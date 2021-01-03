Newcastle vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Leicester City will aim to snap a two-game winless streak on Sunday when they head to Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Foxes are near the head of the queue when it comes to the tightly contested race for Champions League spots, sitting fourth at the start of play - but from third to 10th is a gap of just three points.
It means every win is vital and every game of dropped points looks costly right now, with the coveted top-four spots inevitably going to the team which shows most consistency in the difficult runs when games come thick and fast.
Brendan Rodgers will hope for a return to winning ways after two draws and an improved performance; while a draw against Manchester United can be seen as credible, the failure to beat Crystal Palace was far less impressive last time out.
Newcastle themselves held league leaders Liverpool to a goalless draw in their own last outing, a big point in its own right, but they are now four matches without a win and Steve Bruce knows they cannot afford to keep letting the gap to the bottom clutch of clubs get smaller. The Magpies sit 15th at present and have only netted 17 goals in their 15 games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 2:15pm on Sunday, 3 January at St. James’ Park.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game on the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Ryan Fraser is still out injured for Newcastle and they’ll also be missing Isaac Hayden, who is suspended. Jeff Hendrick is a doubt, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles both have Covid-19.
Ricardo Pereira and Wes Fofana will be missing from the defensive line for Leicester, while James Maddison must take a late fitness test. Cengiz Under has a hamstring issue and isn’t likely to be risked.
Predicted line-ups
NEW: Darlow; Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie; Murphy, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton; Wilson
LEI: Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Evans, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Praet, Perez, Vardy
Odds
Newcastle - 19/4
Draw - 31/10
Leicester - 7/10
Prediction
An early goal here could make all the difference for the Foxes and it’s unlikely Newcastle will have the same resolve and fortune for 90 minutes that they found against Liverpool. Newcastle 0-2 Leicester
