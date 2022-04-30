Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Salah and Trent benched

Liverpool will try to keep up the pressure on Man City atop the Premier League table (REUTERS)

Liverpool travel to Newcastle hoping to climb above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table - temporarily at least.

With their title rivals not due to play until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side can pile the pressure on as they continue their title pusuit at the business end of the campaign.

There were few signs of weariness in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, but Newcastle will be hopeful of continuing their own recent good form against a side facing a short turnaround.

The quadruple is still a realistic target for the Reds and victory at St James’ Park would cap a seismic week that has also seen Klopp sign a contract extension until 2026 and talisman Mo Salah named men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Follow all the action from a crucial game at St James’ Park below:

Kick-off is at 12.30pm

Liverpool will go top of the Premier League with victory

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka, Burn, Krafth, Schär, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Bruno Guimarães, Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Joelinton

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Jota

Kick-off: Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:31 , Dylan Terry

1 min: KICK-OFF! Here we go then at St James’ Park. Referee Andre Marriner blows his whistle and Newcastle get us underway.

12:28 , Dylan Terry

Superb atmosphere at St James’ Park this Saturday lunchtime. There is a real big game feeling to today’s Premier League clash.

Kick-off is next.

12:27 , Dylan Terry

Quite the turnaround when it comes to Newcastle fans’ opinion of Joelinton. He is suddenly the messiah.

Credit to him, he has significantly improved in recent months.

(Getty Images)

12:25 , Dylan Terry

So then, five minutes until kick-off. Can Newcastle land a huge blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes?

Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 league matches and are currently the most in-form team in Europe. It’s a rather tall order.

Joelinton finally finding his feet

12:20 , Dylan Terry

Joelinton has been the most improved player for Newcastle since Eddie Howe took over from Steve Bruce.

He has filled in as a midfielder but today looks set to lead the line once more, looking to build on the two goals away at Norwich last weekend.

(Getty Images)

12:18 , Dylan Terry

Feel like it’s necessary to mention that Howe was helped by the £90 million spent in the January transfer window.

That said, Kieran Trippier has been injured for much of the second half of the season. Chris Wood has failed to hit the ground running.

Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes have come good in recent weeks, but Howe has definitely improved players who were already at the club - Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey.

Howe did he do it?

12:15 , Dylan Terry

Eddie Howe has helped Newcastle move from the relegation zone to the top half of the Premier League table.

Just moments ago he outlined how he has improved their form.

"It was back to basics, make ourselves hard to beat."



"To a man, our January signings have been excellent."



Eddie Howe on changing the mindset at Newcastle and his first impressions of a football-mad city ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZoxhdTZdRU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

12:12 , Dylan Terry

A quick reminder of the task ahead of Newcastle this Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool have only lost two Premier League games so far this season. The last of those came against Leicester on 28 December.

Since then, they have dropped just four points - in draws against Chelsea and Manchester City.

As well as their fine Premier League run, they have also won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and Champions League semi-finals.

Quite remarkable.

No Mo

12:08 , Dylan Terry

No Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up for Liverpool today. He returned to goalscoring form against Manchester United with a brace. He then provided an assist in the win over Everton and another against Villarreal on Wednesday.

No doubt, Klopp will call upon him if he needs some extra firepower in the second half.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Liverpool head-to-head

12:04 , Dylan Terry

Obviously, we have had some classic Premier League matches between Newcastle and Liverpool in the past. The pair of 4-3s spring to mind.

But, rather unsurprisingly, Liverpool have dominated the North East outfit in recent seasons.

Newcastle have not beaten Liverpool since December 2015, just one month after Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield. That was a 2-0 victory which came thanks to an own goal from Martin Skrtel and a second half striker from Georginio Wijnaldum - who would go on to play for Liverpool.

Since then, Liverpool have won six of the 10 meetings between the two sides - with the other four matches ending in draws.

Newcastle team news

11:59 , Luke Baker

Obviously the big team news is that Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been rotated and onlt start on the bench but Newcastle also made three changes to their starting XI.

Chris Wood has been left out for the second game in a row but Fabian Schar, fresh from penning a new two-year contract, returns to partner Dan Burn at the back in place of captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Jonjo Shelvey comes in for Sean Longstaff to face his former club, while Miguel Almiron, the match-winner on Tyneside last time out against Crystal Palace, replaces Jacob Murphy.

A reminder of the Magpies’ line-up:

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka, Burn, Krafth, Schär, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Bruno Guimarães, Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Joelinton

Jurgen Klopp promises not to hold Pep Lijnders back after new Liverpool extension

11:55 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp has vowed not to stand in Pep Lijnders’ way in his bid to become a manager but has told his assistant he has plenty of time to realise his ambitions and that, for now, he is better off at Liverpool.

Lijnders has made no secret of his ambition to manage but committed his future to Liverpool along with Klopp when they, and his other assistant Peter Krawietz, all signed four-year contract extensions on Thursday.

Klopp believes the 39-year-old Dutchman has all the attributes to succeed on his own but warned it could be tougher to take charge of a struggling side.

And the 54-year-old feels part of the reason for his own prowess is that he has built a fine backroom staff, consisting largely of younger coaches.

Jurgen Klopp promises not to hold Pep Lijnders back after new Liverpool extension

Jurgen Klopp enters legendary status as Liverpool’s modern-day Bill Shankly

11:47 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp looked a broken man. He faced the cameras after the 1-0 defeat by Fulham at Anfield almost 14 months ago – Liverpool’s sixth loss in seven games – but could not summon any of his trademark ebullience, writes Tony Evans.

He had already said that he would take a break from management in 2024 but seasoned Klopp watchers wondered whether he would even make it that far. An era appeared to be coming to an end.

The news that not only is Klopp going nowhere in the immediate future but he has signed a contract to keep him on Merseyside for the next four years will cause massive celebrations on the Kop. Life is pretty good for Liverpool fans anyway – the team are chasing an unprecedented four trophies in a season and are arguably the greatest side in Anfield’s history – but this announcement is the best result of the year. To supporters, Klopp is more than the man who picks the side. He transcends that role.

Jurgen Klopp enters legendary status as Liverpool’s modern-day Bill Shankly

Jurgen Klopp not sure new deal will make huge difference to players’ decisions

11:40 , Luke Baker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe his new deal will be the deciding factor on whether the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane commit their long-term futures to the club.

The pair, along with Roberto Firmino and midfielder Naby Keita, have contracts which expire next summer and negotiations have dragged on for some time.

With Klopp now staying until 2026, there is a greater degree of security at the club but the German is not convinced that will make a huge difference to individual players’ decisions.

“That is more a question for the boys, what it exactly means for them but all fine, my relationship with them is great,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp not sure new deal will make huge difference to players’ decisions

Salah and Trent on the bench

11:39 , Luke Baker

Hardly a surprise that Liverpool are rotating, given their hectic fixture schedule but with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold only on the bench, is there an ever greater chance of Newcastle getting something from the game now?

A front three of Diaz-Mane-Jota is hardly weak and Joe Gomez is a more-than-capable fill-in at right-back but it will be interesting to see how the Reds do without two of their talismen.

Liverpool vs Newcastle team news

11:32 , Luke Baker

Big news out of the Liverpool camp as Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are only on the bench.

NewcastleXI: Dúbravka, Burn, Krafth, Schär, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Bruno Guimarães, Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Joelinton

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Jota

Team news imminent

11:27 , Luke Baker

Not long until we find out today’s team news for the lunchtime fixture. Less than five minutes until both squads are revealed.

Eddie Howe had hoped that a couple of injury returnees would be able to boost his squad, but the Newcastle manager suggested that neither Kieran Trippier nor Callum Wilson is yet ready to be back amongst things. Ryan Fraser could miss the remainder of the season.

Liverpool are dealing with a fixture list full of must-win games as they look to secure the three remaining trophies to complete the quadruple, and, as such, there may be some rotation from Jurgen Klopp. Roberto Firmino is his sole reported major injury concern, though the Brazilian has been back running outdoors.

It’s like a second home – Fabian Schar delighted to extend contract at Newcastle

11:22 , Luke Baker

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar has signed a new two-year contract at Newcastle.

The 30-year-old, who joined Newcastle following Deportivo La Coruna’s relegation from LaLiga in July 2018, has been at the heart of the Magpies’ resurgence under head coach Eddie Howe.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said the centre-half on the club’s website. “It’s what I always wanted – to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.

“Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable; it’s like a second home and now to stay here for some more years, I’m delighted.”

It’s like a second home – Fabian Schar delighted to extend contract at Newcastle

‘This is only the start’: Jurgen Klopp excited by four more years of Liverpool journey

11:16 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool as the “perfect place to be” after signing a four-year contract and described this as just the start of things for them and his quadruple-chasing team.

The German is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and put pen to paper on a four-year deal on Thursday, ensuring he will spend longer in charge of Liverpool than anyone since Bill Shankly.

Klopp urged Liverpool to seize the opportunities in front of them and create special memories they will remember in generations to come.

“This is only the start, that is the plan, that we really go for it,” he said. “There are no guarantees in our situation, our sport. It’s why we have to enjoy the journey. The journey so far is a great one but we don’t know if we will win anything.

‘This is only the start’: Jurgen Klopp excited by four more years at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah wins FWA Football of the Year awards

11:10 , Luke Baker

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

Egypt international Salah took 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Salah has scored 30 goals for the Reds this season, 22 in the Premier League, as Jurgen Klopp’s side chase further domestic and European success.

The 29-year-old wins the FWA award, which has been presented since 1948, for the second time having also been named the 2018 Footballer of the Year.

Liverpool and Manchester City players dominated the votes, with nine of Klopp’s squad receiving individual nominations and a total of six City players recognised.

Salah and Kerr win FWA Football of the Year awards

Jurgen Klopp signs Liverpool contract extension to 2026

11:06 , Luke Baker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and had previously suggested that he would take a break from management at the end of his current deal, which was set to expire in 2024.

But the German manager hinted recently that he would be willing to extend his stay at Anfield and has signed a new deal alongside assistant coaches Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz.

Jurgen Klopp signs Liverpool contract extension to 2026

Newcastle’s struggles against the Reds

11:01 , Luke Baker

Bad news for Newcastle fans - the Magpies are winless in their last 10 Premier League games agaisnt Liverpool (4 draws, 6 losses) since a 2-0 win back in December 2015.

Liverpool are also unbeaten in their last four away league games against Newcastle and we can expect goals today as only once in 53 PL meetings between the sides has the game finished 0-0.

Liverpool’s big week

10:55 , Luke Baker

It has been a big week for Liverpool and they would dearly love to cap it off with a victory at St James’ Park.

On the pitch, there were few signs of weariness despite a hectic recent schedule in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal. In truth, it could easily have been a greater margin of victory than the 2-0 they achieved at Anfield.

Then, manager Jurgen Klopp signed a contract extension until 2026 and talisman Mo Salah was named men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association. Not a bad few days...

10:45 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Liverpool at St James’ Park.

The Premier League weekend kicks off with a fascinating clash as the title-chasing Reds look to leapfrog Man City in the table, temporarily at least, with victory in the northeast.

Standing in their way are the in-form Magpies, who are a team transformed since Eddie Howe took the managerial reins. Premier League safety has been secured a top-half finish is a realistic possibility - which would be a remarkable achievement given their dismal start to the campaign.

But it is with Liverpool where the real interest lies on this Saturday lunchtime as - with just five games remaining - they can’t afford a single slip-up in pursuit of Pep Guardiola’s City.