Newcastle vs Fulham live: score and latest updates from St James' Park

Greg Wilcox
·5 min read
Newcastle vs Fulham: score and latest updates from across the Premier League - Owen Humphreys/PA
Newcastle vs Fulham: score and latest updates from across the Premier League - Owen Humphreys/PA

01:49 PM

Eddie Howe speaks...

On potential moves in the transfer market...

“We are working hard at the moment in staying very much in contact with the market and players but we are not imminently close to signing anybody, we are not actively bidding for players at the moment...January is not the ideal time to recruit – there’s a much smaller pool of players available and prices are potentially higher as well because of that.

On keeping the talent Newcastle have...

“There’s not a huge desire in me to sell anyone this window but it always depends on what’s presented to you – something can come left-field that the club thinks is a good deal to do...Certainly my intention is to develop what we have rather than lose anybody – I don’t think we’re at the stage where we are overloaded with quality or with numbers."

01:43 PM

Marco Silva speaks...

On Fulham's season so far...

"Of course we are in a great position in the table, but we are not here to change anything from our goals until we have achieved that, this is clear for me...The goal is still at the same level, no-one in our football club will change the goals if we have not achieved it. Until we have achieved our target of this club remaining in the Premier League, we are not changing anything from our aim and from our ambitions...We are an ambitious football club, definitely. I have ambition as a manager, and my players too, but you have to be realistic...We are really pleased with the way we have been playing, which has achieved great results for us, but the Premier League is really tough."

01:41 PM

Tale of two in-form sides

If Newcastle win this afternoon they would go back third. If Fulham win they would go fifth at least until the end of the north London derby.

01:34 PM

Fulham ready for the match

01:24 PM

From Luke Edwards at St James' Park

The big surprise from Eddie Howe is he has decided not to drop Joelinton after he was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning and charged with drunk driving. Not sure what sort of message that sends discipline wise, but Howe has done enough in his time as Newcastle manager to be given the benefit of the doubt on this one.

01:23 PM

Here are the two teams

NEWCASTLE XI TO FACE FULHAM: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy.

FULHAM XI TO FACE NEWCASTLE: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius, Harris.

01:18 PM

Eddie Howe backs Dan Burn for England

Eddie Howe has told Dan Burn not to give up on his England dream ahead of Newcastle's match against Fulham this afternoon.

The 6ft 6in defender found himself on the fringes of Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar along with club-mates Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, but ultimately did not make the cut.

However, the 30-year-old's form since, which he capped with a first goal for the club in Tuesday night's 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester, has been excellent and Howe is convinced he could yet make his mark at international level.

Howes said: "Dan is probably silently very motivated by that. I don't think it's something he would communicate necessarily to me or to his team-mates, maybe when pushed in the media possibly.

"But I think he is very much of the mindset that his performances speak for themselves, really, and that he would hope that they would be enough to be in contention.

"For me, he was very unlucky not to go to the World Cup, not putting pressure on Gareth but I would think he would have been very close. He just missed out, I think, and he's carried that form on.

"Credit to Dan that he's carried that form on. The World Cup has ended and that dream faded, but there's still time for him and his adaptability and versatility is potentially a real avenue and a route in for England, potentially."

Blyth-born Burn returned to the club which let him go as an 11-year-old in a £13million switch from Brighton in January last year and has been a big hit, particularly since slotting into a miserly defence at left-back, a role in which he is likely to continue against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Howe said: "If you're going to sign a player of Dan's age and of that profile, you hope it goes as his story has. I agree with you, I think he has improved.

"He's done a very, very good job in whatever position I've asked him to play, he's embraced everything that the club stands for and I think he's got a winning mindset.

"He's not here just to play for Newcastle, he wants to achieve, so it's turned out to be a very good transfer for us.

"He's very humble, he's very easy to manage, to be honest. He's very low-maintenance from my perspective and he's a top player as well, so it's a great mix from a manager's perspective, definitely."

Latest Stories

  • ACC to honour leader in Manitoba agriculture

    Assiniboine Community College is honouring Dori Gingera-Beauchemin with an honorary diploma in agribusiness. The college will present the diploma to Gingera-Beauchemin — who retired on Friday from her role as provincial deputy minister of agriculture — during Manitoba Ag Days on Jan. 18. Gingera-Beauchemin’s 43-year career in agriculture impacted both Manitoba and Canada, said ACC president Mark Frison in a press release. Gingera-Beauchemin has been an industry leader for decades, Frison said, c

  • Prince Harry reveals he is ‘not religious’ despite Royal family’s deep Christian ties

    The Duke of Sussex shows in his memoir how deeply spiritual he is in relation to his memories of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

  • John Tortorella bans iPads from Flyers' bench: 'It's a major problem'

    John Tortorella's latest crusade comes against the use of tablets on the bench, hoping his players will be more present while following the action on the ice.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season. “He wants to make an impact every night and has made an impact on basically every night,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said about Rantan

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th