Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Newcastle vs Liverpool - LIVE!

There’s no rest for the wicked as Liverpool dive straight back into Premier League action in their title chase with a trip to Newcastle this lunchtime.

The Reds took a big step towards the final of the Champions League by beating Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their semi on Wednesday and now have the chance to climb to the top of the table, at least until Manchester City play Leeds later on this evening.

There was more good news for Liverpool on Thursday, with news that Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2026, having previously suggested he would walk away two years before that.

Newcastle have been enjoying a terrific time of it themselves, with the fears of relegation that dogged the first half of their campaign long since banished and Eddie Howe’s men have won six home games on the spin.

Newcastle vs Liverpool latest news and updates

Kick-off: 12:30pm, St. James’ Park

TV channel: BT Sport

Newcastle team news

Liverpool team news

Standard Sport prediction

Newcastle United FC - Liverpool FC

12:25 , Malik Ouzia

Five minutes to go until kick-off and St. James’ Park is absolutely buzzing, as you’d expect given the way their team has been playing of late.

Glorious day for it, too...

Klopp: My deal alone won’t convince Salah and Mane to sign

12:15 , Malik Ouzia

With Jurgen Klopp’s future sorted, Liverpool can turn their attentions to tying up some of their star men, including Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who are both out of contract at the end of next season.

However, Klopp does not believe that the clarity provided by his new deal will be a defining factor in convincing his players to stay.

“That is more a question for the boys, what it exactly means for them but all fine, my relationship with them is great,” he said.

“My point is in life there are more important things to think about, not only who is the manager but knowing who the manager and coaching staff is is important thing because when you know what you have with other clubs where you could go, you don’t know exactly.

“There is no 100 per cent in this business but I think it is pretty likely I will stay for a little bit longer because other coaches are there at other clubs.

“If it is a positive sign for the boys, great, but I don’t think this will be the one decisive thing for whatever decision they want to make.

“It is their own life but we just wanted to guarantee that everyone who wants to be here knows what he can expect.”

Here’s the visitors arriving a little earlier on...

12:05 , Malik Ouzia

Three changes for Newcastle

11:55 , Malik Ouzia

Eddie Howe has also had a tinker with his side, though not quite to the same extent as Jurgen Klopp.

Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron all come back in having been benched for the win over Norwich, with Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy making way.

Five changes for Liverpool

11:43 , Malik Ouzia

So, Jurgen Klopp has shuffled his pack in a big way with five changes from the side that started the midweek win over Villarreal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mo Salah all drop to the bench.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota come in.

Liverpool team news

11:32 , Malik Ouzia

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Fabinho, Konate, Thiago, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.

Newcastle team news

11:31 , Malik Ouzia

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff.

11:20 , Malik Ouzia

We should have all the confirmed team news in around ten minutes’ time...

Salah named Footballer of the Year

11:15 , Malik Ouzia

That wasn’t all the good news done either, because yesterday Liverpool forward Mo Salah was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association for the second time.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award.

Klopp signs new deal

11:04 , Malik Ouzia

It’s been a terrific week already for Liverpool with that win over Villarreal on Wednesday night and then, the following day, news confirmed that Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract.

The German has previously said he would walk away in 2024 at the end of his existing deal but has now committed until 2026.

Explaining his decision to reverse plans to step away in two year’s time, Klopp told the club website: “Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

Head-to-head record

10:54 , Malik Ouzia

Premier League only.

Newcastle wins: 11

Draws: 12

Liverpool wins: 30

Standard Sport prediction

10:45 , Malik Ouzia

Given Newcastle’s home form and the tight turnaround from Villarreal, you could make a case for this being Liverpool’s toughest assignment in the run-in.

They may well have to grind it out, but should have too much.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Newcastle team news

10:41 , Malik Ouzia

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser are among the continued absentees for Newcastle, but Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey will all be pushing to return after being left on the bench at Norwich.

Liverpool team news

10:35 , Malik Ouzia

Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s only injury concern and is expected to be ruled out again, but Klopp will likely shuffle his pack to some degree after playing in Europe on Wednesday night.

Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Naby Keita could be among those to come in.

How to watch

10:33 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Good morning!

10:29 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off...