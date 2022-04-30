Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool will try to keep up the pressure on Man City atop the Premier League table (REUTERS)

Liverpool travel to Newcastle hoping to climb above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table - temporarily at least.

With their title rivals not due to play until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side can pile the pressure on as they continue their title pusuit at the business end of the campaign.

There were few signs of weariness in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, but Newcastle will be hopeful of continuing their own recent good form against a side facing a short turnaround.

The quadruple is still a realistic target for the Reds and victory at St James’ Park would cap a seismic week that has also seen Klopp sign a contract extension until 2026 and talisman Mo Salah named men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Follow all the action from a crucial game at St James’ Park below:

Newcastle vs Liverpool

Kick-off is at 12.30pm

Liverpool will go top of the Premier League with victory

10:45 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Liverpool at St James’ Park.

The Premier League weekend kicks off with a fascinating clash as the title-chasing Reds look to leapfrog Man City in the table, temporarily at least, with victory in the northeast.

Standing in their way are the in-form Magpies, who are a team transformed since Eddie Howe took the managerial reins. Premier League safety has been secured a top-half finish is a realistic possibility - which would be a remarkable achievement given their dismal start to the campaign.

But it is with Liverpool where the real interest lies on this Saturday lunchtime as - with just five games remaining - they can’t afford a single slip-up in pursuit of Pep Guardiola’s City.