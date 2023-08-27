Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE!

One of the Premier League’s most entertaining fixtures today concludes the weekend schedule as the ever-improving Magpies host Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in a mouth-watering clash at St James’ Park. Newcastle have established themselves firmly back among the big boys, thanks to their Saudi-backed takeover, but have not beaten Liverpool in any fixture for some eight years now.

Liverpool know they must win games like this to have any hope of returning to the Champions League next term, after finishing fifth behind Newcastle last season, and will be buoyed by their impressive record against today’s opponents. However, ongoing speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future amid interest from Saudi Arabia has disrupted their preparations.

In more positive news for Liverpool, though, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit and starts this afternoon, while new signing Wataru Endo and Joel Matip both come in. Newcastle have also been handed a fitness boost with Joelinton able to start after a knock sustained against Manchester City. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged team, with no involvement yet for Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall. Follow all the action below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Newcastle United FC 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

16:39 , George Flood

6 mins: Oh dear, Alexander-Arnold could be in big trouble here.

He’s just knocked down a sprinting Gordon out by the touchline, just moments after his first booking.

The home crowd appeal passionately for a quick second yellow, but he’s gotten away with it.

Lucky, lucky boy.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

16:37 , George Flood

5 mins: The first yellow card of the afternoon goes to Alexander-Arnold after he takes a nudge in the back from Gordon.

He reacts badly and throws the ball away, drawing a very early caution from referee John Brooks.

Needless.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

16:35 , George Flood

3 mins: That really isn’t the start that Pope was hoping for.

He won’t need reminding of his red card in this fixture back in February that led to him missing the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Liverpool nice and positive early on here, passing the ball around well and looking full of energy, contrary to Klopp’s claims of extra fatigue after they played for more than half an hour with 10 men against Bournemouth.

They are dominating possession at the moment, looking sharp.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

16:33 , George Flood

1 min: Off we go!

A fast start from Liverpool as they try to release Szoboszlai inside the Newcastle box, with Salah involved in a decent early move.

The visitors have a very early corner, with Pope rather flapping at Alexander-Arnold’s delivery from the right before a rising Matip heads high and wide.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

16:29 , George Flood

Here come the players at a bouncing and sold-out St James’ Park!

A real big-game feel this afternoon, even so early in the new Premier League season.

Newcastle’s woeful record against Liverpool

16:15 , George Flood

Newcastle might be back among the Premier League elite and Europe’s top table as they prepare for a long-awaited Champions League comeback, but they have found it impossible to overcome Liverpool in recent years.

The Magpies have not beaten today’s opponents for almost eight full years, since future Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum’s late strike and an own goal from Martin Skrtel saw a team managed by Steve McClaren pull off a 2-0 win on Tyneside all the way back in December 2015.

Since then they have managed just four draws against Liverpool, losing nine times.

Liverpool did the double over Newcastle last season, with early goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo securing a straightforward win at St James’ Park back in February.

Will the Toon finally change that miserable record this afternoon?

Liverpool draft in Matip and Endo

15:50 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, makes two changes to the Liverpool side that overturned that shock early deficit against Bournemouth at Anfield despite Alexis Mac Allister’s second-half sending off.

New £16m signing from Stuttgart Wataru Endo, who made his Reds debut off the bench a week ago, comes in for his first Premier League start in place of Diogo Jota as Klopp looks for more stability in midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister keeps his place in the middle after his red card against the Cherries was overturned on appeal.

In the heart of defence, Joel Matip partners captain Virgil van Dijk with Ibrahima Konate out injured.

Mo Salah starts as expected in what some have claimed could be his last game for Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo getting the nod over Jota in attack along with Salah and Luis Diaz.

With no Konate at all, 20-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah comes onto the bench for the visitors.

Howe names unchanged Newcastle team

15:44 , George Flood

Eddie Howe names the same Newcastle XI that started last weekend’s rather flat 1-0 defeat by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

The only change to the matchday squad is on the bench, where winger Jacob Murphy replaces Matt Ritchie.

New signing Lewis Hall isn’t in the squad at all and will have to wait for his Magpies debut.

Joelinton is passed fit to start in midfield as expected after his knock against City.

Liverpool lineup

15:37 , George Flood

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher, Quansah

Newcastle lineup

15:35 , George Flood

Starting XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff

Lineups on the way

15:28 , George Flood

Less than five minutes to go now until we get word of the official team news from a wet St James’ Park.

Stay tuned!

Salah ‘100 per cent committed’ to Liverpool, says Klopp

15:20 , George Flood

With the English transfer window closing at 11pm BST on Friday night, Liverpool would have preciously little time to replace Salah if indeed he was to depart for Saudi Arabia in a big-money move.

Klopp has admitted that the Reds losing their attacking talisman at this stage would be nothing short of a disaster, joining other Premier League managers in insisting that the Saudi window - which runs until September 20 - should be brought into line with their European counterparts.

“There’s a lot going on around us but that’s it,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “There’s speculation and I think that’s completely normal at this moment in time.

“Mo is a super experienced player and 100% committed to us here, to the club. No, I don’t worry about that to be honest. A normal club in the Premier League or in other leagues, it’s always possible that a big club comes in and wants players off you. Now that market is extended. I don’t know if I’m worried about it or not, we will have to see.

If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 7, 2023

“We have our own experience with it, with Hendo and Fabinho. But in general, what is a real problem is the longer transfer window. It’s a real problem because as long as you have the chance to react it’s pretty much part of the business a little bit.

“When we can’t react anymore it’s a catastrophe. That’s the truth. That’s why I asked already, a few weeks ago, the authorities to maybe have a look at that would be really bad if they can just pick players.”

Klopp: Liverpool would reject Saudi Salah bid

15:02 , George Flood

Mo Salah’s enduring importance to this Liverpool team simply cannot be overstated.

For his part, Jurgen Klopp insists that no offer has yet been received from Saudi Arabia for the “essential” forward, claiming firmly that any bid would be met with a firm no.

“It’s always a bit difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about at the moment,” he told reporters.

“We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is still a Liverpool player, obviously for all the things we do, he’s essential and will be. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.

“My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no.”

Today’s venue

14:49 , George Flood

The quiet before the inevitable storm on a gloomy summer afternoon at St James’ Park...

Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia transfer latest

14:42 , George Flood

So the Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia rumours are seriously gathering pace once again, leaving fans more than a little concerned with the transfer deadline now just five days away.

The Egyptian superstar has been routinely linked with a big-money move to the Gulf State this summer as one of the ambitious Saudi Pro League’s top-tier targets.

However, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has constantly and firmly rebuffed any speculation that his client is looking to leave Anfield just one year after signing that new blockbuster long-term contract.

But reports this week stated that Al-Ittihad - who have already signed the likes of Fabinho, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Jota in this window - have offered £80m to Liverpool for Salah, who would earn a mammoth £65m per year in Saudi.

Fresh speculation from Saudi broadcaster KSA Sports TV now claims that Salah has told Liverpool of his desire to make that move and could even fly out for a medical after what could be his final match for the Reds this afternoon.

We are sure that Klopp will be quizzed plenty more on this saga before and after today’s game. Could Salah really follow Fabinho and Jordan Henderson from Anfield to the Middle East?

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction

14:22 , George Flood

Newcastle might have been disappointing against Manchester City but have been so strong at home and have the tools to punish a Liverpool team no one is quite sure about defensively.

Newcastle to win, 2-1.

Liverpool team news

14:19 , George Flood

Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold fit for today’s game after he appeared to be substituted with an injury issue during last weekend’s lively come-from-behind win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

However, centre-back Ibrahima Konate is a doubt with a knock, while midfield pair Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones will return to full team training on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp has said that playing with 10 men for more than half an hour against Bournemouth after Alexis Mac Allister’s red card on his Anfield debut led to his players suffering from extra fatigue, though the Argentine World Cup winner is at least available today after his sending off for a foul on Ryan Christie was subsequently overturned on appeal.

New signing from Stuttgart Wataru Endo will be pushing for his maiden Reds start on Tyneside, with Mohamed Salah also set to keep his place in attack despite the latest rumours over a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. More on that to come in a moment!

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Newcastle team news

14:11 , George Flood

Newcastle have received a fitness boost over Joelinton as they try to improve their woeful recent record against Liverpool.

The Brazilian international picked up a minor knock in last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City, but he is fit to play today despite missing some training this week.

New signing from Chelsea Lewis Hall could also be involved in some capacity this afternoon, though manager Eddie Howe has said that he needs time to settle in.

Joe Willock is still out but is said to be making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, with Emil Krafth also remaining in the treatment room.

Javier Manquillo is back training after going abroad recently to seek treatment for an injury of his own, though he could well exit Newcastle before the transfer deadline this week.

Predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Where to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

14:06 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to access a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE coverage

14:03 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

We should be in for a cracking contest between two heavyweight sides at St James’ Park this afternoon, with both teams eager to lay down a significant early marker in what is sure to be another intense battle for a top-four finish in 2023/24.

Kick-off on Tyneside this afternoon is at 4:30pm BST, so stay tuned for live blow-by-blow updates from the headline fixture of the third weekend of top-flight action in this new campaign.

Before that we’ll have all the pre-match coverage you need, including latest team news, lineups, thoughts from both camps and much more.

This should be a thriller!