopp’s sides are expected to be challenging at the top of the table by the end of the season.

What unfurls at St. James’ Park this afternoon could lay down a marker in the table and give the winner an added confidence boost for the next few weeks of their Premier League campaigns.

Neither side has looked totally dominant in their first couple of matches with Liverpool edging it in the points tally after a draw versus Chelsea and a win over Bournemouth.

Newcastle meanwhile battered Aston Villa 5-1 in their opening clash before losing a cagey encounter with Manchester City 1-0.

This match feels tonely different to that last game against the champions as both teams will look to be aggressive and take each other on. Goals are expected but the quality in both teams makes it difficult to pick out a winner.

This should be an entertaining match up and kick off is at 4.30pm.