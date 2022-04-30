Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Malik Ouzia
·6 min read
Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Newcastle vs Liverpool - LIVE!

There’s no rest for the wicked as Liverpool dive straight back into Premier League action in their title chase with a trip to Newcastle this lunchtime.

The Reds took a big step towards the final of the Champions League by beating Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their semi on Wednesday and now have the chance to climb to the top of the table, at least until Manchester City play Leeds later on this evening.

There was more good news for Liverpool on Thursday, with news that Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2026, having previously suggested he would walk away two years before that.

Newcastle have been enjoying a terrific time of it themselves, with the fears of relegation that dogged the first half of their campaign long since banished and Eddie Howe’s men have won six home games on the spin.

Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

Newcastle vs Liverpool latest news and updates

  • Kick-off: 12:30pm, St. James’ Park

  • TV channel: BT Sport

  • Newcastle team news

  • Liverpool team news

  • Standard Sport prediction

Newcastle United FC - Liverpool FC

12:25 , Malik Ouzia

Five minutes to go until kick-off and St. James’ Park is absolutely buzzing, as you’d expect given the way their team has been playing of late.

Glorious day for it, too...

Klopp: My deal alone won’t convince Salah and Mane to sign

12:15 , Malik Ouzia

With Jurgen Klopp’s future sorted, Liverpool can turn their attentions to tying up some of their star men, including Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who are both out of contract at the end of next season.

However, Klopp does not believe that the clarity provided by his new deal will be a defining factor in convincing his players to stay.

“That is more a question for the boys, what it exactly means for them but all fine, my relationship with them is great,” he said.

“My point is in life there are more important things to think about, not only who is the manager but knowing who the manager and coaching staff is is important thing because when you know what you have with other clubs where you could go, you don’t know exactly.

“There is no 100 per cent in this business but I think it is pretty likely I will stay for a little bit longer because other coaches are there at other clubs.

“If it is a positive sign for the boys, great, but I don’t think this will be the one decisive thing for whatever decision they want to make.

“It is their own life but we just wanted to guarantee that everyone who wants to be here knows what he can expect.”

Here’s the visitors arriving a little earlier on...

12:05 , Malik Ouzia

Three changes for Newcastle

11:55 , Malik Ouzia

Eddie Howe has also had a tinker with his side, though not quite to the same extent as Jurgen Klopp.

Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron all come back in having been benched for the win over Norwich, with Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy making way.

Five changes for Liverpool

11:43 , Malik Ouzia

So, Jurgen Klopp has shuffled his pack in a big way with five changes from the side that started the midweek win over Villarreal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mo Salah all drop to the bench.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota come in.

Liverpool team news

11:32 , Malik Ouzia

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Fabinho, Konate, Thiago, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.

Newcastle team news

11:31 , Malik Ouzia

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff.

11:20 , Malik Ouzia

We should have all the confirmed team news in around ten minutes’ time...

Salah named Footballer of the Year

11:15 , Malik Ouzia

That wasn’t all the good news done either, because yesterday Liverpool forward Mo Salah was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association for the second time.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp signs new deal

11:04 , Malik Ouzia

It’s been a terrific week already for Liverpool with that win over Villarreal on Wednesday night and then, the following day, news confirmed that Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract.

The German has previously said he would walk away in 2024 at the end of his existing deal but has now committed until 2026.

Explaining his decision to reverse plans to step away in two year’s time, Klopp told the club website: “Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Head-to-head record

10:54 , Malik Ouzia

Premier League only.

Newcastle wins: 11

Draws: 12

Liverpool wins: 30

Standard Sport prediction

10:45 , Malik Ouzia

Given Newcastle’s home form and the tight turnaround from Villarreal, you could make a case for this being Liverpool’s toughest assignment in the run-in.

They may well have to grind it out, but should have too much.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Newcastle team news

10:41 , Malik Ouzia

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser are among the continued absentees for Newcastle, but Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey will all be pushing to return after being left on the bench at Norwich.

Liverpool team news

10:35 , Malik Ouzia

Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s only injury concern and is expected to be ruled out again, but Klopp will likely shuffle his pack to some degree after playing in Europe on Wednesday night.

Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Naby Keita could be among those to come in.

How to watch

10:33 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Good morning!

10:29 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”