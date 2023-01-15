Newcastle vs Fulham live: score and latest updates from St James' Park

Newcastle vs Fulham: score and latest updates from across the Premier League - Owen Humphreys/PA

01:49 PM

Eddie Howe speaks...

On potential moves in the transfer market...

“We are working hard at the moment in staying very much in contact with the market and players but we are not imminently close to signing anybody, we are not actively bidding for players at the moment...January is not the ideal time to recruit – there’s a much smaller pool of players available and prices are potentially higher as well because of that.

On keeping the talent Newcastle have...

“There’s not a huge desire in me to sell anyone this window but it always depends on what’s presented to you – something can come left-field that the club thinks is a good deal to do...Certainly my intention is to develop what we have rather than lose anybody – I don’t think we’re at the stage where we are overloaded with quality or with numbers."

01:43 PM

Marco Silva speaks...

On Fulham's season so far...

"Of course we are in a great position in the table, but we are not here to change anything from our goals until we have achieved that, this is clear for me...The goal is still at the same level, no-one in our football club will change the goals if we have not achieved it. Until we have achieved our target of this club remaining in the Premier League, we are not changing anything from our aim and from our ambitions...We are an ambitious football club, definitely. I have ambition as a manager, and my players too, but you have to be realistic...We are really pleased with the way we have been playing, which has achieved great results for us, but the Premier League is really tough."

01:41 PM

Tale of two in-form sides

If Newcastle win this afternoon they would go back third. If Fulham win they would go fifth at least until the end of the north London derby.

01:34 PM

Fulham ready for the match

01:24 PM

From Luke Edwards at St James' Park

The big surprise from Eddie Howe is he has decided not to drop Joelinton after he was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning and charged with drunk driving. Not sure what sort of message that sends discipline wise, but Howe has done enough in his time as Newcastle manager to be given the benefit of the doubt on this one.

01:23 PM

Here are the two teams

NEWCASTLE XI TO FACE FULHAM: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy.

FULHAM XI TO FACE NEWCASTLE: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius, Harris.

01:18 PM

Eddie Howe backs Dan Burn for England

Eddie Howe has told Dan Burn not to give up on his England dream ahead of Newcastle's match against Fulham this afternoon.

The 6ft 6in defender found himself on the fringes of Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar along with club-mates Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, but ultimately did not make the cut.

However, the 30-year-old's form since, which he capped with a first goal for the club in Tuesday night's 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester, has been excellent and Howe is convinced he could yet make his mark at international level.

Howes said: "Dan is probably silently very motivated by that. I don't think it's something he would communicate necessarily to me or to his team-mates, maybe when pushed in the media possibly.

"But I think he is very much of the mindset that his performances speak for themselves, really, and that he would hope that they would be enough to be in contention.

"For me, he was very unlucky not to go to the World Cup, not putting pressure on Gareth but I would think he would have been very close. He just missed out, I think, and he's carried that form on.

"Credit to Dan that he's carried that form on. The World Cup has ended and that dream faded, but there's still time for him and his adaptability and versatility is potentially a real avenue and a route in for England, potentially."

Blyth-born Burn returned to the club which let him go as an 11-year-old in a £13million switch from Brighton in January last year and has been a big hit, particularly since slotting into a miserly defence at left-back, a role in which he is likely to continue against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Howe said: "If you're going to sign a player of Dan's age and of that profile, you hope it goes as his story has. I agree with you, I think he has improved.

"He's done a very, very good job in whatever position I've asked him to play, he's embraced everything that the club stands for and I think he's got a winning mindset.

"He's not here just to play for Newcastle, he wants to achieve, so it's turned out to be a very good transfer for us.

"He's very humble, he's very easy to manage, to be honest. He's very low-maintenance from my perspective and he's a top player as well, so it's a great mix from a manager's perspective, definitely."